fox40jackson.com
Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying...
prentissheadlight.com
Broken line causing low water pressure in Prentiss
There is a a water line break at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Fourth Street north of the courthouse in Prentiss causing some residents to have low water pressure. The Town of Prentiss Public Works crew is on the scene now for repair. This will not affect schools in the Town of Prentiss. Fourth Street between Columbia Avenue and Pearl Avenue will be closed to traffic until repairs are made. Please use an alternate route for travel.
fox40jackson.com
Jackson mayor: Flood waters only entered 1 home, several streets still impassable
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and emergency management leaders hosted a media briefing on Monday to provide updates and information on flooding in the City of Jackson. The mayor said that the Pearl River is falling faster than expected and that Northeast Jackson is already...
fox40jackson.com
Lumumba welcomes state help to address water plant challenges; says no untreated water made it customers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Mayor Chowke Antar Lumumba responded to the governor’s claims that untreated water had made it into homes and businesses. Tuesday, Lumumba met to respond to news that the state was stepping in to address problems at its main water treatment facility. He said...
fox40jackson.com
VIDEO: WLBT Storm Tracker shows extent of flooding across Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The WLBT Storm Tracker got a close-up look at the flooding impacting several neighborhoods across Jackson. First Alert Weather’s Branden Walker and Photographer Keith Honore rolled the tracker through the area around Harrow Drive near Old Canton Road neighborhoods. Mailboxes and cars were halfway...
State of Mississippi to allocate storm shelter grants
VICKSBURG, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The state of Mississippi is set to dole out storm shelter grants due to the recent severe weather. Residents in 13 Mississippi counties such as Alcorn, Attala, Benton, Choctaw, Holmes, Lafayette, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Warren and Yazoo affected by severe weather who build their own storm shelters may recover […]
Mississippi’s largest hospital put on fire watch after ongoing water crisis affects fire suppression systems
The ongoing water crisis in Jackson is affecting fire suppression systems at Mississippi’s largest hospital complex. Officials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center have put the main campus in Jackson on a fire watch, effective immediately because of a continuous drop in water pressure in recent days. UMMC...
fox40jackson.com
City of Jackson announces water distributing locations/times for the coming week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson has provided a list of water distribution locations and times for the coming week amid an ongoing water crisis in the Metro. This after Governor Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency due to the failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, the city’s main treatment facility.
fox40jackson.com
MEMA, National Guard to distribute water as city’s main water treatment plant fails
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The state is stepping in to help as Jackson’s water system is teetering on collapse. Gov. Tate Reeves held an emergency press conference Monday night, hours after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said production at the city’s main treatment facility had been cut due to complications from Pearl River flooding.
impact601.com
City reminds residents to bring in their garbage cans
LAUREL, MS (August 30, 2022)- The City of Laurel would like to remind residents that the city’s code of ordinances does not allow for bins, boxes, crates or any other permanent fixture for street side garbage storage. For example, some homeowners build receptacles that stay at the end of their driveways to put their garbage bags into throughout the week with the expectation that the bags will be picked up on garbage day and the box will stay at the end of the driveway.
WAPT
Car crashes into school bus on Highway 84 in Lawrence County, three injured
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a car crashed into a school bus on Highway 84 Wednesday morning. MHP says a 1994 Nissan Altima driven by Zachary Green, 29, of Bassfield was traveling west on Highway 84 when he collided with a school bus driven by Patrick Bridges, 40, of Silver Creek around 7:40 a.m.
Jackson Driver’s Service Bureau closed until further notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the water emergency in Jackson, the Driver’s Service Bureau, located at 1900 E. Woodrow Wilson Ave., will be closed until further notice. Staff will relocate to the Pearl Office/Troop C located at 3851 Highway 468 West, Pearl, Mississippi, 39208. This location will be appointment only. “We appreciate your patience […]
fox40jackson.com
Man shot, killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A man was shot and killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County on Saturday night. Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins says the 28-year-old victim was found shot in the torso around 11:20 p.m. According to Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor, the victim is undergoing...
Restaurant owner wants leaders held responsible for Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s water crisis continues to impact the local economy. Many restaurants in the city are losing money trying to make up for the lack of water. An on-going issue with seemingly no end in sight. Chef Derek Emerson, the owner of Walker’s Drive In, said his Jackson location […]
Person dies in rollover crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A person died in a car crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Monday, August 29. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 6:28 a.m. near the airport exit at the 76 mile marker. Crews found that a person had […]
Man arrested after chase in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man after a chase on Tuesday, August 30. The chase happened on Old Highway 15 South. After the chase, deputies arrested 28-year-old Jason Anderson, of Ovett. He was charged with failure to yield to blue lights, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, no drivers license, […]
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to Clean Water Act violation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon-based fat and oil recycling business, pled guilty on Wednesday for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. Prosecutors said Robert David Douglas, 60, of Flowood, admitted to authorizing payments on behalf […]
One person dies in early morning rollover accident on Mississippi interstate
One person was killed in an early morning vehicle accident on the interstate Monday. Troopers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a deadly wreck on Interstate 59 in Jones County. Uvatira Watson, 27, of Hattiesburg, was killed when the 2015 Toyota Camry she was driving north on the interstate...
Mississippi police issue warning after stopping vehicles with fake ‘Blackout’ tags
A Mississippi police department has issued a warning after stopping several vehicles with fake versions of the popular Mississippi Blackout vanity tag that have been issued by the state. Officials with the Amory Police Department issued the warning on social media Monday. “The State of MISSISSIPPI now offers black-out vanity...
WTOK-TV
Newton approves city having ‘resort status’
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Voters in the city of Newton Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a measure that affects alcohol sales there. The unofficial vote was 176 in favor and 38 against Newton having “resort status”. That means restaurants and hotels will be able to to serve mixed drinks and higher alcohol content beverages ‘by the glass’.
