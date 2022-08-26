Read full article on original website
Shinnecock Bay's environmental recovery lauded worldwide
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- A decade ago, Shinnecock Bay was called "irrecoverable" due to shellfish and water health in a downward spiral.The collapse has since been reversed with science and students, and as CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the environmental recovery is being lauded across the country."It means, basically, you know, job security," said Ed Warner, a fifth-generation Shinnecock Bayman. "We had the brown tide. We lost the bay scallops. We lost many of the hard clams, and the whole ecosystem had changed for the worse ... And now, it's come back."More than a decade after CBS2 first covered the pollution, die-offs,...
27east.com
Quiogue Postmodern On Aspatuck Creek Sells For $4.95 Million
A postmodern fronting Aspatuck Creek in Quiogue recently sold for $4.8 million after seeking $4.95 million. At 15 Linden Lane, the home built in 2004 on 0.8 acre has four... more. A shingle-style traditional by architect John Laffey built in 2005 in Bridgehampton recently went into ... 31 Aug 2022...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces September Job Opportunities
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that the Suffolk County Department of Labor, Licensing and Consumer Affairs will host a series of upcoming career exploration events. Job-seekers and residents looking for a change in career or new employment opportunities are encouraged to attend. “As Suffolk County continues its post-COVID...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Eastbound Paving Project on Long Island Expressway
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that pavement resurfacing on the eastbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 is now complete, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest resurfacing projects in New York State. Westbound repaving on the Long Island Expressway is now well underway and on schedule be completed by the end of the year.
27east.com
Lights Out: Canoe Place/Montauk Highway Blinking Light Program Suspended
Commuters heading east from points west need to build an hour back into their morning drive, effective Tuesday, August 30, according to Town Highway Superintendent Charles McArdle. The cone program... more. The Ellen Hermanson Foundation hosted its Summer Gala at Hampton Racquet in East Hampton on ... by Staff Writer.
northforker.com
The best things we ate (so far!) on the North Fork this year
Figured Out Ewephoria at Kate’s Cheese Co. on Front Street in Greenport. (Credit: David Benthal) Here at Northforker, we eat like it’s our job. In an annual tradition for the September Food Issue, we’re sharing the dishes that have made our year so far. FIGURED OUT EWEPHORIA.
soundingsonline.com
She Was Swimming from Block Island to Montauk. Then, a Shark Came Along
Lori King of Amagansett, New York, was trying to become the first person to swim from Block Island to Montauk when a shark fin rose from the water. She didn’t see it, but her support crew, who surrounded her in two boats, a kayak and a proneboard, did. King was about 75 percent through the 24-mile marathon swim, and nobody wanted to be the one to tell her to get out of the water.
Register Citizen
Rare cobia caught in Long Island Sound sets CT record
A nearly 5-foot-long fish pulled from Long Island Sound is a species not normally found north of Virginia, according to officials, has been confirmed as a new Connecticut record. John Bertolasio, of Chicopee, Mass., was fishing with a dead eel on Long Sand Shoal off the coast of Old Saybrook...
5 injured when boat catches fire on Long Island
It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday near Sumpwams Avenue in Babylon. The wreckage was towed back to shore, but most of the vessel sunk.
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff’s "Lost Pet Network" Reunites Lost Dog with its Family
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. is proud to announce that the Sheriff’s Lost Pet Network has reunited a lost dog with its family. With the help of the community, the Sheriff’s Pet Network located and safely returned a Wading River dog in less than 10 hours of the dog going missing.
Drunk Long Island Man Nabbed Traveling Wrong Way On Meadowbrook State Parkway, Police Say
State police likely averted tragedy after stopping an allegedly drunk, wrong-way driver on Long Island. Calls made to 911 started coming in at around 4 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, with reports of a vehicle driving the wrong way on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Hempstead. Callers reported the driver was...
islipbulletin.net
‘People are going to laugh; people are going to cry’
About Bravo Foxtrot United Veterans Inc. Bravo Foxtrot was founded by Simoni and Pinto in 2021. Simoni served four tours in the United States Navy from 2006 to 2016 and created the organization to help veterans assimilate back into civilian life. Simoni’s goal with Bravo Foxtrot is to “establish a...
Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County
Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
wiltonbulletin.com
Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, August 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. August's celebrity highlights include the "Jersey Shore" crew rolling into Connecticut for filming and several big-name musicians performing in front of hungry fans during the Hey Stamford! Food Festival. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
Car Crashes Into LA Fitness In East Patchogue
A driver was injured after crashing into the front of a Long Island fitness center. The incident occurred in North Patchogue around 2:45 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, at the LA Fitness on Gateway Boulevard. According to Suffolk County police, patrons were not injured, and the Brookhaven Town fire marshal and...
fox5ny.com
Long Island man shot to death while answering knock on front door
NEW YORK - The Suffolk County Police Department says it is investigating after a man was shot and killed late Saturday night. Roquez Villalba-Jimenez, 32, was shot when he answered a knock at the front door of his East 12th Street in Huntington Station at 11:35 p.m., police said. Villalba-Jimenez...
longisland.com
Troopers Prevent Potential Tragedy Stopping Wrong Way Intoxicated Driver on the Ocean Parkway Which Led to Numerous Additional Narcotic Related Charge
On Sunday, August 28, 2022, shortly after 4:00 am, the State Police received reports of a vehicle driving the wrong way on the Meadowbrook State Parkway traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, approaching the Ocean Parkway in the town of Hempstead, Nassau County. The Troopers arrived quickly to the area and were able safely stop the vehicle on the Ocean Parkway to avoid a tragedy.
'His Intentions Were Clear': Man Charged In Brutal Machete Attack At Patchogue Store
The suspect in a brutal machete attack at a Dick’s Sporting Goods on Long Island that injured three people has been charged with attempted murder. Treyvius Tunstall, age 22, of West Babylon, was charged with multiple crimes in Suffolk County Monday, Aug. 29, stemming from the attack that injured a store manager and two customers.
Four men arrested at Lake Ronkonkoma for assaulting acquaintance
Suffolk County Police arrested four teens after they allegedly struck an acquaintance with a baseball bat and shot him with a BB gun at a Lake Ronkonkoma park. Fourth Precinct officers responded to Larry’s Landing, located on Lake Shore Road, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on August 24 after a 911 caller reported a disturbance at the location.
9-Year-Old Deer Park Boy Dies After DWI Crash On Long Island Expressway
A 9-year-old boy who was seriously injured when the car he was a passenger in was hit by an alleged drunk driver on the Long Island Expressway has been declared brain dead, according to a GoFundMe page. Angel Salis, of Deer Park, was transported to Stony Book University Hospital for...
