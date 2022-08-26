Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association: Pack the Trucks for Jackson
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Sheriff’s Association is asking all departments to collect bottled water for the city of Jackson. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Wednesday invited people to donate and bring bottled water to the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department until Sept. 8. The water will then...
ABC 33/40 News
'This is a life issue:' Petition started to reopen Pickens County Medical Center
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Mayors across Pickens County are asking residents to sign petitions that are available online and via paper, to call on state lawmakers to take action to help reopen the Pickens County Medical Center. Pickens County Medical Center closed in March of 2020, just before...
WTOK-TV
Volunteer firefighters respond to house fire in Clarkdale
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple volunteer fire departments responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon in the Clarkdale community. Flames were reported coming from the roof of a house in the 5200 block of Stonebriar Drive. No one was home at the time. It appeared the fire may have started...
WTOK-TV
Hamasa Shriners 6th Annual Peanut Boil this week
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Hamasa Shriners 6th Annual Peanut Boil happens Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 1-3. Peanuts will be for sale at the Shriners building at 5516 Dale Drive in Marion, starting at 7 a.m. each day. Peanuts may also be purchased at the Deals Discount Store parking lot...
wbrc.com
Medical cannabis sales approved in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders gave a stamp of approval that will allow medical cannabis dispensaries to operate within the city. The council voted 5 to two Tuesday night on the proposal. That vote means people who want to sell medical marijuana can start getting a license and that process starts Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Businesses struggling to fill positions in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Challenges remain for local businesses trying to stay afloat due to staffing shortages. Some business owners are hopeful they can turn things around now that the fall semester at the University of Alabama has begun. Pete Zimmer is the owner of Ajian Sushi in downtown Tuscaloosa. He says it has been […]
Eastbound Lanes of Interstate 20/59 Blocked Near Tuscaloosa by Another Wreck
A day after a wreck snarled traffic on Interstate 20/59 near Tuscaloosa, the eastbound lanes of the roadway are blocked again Wednesday afternoon by another collision. The accident took place before Exit 86 in Tuscaloosa County near Coaling. The blockage is causing moderate delays in the afternoon driver for drivers...
alreporter.com
GreeneTrack has closed after tax ruling, other casinos will follow
After a July tax bill that was higher than monthly revenue, GreeneTrack casino in Eutaw closed for business over the weekend. GreeneTrack, the state’s second oldest dog track and only minority owned, non-Native American casino, was rocked in June by an Alabama Supreme Court opinion enforcing a 13-year-old tax assessment claiming the track owed more than $106 million in taxes and fees. The opinion also essentially implemented a new tax structure for electronic bingo casinos in the state, which stacked state taxes – for which the casinos had historically been exempt – on top of gaming taxes.
Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
uab.edu
UAB Callahan Eye opens new clinic in Tuscaloosa
Is expanding to Tuscaloosa with the addition of a new clinic located at 1030 Fairfax Park. The 18th clinic location in Callahan’s growing portfolio of ophthalmic and optometric care is opening Monday, Aug. 29. Serving at the new clinic are providers Eric Sputh, M.D., and Michelle Langkawel, O.D., who...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 08_29_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Andre Strong, Jr. Strong is a 30-year-old black male who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 140 pounds. He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County...
wbrc.com
Overnight shooting at Tuscaloosa apartments
TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex. It happed at the Creekwood Village apartments around 3 a.m. Police say a man is in critical condition as a result of the shooting. Any witnesses with information about...
Mother of Man Killed Near Tuscaloosa Strip Sues Shooter and Bar
The mother of a young man who was fatally shot near the Tuscaloosa Strip almost two years ago has filed a four-count lawsuit against the man who pulled the trigger and the bar that served him drinks that night. The killing at the center of the suit took place in...
Commercial Dispatch
Drunk driver kills two motorcyclists on Hwy 82
A Columbus man is behind bars after allegedly hitting and killing two people on a motorcycle in an accident early Sunday morning. Tavaris L. Mosley, 42, of Columbus has been charged with one count of driving under the influence and two counts of DUI-vehicular manslaughter after he hit the Harley Davidson about 1 a.m.
WTOK-TV
Changes you may notice this fall at Bryant-Denny Stadium
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you are planning to head to Alabama’s first home game this week, but keep in mind, there are some key changes in and around Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall. To start with, beer and wine will be sold for the first time at Bryant-Denny...
Victim Critical After Shooting at West Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Tuesday
Police in Tuscaloosa are asking for cooperation after a shooting at an area apartment complex left a man in critical condition Tuesday morning. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to the Creekwood Village Apartments in West Tuscaloosa around 3 a.m. Tuesday on a shooting. The complex is in West Tuscaloosa just off Stillman Boulevard behind Piggly Wiggly.
alabamanews.net
Flatwood Shooting Suspect Now Charged with Murder
The suspect in a fatal Marengo County shooting — is now facing more charges. The charges against 30 year old Jeron Boykin now include murder — and six counts of attempted murder. Boykin was arrested last week — for discharging a firearm in an occupied building. He’s accused...
WTOK-TV
Man hit, killed on Highway 45
LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning. Coroner Clayton Cobler said the 32-year-old man was crossing Highway 45 around 6 a.m. in the Lauderdale community. They say the man dropped his cell phone in the road when he went back to pick it up and that was when he was hit by a car.
WTOK-TV
Two men arrested for weekend burglary
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men have been arrested for burglary after a home was broken into over the weekend. Authorities say Christopher Lee Walker, 34, and Kenneth Wesley Gros, 34, were snooping through a burned home near Sunshine Rd. Sunday afternoon. Investigators say the property owners saw their...
WTOK-TV
Game of the week preview: Wildcats look to win home opener against Louisville
DE KALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Week two of high school football is almost here, but for the Kemper County Wildcats, this will be game one in our football Friday game of the week. The reason for that is their first game against Leake Central was canceled due to the weather, but now, it’s a new week and they get ready for their game against Louisville.
