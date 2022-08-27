Read full article on original website
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Adam Pearson gives ‘sarcastic’ apology to Celebrity MasterChef viewers
Celebrity MasterChef contestant Adam Pearson gave a “sarcastic” apology after he was eliminated from the competition on Tuesday, 30 August.Pearson, a disability advocate who was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type I at five years old, posted a video where he apologised to fans after the chicken in his jambalaya failed to impress judges.“I know. I’m sorry, I know. You don’t have to tweet me, you don’t have to tell me, you don’t have to call me – I know,” he said.The 37-year-old later tweeted to clarify that he was being sarcastic.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Tory minister admits lengthy leadership race has been ‘disruptive’The Rings of Power: Stars arrive for London premiere of new Lord Of The Rings seriesJoe Rogan calls Jen Psaki a ‘propagandist’ in review of White House press secretaries
"That Stuff Is So Overpriced": People Are Sharing Things They'd Never Spend Money On, Even If They Were Rich, And Points Are Being Made
"I don't care if I'm Jeff Bezos rich, that's just ridiculous."
We’re going into the dragon’s den
This isn’t your usual “Make Me Smart” episode. From the delayed Artemis space shuttle launch to the decline of crab populations and the weight of dragon eggs, we’re going down a big rabbit hole or, shall we say, into the dragon’s den. Get ready to get smart about the news you probably didn’t hear anywhere else.
SAG-AFTRA Votes to Ratify New Contract With Netflix
SAG-AFTRA members have voted overwhelmingly to approve a new contract with Netflix that allows actors more freedom to work on shows on other platforms. The union announced that 89.03% voted in favor of the agreement, which is expected to cover the next four years. The union had been focused on addressing “exclusivity,” under which TV actors have generally been blocked from working on other shows during hiatus periods. Under the new agreement, Netflix will have to designate a three-month period after each season — “a conflict-free window” — during which actors will be allowed to work on any show they want. The provision...
