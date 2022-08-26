Read full article on original website
Co-conspirator in Mississippi election commission case that defrauded thousands pleads guilty
Sudie Jones-Teague has pleaded guilty to conspiracy, fraud, and bribery charges in connection with the ongoing Hinds County Election Commission case. Jones-Teague was arrested earlier this year in February. She pleaded guilty to illegally working to have her company approved as a vendor for Hinds County and be paid without...
Rankin County Woman Found Guilty of Conspiring to Falsify Business and Income Records
Jackson, Miss. – A Pearl woman was found guilty by a federal jury on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, of conspiring to falsify business and income records with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Jackson mayor files appeal on judges ruling over garbage contract dispute
Jackson's Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has filed an appeal to special judges ruling on the city's garbage contract dispute. Special judge Larry Roberts ruled that the mayor did not have the authority to veto a negative vote after the city council voted down several proposals to have Richard's Disposal take over the city's garbage contract.
Jackson Felon Sentenced to Over Five Years in Federal Prison for Possession of Firearm
Jackson, Miss. – A Jackson man was sentenced to 62 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Jackson Field Office.
Yazoo City woman guilty of kidnapping one of two children in home
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman from Yazoo City was convicted of kidnapping on Tuesday, August 23. Tamela Harris was found guilty of a kidnapping by the Yazoo County Circuit Court involving one of two children found in her home by the FBI in 2021. When approached by the...
Voters in one county vote to opt in to Mississippi medical marijuana program
Voters in one Mississippi county voted to allow medical marijuana dispensaries and other facilities in a special election Tuesday. The election in Lincoln County only had one issue on the ballot — referencing the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act SB2095 — and only two options, “for” or “against” the “cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis in Lincoln County.”
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to Clean Water Act violation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon-based fat and oil recycling business, pled guilty on Wednesday for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. Prosecutors said Robert David Douglas, 60, of Flowood, admitted to authorizing payments on behalf […]
Lumumba and governor united in dealing with water crisis; mayor says the two are not having ‘dueling press conferences’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he and Gov. Tate Reeves are unified in their effort to restore water to the tens of thousands of customers impacted by the city’s latest water crisis, despite not appearing with him at press conferences on Monday and Tuesday.
Vicksburg man charged with receiving stolen property
A Vicksburg man was arrested on Monday and charged with receiving stolen property. On Monday, John-Taylor Burton, 31, was taken into custody for an incident on July 19. Burton is reported to have taken a cell phone at the Home Depot. Burton is currently being held without bond until he...
Jackson man pleads guilty to 2021 armed carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man pled guilty to armed carjacking on Tuesday, August 30. According to court documents, Anthony Lee Holder, 21, carjacked a victim at gunpoint in Jackson on February 7, 2021. Holder was indicted by a federal grand jury for armed carjacking on April 14. 2021. Holder will be sentenced on […]
Keilar asks mayor who's to blame for water crisis. Hear his response
Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, tells New Day anchor Brianna Keilar that his city’s ongoing water crisis is the result of “years and years of accumulated problems.”
President Biden approves Mississippi’s emergency declaration regarding Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration on Tuesday. The president ordered Federal assistance to supplement the state’s response efforts due to the city of Jackson’s water crisis. “The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security [and the] Federal Emergency Management Agency...
Jackson public works director reassigned amid ongoing water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s public works director says he has been reassigned, amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Marlin King, who was confirmed by the city council about a year ago, said the decision was made after speaking with the mayor. “He asked me to come in and...
Mayor Flaggs announces plan to recommend deputy fire chief at Sep. 6 board meeting
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has announced he will be recommending Jessica Cade as a Vicksburg Fire Department deputy fire chief. The Mayor’s office released a statement on Tuesday:. Mayor Flaggs states: “On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, during the Board Meeting, I am recommending Jessica Cade as one of...
Jackson's water crisis stems from years of racist exploitation
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have little to no running water after flooding overwhelmed the capital city's damaged water treatment system last week. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a water system emergency Monday and said the water shortage was likely to last "the next couple days." This is how the...
Woman will spend 25 years in prison for stabbing boyfriend to death during ‘horseplay’
A 27-year-old Mississippi woman has been given a 30-year prison term, with five years suspended, for the 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend, prosecutors said Tuesday. Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, in a news release, said Nakia Wilson is not eligible for early release. “Nakia Wilson will...
Hayes: Jackson water crisis is ‘utter failure’ of GOP-led Miss. government
The New Chevy Blazer EV, Available For Preorder Now. See The Specs, Prices & More. Toxic drinking water at Camp Lejeune poisoned Marines for more than three decades. New Shaftless Stair Lifts (Take a Look at the Prices) EnergyBillCruncher /. SPONSORED. Virginia Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar...
Police: Intruders may have taken swim in pool during burglary of Mississippi house
Police say intruders may have taken a swim at a Mississippi residence, leaving behind a water trail into the house and a dog in the backyard. Vicksburg police officers responded to a possible house burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Chambers Street. The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
Vicksburg man charged with July 4 burglary and shooting at Beechwood Park Apartments
A Vicksburg man was arrested on Monday in connection to a burglary and a shooting in July. Quinderion Mixon, 24, was arrested by Vicksburg police and charged with burglary of a dwelling and aggravated assault. The arrest stems from an incident on July 4. of a burglary and a shooting...
