Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
fox40jackson.com
Minnesota bail fund promoted by Kamala Harris freed convict now charged with murder
A bail fund backed by Vice President Kamala Harris sprung a convicted criminal who allegedly killed his nemesis over a “beef” he had with the man. Harris promoted the far-left Minnesota Freedom Fund amid the George Floyd-related riots in 2020 that saw parts of Minneapolis burn. Harris encouraged...
Crews respond to brush fire in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) -- Fire crews are currently on scene of a brush fire that sparked in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, according to a tweet from San Jose Fire Department.
fox40jackson.com
Winsome Sears doubles down on Youngkin’s vow to battle left’s EV push: ‘We’re going to get rid of this thing’
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears ripped California’s latest proposal to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 as four additional states tacked on their vow to go green. Sears told “Fox & Friends First” Monday that, although Virginia’s previous Democratic legislature tacked the state onto California’s policies, she and Gov. Glenn Youngkin are vowing to fight the initiative at home.
They protested on the Golden Gate Bridge. Then California cops issued an odd citation.
Tim Huey said he and other protesters were cited for having a "mental/emotional condition."
Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath of Southern California, including […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thousands of spilled tomatoes shut down key California highway, police say
Thousands of tomatoes spilled by a wrecked semi shut down Interstate 80 between Sacramento and San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reports. A big rig hauling tomatoes hit a center divider in Vacaville, spilling its load across the highway, the CHP said on Twitter. The CHP advised motorists to seek...
ksro.com
La Rosa Chef Dies in Accident
The restaurant community in Santa Rosa is mourning the loss of Chef Rob Reyes who died August 23rd while cycling with friends. Reyes was the chef at La Rosa Tequileria. He was on a group ride from Santa Rosa to Forestville when he collided with a pole. Reyes had been both chef and co-owner of the restaurant in Courthouse Square since it opened in 2011. Reyes is survived by his mother and three brothers. La Rosa will host a public memorial on September 6th from 3pm to 8pm.
fox40jackson.com
Nearly 70% of Los Angeles teachers have considered quitting: union report
Nearly 70% of teachers within the Los Angeles Unified School District have seriously considered leaving the teaching profession as a result of working conditions within the district, according to a report from a prominent teachers’ union. The report, compiled by United Teachers Los Angeles and titled “Burned Out, Priced...
This weekend may be hottest so far this year in Bay Area
ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous as warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26 | Oakland News
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26. East Oakland....
Oakland sideshow draws 500 vehicles
A sideshow early Sunday morning drew quite a large crowd, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.
'Rather scary scene': Wildfire starts in Nevada north of Burning Man
According to the Bureau of Land Management's Nevada fire map, the Cherry Gulch Fire has burned 10,000 acres as of Saturday morning.
Son of security guard brings gun to San Pablo park after mother’s argument
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for an incident in which a man brought a gun to Rumrill Sports Park on Monday, the San Pablo Police Department said on Facebook. Police said a park security guard got into an argument and called her son, who arrived at the park armed. SPPD determined […]
Earthquake strikes outside of San Jose
An earthquake shook things up a bit just outside of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
fox40jackson.com
Repeat offender arrested for abandoning sick puppy in dumpster: California police
A California man has been arrested for leaving a puppy for dead earlier this month – reportedly violating his misdemeanor probation, authorities say. The Vallejo man – whose identity has not been revealed – allegedly abandoned the French Bulldog puppy in a gas station dumpster on August 18.
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and […]
Bay Area heat wave: Here’s how hot it’s going to get
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A late-summer heat wave that’s currently developing over Southern California will be making its way north to us this week. Dangerous, record-breaking temperatures are expected across much of the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday is expected to be relatively mild before a warm-up begins Wednesday. […]
Man arrested for San Jose fatal stabbing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Monday that a suspect had been taken into custody for a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. Police arrested 18-year-old San Jose resident Michael Obiols on Saturday, about nine hours after the stabbing happened. Obiols was taken into custody at approximately 10:45 a.m. […]
msn.com
Thousands of dead fish found at Oakland’s Lake Merritt. A Bay Area-wide problem may be the cause
Oakland residents woke up Sunday morning to find thousands of dead fish lining the shores of Lake Merritt, in what scientists say may be attributed to a sudden increase in the amount of algae in the water that are toxic for some marine life. The phenomenon — known as an...
Comments / 7