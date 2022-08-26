LAUREL, MS (August 30, 2022)- The City of Laurel would like to remind residents that the city’s code of ordinances does not allow for bins, boxes, crates or any other permanent fixture for street side garbage storage. For example, some homeowners build receptacles that stay at the end of their driveways to put their garbage bags into throughout the week with the expectation that the bags will be picked up on garbage day and the box will stay at the end of the driveway.

LAUREL, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO