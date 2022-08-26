Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Long considered ‘the answer,’ Kansas’ transfers still must prove themselves worthy
Lorenzo McCaskill was a two-year starting linebacker at Louisiana who led a conference champion in tackles and claimed second-team All-Sun Belt honors last season. Yet as he settles in for his first game after his transfer to Kansas, McCaskill is being confronted with a reality that shows just how much change is swirling around the Jayhawks.
LJWORLD
Kansas football adds road game at Nevada to 2023 schedule to replace previously scheduled home game vs. Houston
The Kansas football program has added a nonconference road game at Nevada to its 2023 schedule to replace a home game with Houston, KU announced Tuesday morning. The move, which was first reported by the Journal-World, is tied to Houston joining the Big 12 Conference in 2023. KU will play at Nevada on Sept. 16, 2023, and the Wolf Pack will return the game and play at Kansas during the 2029 season.
LJWORLD
Kansas’ Kobe Baynes receives waiver, is cleared to play following transfer from Louisville
Kobe Baynes, the offensive lineman who transferred to Kansas last week from Louisville, has had his request for eligibility approved by the NCAA and will be able to play for the Jayhawks this season. Coach Lance Leipold said Monday that Baynes, a 6-foot-4, 297-pound redshirt sophomore, is able to play...
LJWORLD
NCAA votes to dissolve IARP path as part of infractions overhaul; IARP still expected to handle Kansas basketball case to completion
The NCAA on Wednesday voted to discontinue the Independent Accountability Resolutions Process, a largely failed infractions experiment that led to more headaches than resolutions. The vote to eliminate the IARP path was part of a big-picture overhaul of the NCAA’s infractions process, and the most relevant to those associated with...
LJWORLD
Kansas volleyball jumps 3 spots to No. 20 in latest AVCA poll
After a 3-0 start to the season that featured a win over the 22nd-ranked team in the country, the Kansas volleyball program moved up three spots in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. KU entered the season ranked No. 23 and jumped up to No. 20 after wins...
LJWORLD
‘Not an if project; it is a yes project,’ KU leaders say of football stadium upgrade, events venue near 11th and Mississippi streets
University of Kansas leaders said Wednesday they are fully committed to a project that would significantly upgrade KU’s football stadium and add a new venue near the stadium to host entertainment events and conferences. “This project is not an ‘if’ project; it is a ‘yes’ project,” Sean Lester, deputy...
LJWORLD
Kansas’ Trevor Wilson suspended indefinitely following assault charges; Tanaka Scott to miss 1 game
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold said Monday that wide receiver Trevor Wilson will remain suspended indefinitely following his arrest on charges of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon last week. Leipold, who was speaking with reporters for the first time since the incident, offered few other details on...
LJWORLD
Lawrence High eager to open 2022 football season with new QB, tough test vs. Olathe South
The first step on the Lawrence High football team’s path back to the state playoffs comes in the form of Thursday’s 7 p.m. home opener against Olathe South at LHS. Long gone are the heroics of Class of 2021 quarterback Truman Juelsgaard, and LHS coach Clint Bowen is turning to junior Tyson Grammer to lead the Lions’ offense against a brand new Falcons coaching staff led by newly hired coach Ron Litchfield.
LJWORLD
Names of 5 candidates to fill 2 Douglas County judicial positions forwarded to governor
The Seventh Judicial District Nominating Commission on Wednesday announced five candidates to possibly fill two district judicial positions in Douglas County. The commission conducted open interviews all day, spending 20-30 minutes with each candidate, followed by executive sessions where the commission discussed the interviewees. The names will be submitted to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who will have 60 days to make her selections to fill the positions. The names were announced at the end of the public interview process by Kansas Supreme Court Justice Eric Rosen.
LJWORLD
Local leaders praise community-building skills of former Chamber leader Gary Toebben, who died at 74
Los Angeles is a long way away from eastern Nebraska, and miles may be one of the less meaningful measurements of that distance. That thought crossed the mind of Lawrence resident Larry McElwain when he was in L.A. in 2018 for the retirement reception of Gary Toebben, a small-town eastern Nebraska native who years earlier had served as the president of the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce. Toebben now was retiring as the leader of the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce.
LJWORLD
Lawrence police blotter for Aug. 29, 2022
Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity over the weekend. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
LJWORLD
KU, University of Chicago to team up on drug development research as part of $1.2 million grant
University of Kansas researchers are part of a $1.2 million grant to study a pressing issue in the world of drug development: Researchers know the cause of a particular disease, but they don’t know why certain human tissue won’t respond to drug therapies. Jingxin Wang, assistant professor of...
LJWORLD
New fire chief sworn in for Lawrence, Douglas County
Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical’s new fire chief was officially sworn in on Friday. As previously reported by the Journal-World, the new chief, Richard Llewellyn, relocated to Lawrence from Everett, Washington, where he served as the assistant chief of administration for the Everett Fire Department. As chief he will oversee the 156 LDCFM employees who work out of seven facilities, according to a press release from Lawrence’s City Manager, Craig Owens.
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence to alter trash pickup schedule for week of Labor Day
The City of Lawrence will alter trash and recycling pick up and other solid waste services for the week of Labor Day. Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for all residential customers during the holiday week, Sept. 5-10. Regular Monday residential customers will have collection services on Tuesday, Sept. 6; Tuesday customers on Wednesday, Sept. 7; Wednesday customers on Thursday, Sept. 8; Thursday customers on Friday, Sept. 9; and Friday customers on Saturday, Sept. 10.
LJWORLD
Roger Martin
Roger Paul Martin of Lawrence died August 26, 2022 from complications related to Parkinson's Disease. He was born August 31,1946 in St. Louis, MO to Esther and Arthur Martin. His parents and only sibling, Robert, preceded Roger in death. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Yoder; a sister-in-law, Carol Martin; the extended Yoder-Jensen-Dutton family; his fellow seekers at Peace Mennonite; and a world of friends.
LJWORLD
Lawrence teen accused of shooting at people from car; police post video warning ‘criminals’
A Lawrence teenager on Monday was charged in Douglas County District Court with assault for allegedly firing a gun at two people from a car he was riding in. Treyvon D. Johnson, 18, is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to charging documents. Johnson was...
LJWORLD
Gary Planck
Services for Gary L. Planck, 62, Lawrence, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thurs., Sept. 1, 2022 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary. A visitation will be held from 1 – 2 p.m. prior to the service. warrenmcelwain.com.
LJWORLD
Oread hotel tax incentives remain with Lawrence developer Thomas Fritzel following sale
Though a Denver-based hospitality company has bought Lawrence’s The Oread, the tax incentives the City of Lawrence agreed to related to the hotel’s development will remain with Lawrence businessman Thomas Fritzel. As the Journal-World reported last week, Mission Hill Hospitality announced that it has completed a deal to...
LJWORLD
Lawrence school board selects former school board member Gordon-Ross to fill vacant seat
The Lawrence school board has selected former school board member Ronald “GR” Gordon-Ross to fill a vacant board seat. As part of a special meeting on Tuesday, the board picked Gordon-Ross from three remaining candidates following an interview process. The board previously selected four candidates from 13 applications as part of its regular meeting last week, but one has since withdrawn. Board President Shannon Kimball said she saw strengths in all the candidates, but touted Gordon-Ross’ understanding of the board’s duties.
LJWORLD
Douglas County leaders approve courthouse waterproofing project
Douglas County leaders on Wednesday approved moving forward with a waterproofing project at the Douglas County Courthouse that county staff called “crucial.”. The commission agreed unanimously to a motion that will begin the process of waterproofing work to mitigate issues affecting the courthouse’s basement area. With that approval, county staff will direct Lawrence-based architectural design firm Hernly Associates Inc. to proceed with design and construction documentation for the project. The motion also sets an overall project budget of $1,491,139.
