Simpson County, MS

fox40jackson.com

Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying...
JACKSON, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Broken line causing low water pressure in Prentiss

There is a a water line break at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Fourth Street north of the courthouse in Prentiss causing some residents to have low water pressure. The Town of Prentiss Public Works crew is on the scene now for repair. This will not affect schools in the Town of Prentiss. Fourth Street between Columbia Avenue and Pearl Avenue will be closed to traffic until repairs are made. Please use an alternate route for travel.
PRENTISS, MS
fox40jackson.com

VIDEO: WLBT Storm Tracker shows extent of flooding across Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The WLBT Storm Tracker got a close-up look at the flooding impacting several neighborhoods across Jackson. First Alert Weather’s Branden Walker and Photographer Keith Honore rolled the tracker through the area around Harrow Drive near Old Canton Road neighborhoods. Mailboxes and cars were halfway...
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

State of Mississippi to allocate storm shelter grants

VICKSBURG, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The state of Mississippi is set to dole out storm shelter grants due to the recent severe weather. Residents in 13 Mississippi counties such as Alcorn, Attala, Benton, Choctaw, Holmes, Lafayette, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Warren and Yazoo affected by severe weather who build their own storm shelters may recover […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox40jackson.com

City of Jackson announces water distributing locations/times for the coming week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson has provided a list of water distribution locations and times for the coming week amid an ongoing water crisis in the Metro. This after Governor Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency due to the failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, the city’s main treatment facility.
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

City reminds residents to bring in their garbage cans

LAUREL, MS (August 30, 2022)- The City of Laurel would like to remind residents that the city’s code of ordinances does not allow for bins, boxes, crates or any other permanent fixture for street side garbage storage. For example, some homeowners build receptacles that stay at the end of their driveways to put their garbage bags into throughout the week with the expectation that the bags will be picked up on garbage day and the box will stay at the end of the driveway.
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Driver’s Service Bureau closed until further notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the water emergency in Jackson, the Driver’s Service Bureau, located at 1900 E. Woodrow Wilson Ave., will be closed until further notice. Staff will relocate to the Pearl Office/Troop C located at 3851 Highway 468 West, Pearl, Mississippi, 39208. This location will be appointment only. “We appreciate your patience […]
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Man shot, killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A man was shot and killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County on Saturday night. Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins says the 28-year-old victim was found shot in the torso around 11:20 p.m. According to Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor, the victim is undergoing...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Person dies in rollover crash on I-59 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A person died in a car crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Monday, August 29. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 6:28 a.m. near the airport exit at the 76 mile marker. Crews found that a person had […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after chase in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man after a chase on Tuesday, August 30. The chase happened on Old Highway 15 South. After the chase, deputies arrested 28-year-old Jason Anderson, of Ovett. He was charged with failure to yield to blue lights, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, no drivers license, […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to Clean Water Act violation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon-based fat and oil recycling business, pled guilty on Wednesday for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. Prosecutors said Robert David Douglas, 60, of Flowood, admitted to authorizing payments on behalf […]
BRANDON, MS
WTOK-TV

Newton approves city having ‘resort status’

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Voters in the city of Newton Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a measure that affects alcohol sales there. The unofficial vote was 176 in favor and 38 against Newton having “resort status”. That means restaurants and hotels will be able to to serve mixed drinks and higher alcohol content beverages ‘by the glass’.
NEWTON, MS

