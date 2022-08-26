ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, AL

WTOK-TV

Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association: Pack the Trucks for Jackson

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Sheriff’s Association is asking all departments to collect bottled water for the city of Jackson. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Wednesday invited people to donate and bring bottled water to the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department until Sept. 8. The water will then...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Volunteer firefighters respond to house fire in Clarkdale

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple volunteer fire departments responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon in the Clarkdale community. Flames were reported coming from the roof of a house in the 5200 block of Stonebriar Drive. No one was home at the time. It appeared the fire may have started...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Hamasa Shriners 6th Annual Peanut Boil this week

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Hamasa Shriners 6th Annual Peanut Boil happens Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 1-3. Peanuts will be for sale at the Shriners building at 5516 Dale Drive in Marion, starting at 7 a.m. each day. Peanuts may also be purchased at the Deals Discount Store parking lot...
MARION, MS
Local
Alabama Health
County
Greene County, AL
wbrc.com

Medical cannabis sales approved in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders gave a stamp of approval that will allow medical cannabis dispensaries to operate within the city. The council voted 5 to two Tuesday night on the proposal. That vote means people who want to sell medical marijuana can start getting a license and that process starts Thursday, September 1, 2022.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Businesses struggling to fill positions in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Challenges remain for local businesses trying to stay afloat due to staffing shortages. Some business owners are hopeful they can turn things around now that the fall semester at the University of Alabama has begun. Pete Zimmer is the owner of Ajian Sushi in downtown Tuscaloosa. He says it has been […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alreporter.com

GreeneTrack has closed after tax ruling, other casinos will follow

After a July tax bill that was higher than monthly revenue, GreeneTrack casino in Eutaw closed for business over the weekend. GreeneTrack, the state’s second oldest dog track and only minority owned, non-Native American casino, was rocked in June by an Alabama Supreme Court opinion enforcing a 13-year-old tax assessment claiming the track owed more than $106 million in taxes and fees. The opinion also essentially implemented a new tax structure for electronic bingo casinos in the state, which stacked state taxes – for which the casinos had historically been exempt – on top of gaming taxes.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
uab.edu

UAB Callahan Eye opens new clinic in Tuscaloosa

Is expanding to Tuscaloosa with the addition of a new clinic located at 1030 Fairfax Park. The 18th clinic location in Callahan’s growing portfolio of ophthalmic and optometric care is opening Monday, Aug. 29. Serving at the new clinic are providers Eric Sputh, M.D., and Michelle Langkawel, O.D., who...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTOK-TV

Crimenet 08_29_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Andre Strong, Jr. Strong is a 30-year-old black male who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 140 pounds. He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
wbrc.com

Overnight shooting at Tuscaloosa apartments

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex. It happed at the Creekwood Village apartments around 3 a.m. Police say a man is in critical condition as a result of the shooting. Any witnesses with information about...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Drunk driver kills two motorcyclists on Hwy 82

A Columbus man is behind bars after allegedly hitting and killing two people on a motorcycle in an accident early Sunday morning. Tavaris L. Mosley, 42, of Columbus has been charged with one count of driving under the influence and two counts of DUI-vehicular manslaughter after he hit the Harley Davidson about 1 a.m.
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

Changes you may notice this fall at Bryant-Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you are planning to head to Alabama’s first home game this week, but keep in mind, there are some key changes in and around Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall. To start with, beer and wine will be sold for the first time at Bryant-Denny...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Victim Critical After Shooting at West Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Tuesday

Police in Tuscaloosa are asking for cooperation after a shooting at an area apartment complex left a man in critical condition Tuesday morning. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to the Creekwood Village Apartments in West Tuscaloosa around 3 a.m. Tuesday on a shooting. The complex is in West Tuscaloosa just off Stillman Boulevard behind Piggly Wiggly.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alabamanews.net

Flatwood Shooting Suspect Now Charged with Murder

The suspect in a fatal Marengo County shooting — is now facing more charges. The charges against 30 year old Jeron Boykin now include murder — and six counts of attempted murder. Boykin was arrested last week — for discharging a firearm in an occupied building. He’s accused...
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

Man hit, killed on Highway 45

LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning. Coroner Clayton Cobler said the 32-year-old man was crossing Highway 45 around 6 a.m. in the Lauderdale community. They say the man dropped his cell phone in the road when he went back to pick it up and that was when he was hit by a car.
LAUDERDALE, MS
WTOK-TV

Two men arrested for weekend burglary

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men have been arrested for burglary after a home was broken into over the weekend. Authorities say Christopher Lee Walker, 34, and Kenneth Wesley Gros, 34, were snooping through a burned home near Sunshine Rd. Sunday afternoon. Investigators say the property owners saw their...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Game of the week preview: Wildcats look to win home opener against Louisville

DE KALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Week two of high school football is almost here, but for the Kemper County Wildcats, this will be game one in our football Friday game of the week. The reason for that is their first game against Leake Central was canceled due to the weather, but now, it’s a new week and they get ready for their game against Louisville.
KEMPER COUNTY, MS

