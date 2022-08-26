Read full article on original website
Related
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
ohmymag.co.uk
Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent
We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?
There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
dotesports.com
Facebook Gaming to be shut down in October
Facebook Gaming has been Facebook’s venture into the gaming sphere, releasing the app on Android and iOS platforms. While most of the games on the platform were pretty niche, the app itself did quite well for Facebook as a whole. That is, until recently. Twitch streamer KingGothalion recently posted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Facebook hit by strange glitch as bizarre posts start appearing in feeds
Facebook has been hit by a bizarre glitch, with strange posts appearing users’ feeds.Those logging onto Facebook on Wednesday morning just saw a flood of posts from strangers, which had been originally posted on the pages of celebrities.The issue appeared to stem from a technical problem with the system that automatically decides what posts will show up on on the news feed.Users rushed to post memes, taking advantage of the chaos to spam other people’s news feeds. Others complained that the issue had meant that Facebook was practically broken.The bug means that if anyone posts a comment on a...
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
knowtechie.com
What is WhatsApp used for?
Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
technewstoday.com
How to Lock a Facebook Profile on PC or Mobile
If you are someone who is very concerned about privacy, Facebook has a profile lock feature that limits content visibility. Since there is no such feature to know who viewed your Facebook profile, you are literally unaware of who is stalking your profile. Therefore, your profile may be prone to...
Google hits back at claims by Truth Social's CEO, saying it's waiting on Trump's new app to demonstrate 'effective' content moderation before it's allowed in the Play Store
Truth Social's CEO said that its debut was "up to Google." But Google says it told the platform to fix its content moderation before it could go live.
FOXBusiness
FTC removes Mark Zuckerberg from virtual reality lawsuit with Meta
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) decided on Tuesday to remove Mark Zuckerberg from an ongoing lawsuit intended to stop Meta from purchasing a virtual reality company. The FTC and Zuckerberg reached an agreement, according to a Tuesday court filing, that blocks the billionaire from buying Within Unlimited, the virtual reality company, as an individual or through any of his subsidiaries.
digg.com
Google Is Holding Up Truth Social's Android App Due To Content Moderation Issues
Truth Social's CEO Devin Nunes and Google disagree on the current state of play. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Meta removes Proud Boys network secretly organising on Facebook and Instagram
Meta has removed more than 450 accounts, pages, and groups linked to the Proud Boys on Facebook and Instagram, four years after the far-right extremist group was banned across its platforms. “Our team recently uncovered and took down a network of about 480 Proud Boys accounts, Pages, groups, and events,” Dina Hussein, counterterrorism policy lead at Meta, tweeted on Thursday.“We know adversarial groups like this continue changing tactics, trying to evade detection and come back,” Ms Hussein added.Monika Bickert, Meta’s vice president of content policy, said the company has taken down a total of around 750 Proud Boys “assets”...
Mark Zuckerberg’s dreams of building a super app are starting to come true
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the Silicon Slopes tech summit in Salt Lake City, January 2020. People in India will soon be able to order their groceries through WhatsApp. On Monday, WhatsApp parent Meta announced a new partnership with JioMart, an online grocery store owned by Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, that will let WhatsApp users in India shop for groceries directly through the WhatsApp app. WhatsApp users can message the word “hi” to JioMart’s number to start shopping. JioMart’s chatbot responds with a catalog of groceries to order. Users type in their address and pay for the groceries through the app, according to a new ad for the service.
Inc.com
Facebook Is Testing a Controversial Groups Feature. Why You Should Never Use It
Facebook's goal has always been the same: To get its users to spend as much time on Facebook. That makes sense, the more time someone spends on Facebook, the more the social platform is able to use their activity to learn more about them. It also means there are more opportunities to show them relevant ads. That's not unique to Facebook by the way. Neither is it nefarious, at least, not on its face.
u.today
Burning Billions of SHIB Daily Definitely Possible with Amazon, Here's How: SHIB Burner
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
buzzfeednews.com
Reddit, Snapchat, And TikTok Have Been Removing Content Featuring Andrew Tate And Other Misogynist Influencers For Months
In the last week, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate was banned from Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok — but BuzzFeed News is now the first to report that social media companies have for months been slowly and quietly removing content that shows popular appearances by him and other anti-feminist influencers from their platforms.
PITCH-DECK LIBRARY: Search over 815 pitch decks that startups including Uber, Postmates, and Airbnb used to raise millions
Business Insider has obtained scores of pitch decks used by startups to persuade VCs and other investors to fund them. You can search for them here.
How to get Twitch Adblock
The browser tool, AdBlock, helps prevent annoying ads from ruining your online experience. Adblock is compatible with a variety of browsers including Chrome and Safari. For Apple devices, you must download the Adblock application to your device(s), while for Chrome, you must download and add the extension. Adblock helps block...
Engage Your Facebook Leads Automatically with LeadSync
LeadSync helps turn Facebook leads into customers.
Twitter Circle Is Finally Here So You Can Keep Your Mundane Little Tweets Private
It's like Instagram's Close Friends feature, but less juicy.
