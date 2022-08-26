Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Portland Mercury
Take Our Most Devilishly Fun Portland Trivia Quiz Yet!
HELLO SMARTY TROUSERS! It's time once again to put that brainy-brain to the test with this week's edition of POP QUIZ PDX—our weekly, local, sassy-ass trivia quiz. And this week, we'll be testing your knowledge about lots of DEVIL-related stuff—including devilish Oregon destinations, hellishly popular Portland strip clubs, and Satan-worshipping Republican Kevin McCarthy's visit to Oregon! (Oooh, I do not like that guy.)
The Portland Mercury
Dear Tinder Creep
You should know these things work both ways. Guess what women are able to talk to each other and even do some crude triangulation to figure out where in Portland you're hanging about these days. I'm sure your wife would be very interested in reviewing our documentation. After all, you don't keep secrets from each other...
The Portland Mercury
An Incoming Storm of Tegan and Sarah Content
Counting down the last weeks of summer—THREE WEEKS—some folks may be pre-mourning, but our advice is don't underrate the autumnal season. It brings with it a feeling of crispy newness, fresh academic vibes, and opportunities to get cozy. This week we’re highlighting Beyoncé birthday celebrations (and new album Renaissance), a new local release, and all the ways Tegan and Sara are blowing up our fall.
The Portland Mercury
Welcome to California
I had a friend tell me the other day that Portland is now a mini-LA. I thought about it for a bit and realized that they were right. With these now common heat waves, the polluted air, the traffic jams, the crime, the homicides, the homeless, the ineffective government... we are indeed living in a little LA. Portland ain't weird anymore, it's just sad and depressing. Those who still praise Portland for being unique and filled with "quirky" people are probably from California themselves and those who continue to claim "Portland is coming back" are living in a fantasy world. Portland will never be what it was and it's only going to get worse. This IS the new normal. Welcome to California you wannabe weirdos in denial!
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Fire Bureau Falls Short, Twitter Teases Edit Button, and Louis Vuitton's Taxes
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning and happy September, Portland!...
The Portland Mercury
I Still Believe
How long will Portland peeps be held hostage to over-paid, whiney cops, who do bupkus to keep us and our roads and hoods safe? Current approaches to policing and community safety have thoroughly collapsed, built on out-dated and disproven models and assumptions. The money and community-based resources are there to build a new and effective system. Cos-playing man-child cops, gun-toting citizens, and cardboard mayors ain't the answer. We've had multiple opportunities to fix this shit, but the munny-boys and do-nothing hanky-wringers keep dictating the script. I still believe in Portland, despite those who throw up their hands in disgust and cynical resignation. The first steps need to address the root causes of poverty, addiction, mental illness, and crime — with courage and compassion. Otherwise, we'll keep baling water with paper bags, and the protofascists will gain more and more power.
The Portland Mercury
FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See Everclear and "Celebrating Billy Joel"!
Who's ready to see some shows? Well, the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKETS to see some of Portland's best concerts—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst... if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please consider making a small monthly contribution to keep us alive and kickin'!) And oh boy, do we have some great shows coming at ya this week! CHECK IT OUT!
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Bend Mourns Shooting Victims, Jackson Residents Without Water, and Where NOT to Cool Off in the Willamette Today
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Here are some...
The Portland Mercury
Violent Crimes = High Bails
The Portland Freedom Fund just got a woman killed. Bail for violent crime is perfectly acceptable and should be set high so violent assholes will stay in jail. Where they belong. I'm OK with cashing out the nonviolent but these other cats need to be locked up. If you enjoy...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Mikhail Gorbachev Dead at 91, Serena Williams' Last US Open, and the First National Cinema Day Is Saturday
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! Long Live Kate...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Metro's Housing Tax Comes to Account, FDA Approves New Boosters, and Serena Williams Watch 2022
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! Long Live Kate...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Fire Bureau Understaffed & Underfunded, Good/Bad News for Metro's Housing Tax, and Trump's Possible Obstruction Charge
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! The gradual cooooool...
