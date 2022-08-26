ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox40jackson.com

Winsome Sears doubles down on Youngkin’s vow to battle left’s EV push: ‘We’re going to get rid of this thing’

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears ripped California’s latest proposal to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 as four additional states tacked on their vow to go green. Sears told “Fox & Friends First” Monday that, although Virginia’s previous Democratic legislature tacked the state onto California’s policies, she and Gov. Glenn Youngkin are vowing to fight the initiative at home.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lone Star, TX
State
Florida State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Illinois State
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Universal City, TX
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Nevada, TX
City
Universal City, CA
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath of Southern California, including […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Thousands of spilled tomatoes shut down key California highway, police say

Thousands of tomatoes spilled by a wrecked semi shut down Interstate 80 between Sacramento and San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reports. A big rig hauling tomatoes hit a center divider in Vacaville, spilling its load across the highway, the CHP said on Twitter. The CHP advised motorists to seek...
ksro.com

La Rosa Chef Dies in Accident

The restaurant community in Santa Rosa is mourning the loss of Chef Rob Reyes who died August 23rd while cycling with friends. Reyes was the chef at La Rosa Tequileria. He was on a group ride from Santa Rosa to Forestville when he collided with a pole. Reyes had been both chef and co-owner of the restaurant in Courthouse Square since it opened in 2011. Reyes is survived by his mother and three brothers. La Rosa will host a public memorial on September 6th from 3pm to 8pm.
SANTA ROSA, CA
fox40jackson.com

Nearly 70% of Los Angeles teachers have considered quitting: union report

Nearly 70% of teachers within the Los Angeles Unified School District have seriously considered leaving the teaching profession as a result of working conditions within the district, according to a report from a prominent teachers’ union. The report, compiled by United Teachers Los Angeles and titled “Burned Out, Priced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Affordable Housing#School Children#Violent Crime#Californians#Fox Los Angeles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
KRON4 News

Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area heat wave: Here’s how hot it’s going to get

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A late-summer heat wave that’s currently developing over Southern California will be making its way north to us this week. Dangerous, record-breaking temperatures are expected across much of the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday is expected to be relatively mild before a warm-up begins Wednesday. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for San Jose fatal stabbing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Monday that a suspect had been taken into custody for a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. Police arrested 18-year-old San Jose resident Michael Obiols on Saturday, about nine hours after the stabbing happened. Obiols was taken into custody at approximately 10:45 a.m. […]
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy