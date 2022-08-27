Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for aggravated domestics battery
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — A Charleston man is facing charges after accusations of domestic battery. On Saturday, Charleston Police were dispatched to the 300 block of North 6th Street for a report of a domestic battery in progress. The victim says she got into an argument with Javon E....
foxillinois.com
Teen tries to rob pizza delivery driver at gunpoint, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are searching for the person responsible for trying to rob a pizza delivery driver. A Domino's delivery driver says it happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Brown Street in Springfield. The suspect reportedly walked up to the delivery...
foxillinois.com
Armed and dangerous murder suspects on the loose
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two men are wanted in connection with the murder of Arrion McClelland. Decatur Police say they are looking for Omari C. Walker, 18, and Kyle Escoe, 18. Both of them are wanted on charges of first-degree murder. We're told they should be considered armed and...
foxillinois.com
Man charged with 37 counts of weapons, narcotics offenses
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Shelbyville man has been arrested for 37 counts of weapons and narcotics offenses. On August 29, members of the East Central Illinois Task Force, Central Illinois Enforcement Group, the Shelbyville Police Department, Coles County Crisis Response Team, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation to arrest Dagan Traylor, 32.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
Man caught on camera with rifle was actually a BB gun, police say
Springfield police give the all-clear after a man caught on camera carrying a gun through a neighborhood contacted police. The man carrying the gun was a 19-year-old male who said it was a BB gun. Police said they met with the man carrying the gun and can confirm it is...
foxillinois.com
Woman wanted for delivery of over 900 grams of meth
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A woman is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine over 900 grams. Decatur Police Department says they are looking for Bridget A. Yokley, 38. If you know her location, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.
foxillinois.com
Vehicle broken into at Route 66 Drive-In, 3 suspects at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard counties is asking for help identifying the person who broke into a vehicle at the Route 66 Drive-In at Knight's Action Park earlier this month. A vehicle was burglarized sometime between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on August 6.
foxillinois.com
Police presence increases at Springfield schools
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There's more police presence outside of Springfield area schools. Parents dropping off their kids for school in the morning or picking them up in the afternoon will see officers standing guard. They’re just reminding parents and students they’re there to protect them. Police will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
Springfield man gets 55 years for killing deputy US marshal
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced an Illinois man to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a deputy U.S. marshal serving an arrest warrant for a series of downstate burglaries. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly imposed the sentence Monday on Floyd Brown, 43,...
foxillinois.com
Pana man arrested for possession of meth
PANA, ill. (WCCU) — A Pana man is facing meth charges after an arrest last week. Daniel Durbin, 40, was charged on Monday, Aug. 29 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with prior unlawful possession of methamphetamine conviction. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke says that on August 26, Durbin...
foxillinois.com
Watch out for scammers on the street, police say
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Around Decatur, there have been people seeking donations for a child in need of medical care. Police say that it is a scam and that people should not donate to it. We're told that these people are working all over the Midwest and similar scams...
foxillinois.com
Police reminding people to not drink and drive
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Chatham Police are warning drivers to drive sober or get pulled over. The Chatham Police Department says they have made six driving under the influence (DUI) arrests in two weeks. The police department says if you have been drinking it is always best to call...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxillinois.com
Man fatally hit by car on Route 29 identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 69-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car Friday night. According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Allmon identified the victim as Gordon...
foxillinois.com
Springfield man sentenced for making, using counterfeit credit cards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man was sentenced on Thursday, August 25 to 24 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for his role in an elaborate scheme that involved making and using counterfeit credit cards. Calvin Christian, III, 31, of the 1700 block of...
foxillinois.com
Candlelight vigil to be held for Overdose Awareness Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a candlelight vigil in Springfield this week for Overdose Awareness Day. The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the steps of the State Capitol, by the Lincoln Statue. The vigil is to honor those who have...
foxillinois.com
City announces plans to make Lawrence Avenue area safer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Lawrence Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard area of Springfield has been in the hot seat for safety improvements. Last week, the city hosted a public meeting about the proposed changes. “It’s a terrible intersection, it is," said Mark Rothe, a Springfield resident. "I think it’s...
foxillinois.com
Water plan task force training in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is working to solve the water issues Illinois is facing. On Monday, IDNR hosted a public meeting to help update the state's 40-year-old water plan. The meetings were to present the new draft and gain feedback from the...
foxillinois.com
Dog rescued from house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A family was reunited with their dog after their home went up in flames. Decatur Fire Department officials say they were called around 10:51 p.m. on Sunday to a house at 4550 Shadow Dr. Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the...
foxillinois.com
Traffic light replacement planned at Dirksen and Ridge
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Beginning Wednesday, there are going to be changes on southbound Dirksen Parkway. Lanes will be reduced near the intersections at 30th Street and Ridge Avenue. This is to accommodate the replacement of an overhead traffic signal. The construction will begin at 6 a.m. and should...
foxillinois.com
Petitions available for Decatur Mayor, City Councils seats
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — You can sign up to be the next Mayor of Decatur or to have a seat on City Council. Petitions for these positions will be available beginning on Tuesday. The petitions will be available starting at 8 a.m. in the office of the City Clerk...
Comments / 0