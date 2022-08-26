I had a friend tell me the other day that Portland is now a mini-LA. I thought about it for a bit and realized that they were right. With these now common heat waves, the polluted air, the traffic jams, the crime, the homicides, the homeless, the ineffective government... we are indeed living in a little LA. Portland ain't weird anymore, it's just sad and depressing. Those who still praise Portland for being unique and filled with "quirky" people are probably from California themselves and those who continue to claim "Portland is coming back" are living in a fantasy world. Portland will never be what it was and it's only going to get worse. This IS the new normal. Welcome to California you wannabe weirdos in denial!

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO