US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor. Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49...
China rejects UN report on Uyghur rights abuses in Xinjiang
BEIJING (AP) — China has denounced a long-delayed U.N. report that was released over its protest and that says the government’s arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity. Human rights groups and the Japanese...
getnews.info
Testing, Treatment, and Vaccines are the Three Ways Companies Can Fight Monkeypox (SKHHY, TOMDF, CMRX, BVRNY, EBS)
This month, the U.S. declared monkeypox a public health emergency, and people at high risk of getting the virus are lining up in city streets to get vaccinated. Investors are lining up for shares of companies supplying vaccines as well as companies developing treatments and “pick-and-shovel” diagnostic, testing and preventative companies. There are several options for investors looking to profit from this latest outbreak.
IMF set to provide $2.9 billion to help crisis-hit Sri Lanka
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The International Monetary Fund will provide Sri Lanka $2.9 billion over four years to help salvage the country from its worst economic crisis under a preliminary agreement the agency announced Thursday. The arrangement will work to restore financial and macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability as well as unlock the country’s growth potential, the IMF team visiting Sri Lanka said in a statement. The package is contingent on approval from the IMF management and executive board, as well as on receiving assurances from Sri Lanka’s creditors, which include countries like China, India and Japan, that debt sustainability will be restored. “Debt relief from Sri Lanka’s creditors and additional financing from multilateral partners will be required to help ensure debt sustainability and close financing gaps,” the statement said.
Russia launches war games with China, others
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday launched weeklong war games involving forces from China and other nations in a show of growing defense cooperation between Moscow and Beijing as they both face tensions with the U.S. The maneuvers are also intended to demonstrate that Moscow has sufficient military might...
Oil firms seek U.S. mediation to defuse Iraq-Kurdistan tensions
(Reuters) - Oil firms operating in Kurdistan have asked the United States to help defuse an upsurge in tension between Iraq’s central government and the semi-autonomous region, according to a letter seen by Reuters and three sources.
IMF reaches $2.9bn bailout deal ‘to stabilise Sri Lanka economy’
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday announced it has reached an agreement with cash-strapped Sri Lanka for a $2.9bn bailout package.The debt-ridden island nation had sought up to $3bn from the Washington-based lender in an effort to revive its economy from the worst financial crisis faced by the country since its independence in 1948, one which led to the toppling of the president and months of street protests.The IMF and Sri Lankan authorities have reached a staff-level agreement to support the country’s economic policies with a 48-month arrangement, the lender said in a statement.“The objectives of Sri Lanka’s...
Asian shares track Wall Street slide on expected rate raises
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were lower Thursday, tracking the broad slide on Wall Street, as investors braced for higher interest rates and inflation worries for some time. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Sydney, South Korea and China. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 1.6% in afternoon trading to 27,655.35. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.8% to 6,861.70. South Korea’s Kospi shed 1.9% to 2,424.60. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.7% to 19,622.87, while the Shanghai Composite edged down 0.2% to 3,194.95.
History's bookends: Putin reversed many Gorbachev reforms
One stood for freedom, openness, peace and closer ties with the outside world. The other is jailing critics, muzzling journalists, pushing his country deeper into isolation and waging Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II.Such are history’s bookends between Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet Union's last leader, and Vladimir Putin, Russia's president.In many ways, Gorbachev, who died Tuesday, unwittingly enabled Putin. The forces Gorbachev unleashed spun out of control, led to his downfall and the Soviet Union's collapse.Since coming to power in 1999, Putin has been taking a hard line that resulted in a near-complete reversal of Gorbachev's reforms.When Gorbachev...
Hezbollah at 40 stronger than ever but has more enemies
BEIRUT (AP) — Forty years since Hezbollah was founded at the height of Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon, the group has morphed from a ragtag organization to the largest and most heavily armed militant group in the Middle East. The Iranian-armed and funded Hezbollah, which has marked the...
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia shelling pre-agreed UN route to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, says mayor – live
UN mission to inspect the Russian-held nuclear plant ‘cannot continue’ due to renewed attacks in the region, Zaporizhzhia regional chief says; IAEA chief wants permanent presence at power station
