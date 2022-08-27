Dear Annie: For the past three summers, my friend "Don" has spent a few days with me at our family beach house. The second year, he hinted about visiting again and was pleased when I invited him back. Soon, he began referring to "his room" at the beach house and making regular comments about "next year." I didn't know how to respond, so I ignored the comments, even though I thought he was being a little presumptuous.

