fox40jackson.com
Jackson mayor: Flood waters only entered 1 home, several streets still impassable
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and emergency management leaders hosted a media briefing on Monday to provide updates and information on flooding in the City of Jackson. The mayor said that the Pearl River is falling faster than expected and that Northeast Jackson is already...
fox40jackson.com
Ridgeland mayor says city’s water ‘isolated’ from Jackson’s system
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) – Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee issued a statement in response to questions the city has been receiving regarding its water system. McGee did not specify the calls into his office, but his statement clarified the difference between Jackson and Ridgeland’s water systems. “The Ridgeland drinking...
fox40jackson.com
Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying...
fox40jackson.com
Lumumba welcomes state help to address water plant challenges; says no untreated water made it customers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Mayor Chowke Antar Lumumba responded to the governor’s claims that untreated water had made it into homes and businesses. Tuesday, Lumumba met to respond to news that the state was stepping in to address problems at its main water treatment facility. He said...
fox40jackson.com
VIDEO: WLBT Storm Tracker shows extent of flooding across Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The WLBT Storm Tracker got a close-up look at the flooding impacting several neighborhoods across Jackson. First Alert Weather’s Branden Walker and Photographer Keith Honore rolled the tracker through the area around Harrow Drive near Old Canton Road neighborhoods. Mailboxes and cars were halfway...
fox40jackson.com
MEMA, National Guard to distribute water as city’s main water treatment plant fails
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The state is stepping in to help as Jackson’s water system is teetering on collapse. Gov. Tate Reeves held an emergency press conference Monday night, hours after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said production at the city’s main treatment facility had been cut due to complications from Pearl River flooding.
fox40jackson.com
Have an appointment at a Jackson UMMC facility? Here are the 5 locations impacted by low water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you have an appointment with a University of Mississippi Medical Center facility, there are a few things you need to know. Only off-campus locations owned by UMMC are affected by Jackson’s water crisis. The main campus at 2500 N. State St. in Jackson,...
fox40jackson.com
Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities,...
fox40jackson.com
Man shot, killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A man was shot and killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County on Saturday night. Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins says the 28-year-old victim was found shot in the torso around 11:20 p.m. According to Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor, the victim is undergoing...
fox40jackson.com
Man wanted for grand larceny in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A man is wanted for grand larceny in Copiah County. The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Alex Harper. If anyone has any information regarding Harper’s whereabouts, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011....
fox40jackson.com
Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) – A Brookhaven teenager is behind bars charged as an adult with the July murder of Jerrivonte “Spud” Harris. Police say Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17, is charged with murder. Detectives believe he killed 20-year-old Jerrivonte Harris, also known as “Spud”, on Tuesday, July 12....
fox40jackson.com
Woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death sentenced to 25 years
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The woman who stabbed her fiancée to death in 2018 has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars. Back in August, Wilson, 27, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Eric Gilmer, 26. Hinds County District Attorney, Jody E. Owens said...
