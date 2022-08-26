Read full article on original website
Stanley D. Estes — PENDING
Stanley D. Estes, 70, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Fort Wayne Neurosurgery v. Rudolph Aguilera, $655.96. Aegis Dental Group P.C. v. Pam Baker, $732. Jeffrey Bartoszewics, $6,540.10. Melanie Bradley, $2,350.75. Marissa J. Brown, $2,038.72. Kimberly S. Caudill, $1,170.30. Rhonda L. Chapman, $1,518.51. Kenneth...
Elnita Ruth Hart
Elnita Ruth Hart, 93, Plymouth, died at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. Elnita Ruth was born May 20, 1929. She married Roy Beedy on July 1, 1967; he preceded her in death. She then married James Hart on December 1, 1990; he preceded her in death.
Jane Ruth Rush — UPDATED
Jane Ruth Rush, 89, Warsaw, died at 10:07 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at home surrounded by family in Warsaw. She was born Aug. 2, 1933, in Mishawaka. She was one of five children born to Lucy (East) and Walter Haughee. Jane grew up in Mishawaka and graduated in 1952 from Mishawaka High School in Mishawaka and attended Cincinnati Bible Seminary for two years.
Alcohol Board Approves Port Winona Permit Renewal
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission addressed an alcoholic beverage permit renewal for Port Winona LLC during a Sept. 1 meeting. The permit is being handled by representatives for the estate of Jim Zachary, one of Port Winona’s former owners who passed away in August 2021. Daniel Zachary, Jim’s father, attended the meeting as an estate representative, alongside Haley Zachary, Jim’s daughter.
Annette Marie Kindig — UPDATED
Annette Marie (Sharpe) Kindig, 82, Warsaw, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Mason Healthcare Center, Warsaw. She was born Oct. 5, 1939. On July 6, 1958, Annette married Omer Lee “Skip” Kindig; he survives in Rochester. Annette is also survived by her daughter, Karen (Tim) Smith, Greenville, Ohio...
Michael D. McCombs
Michael D. McCombs, 67, Fort Wayne, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Byron Health Care Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 17, 1955. Michael is survived by his father, Milton E. McCombs, Columbia City. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Keith Morris
Richard Keith Morris, 74, Greenwood and Roann, died Aug. 30, 2022, in his home. He was born Dec. 11, 1947. He married Sandra Litwiller on March 1, 1969; she survives in Roann. Rick is also survived by his children, Jennifer Morris (Jason Swinford), Indianapolis and Gregg Morris, Indianapolis; brothers Jim (Jan) Morris, Hopedale Ill. and Bob (Carol) Morris, Normal, Ill.; and his many brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.
COVID-19 Testing Site In Warsaw Relocates
WARSAW – The COVID-19 testing site run by the Bowen Center in Warsaw is moving to a new location. Bowen Center announced Tuesday, Aug. 30, that its COVID-19 testing site in Warsaw has moved to make way for construction at Center Park ,where it has been operating in the Center Lake Pavilion.
Mary Sue Bontrager
Mary Sue Bontrager, 59, Nappanee, died at midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born June 15, 1963. On June 15, 1983, she married Floyd S. Bontrager; he survives in Nappanee. She is also survived by her children, Sheila (Amos) Bontrager, Bremen, Brandon (Brittany) Bontrager,...
September First Friday Will Feature Taste of Kosciusko
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Taste of Kosciusko event from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sep. 2, in downtown Warsaw. The event will feature restaurants and food vendors from across Kosciusko County. Visitors will be able to purchase taste tickets at the event for $2 each to try sample-sized menu items.
Pierceton Executive Session Part Of Search For New Town Marshal
PIERCETON — The Pierceton Town Council will meet in an executive session at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Pierceton Community Building as officials interview candidates to fill Pierceton’s town marshal vacancy. Executive sessions can be called for personnel moves including hirings. Any vote on the...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:27 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, West Blanchard Street, west of South Grove Avenue, Warsaw. Driver: Oren L. Collins, 65, South Grove Avenue, Warsaw. Collins backed up his vehicle and hit a parked vehicle. Damage: Up to $2,500. 12:19...
WCHS Grad Receives Scholarship From Association Of Counties
INDIANAPOLIS — Warsaw Community High School graduate, Ashley Irwin, was the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship presented by the Association of Indiana Counties and sponsored by Nationwide Retirement Solutions. Nationwide Retirement Solutions and AIC presented the scholarship to Irwin Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Kosciusko County. Ashley Irwin is a...
Ershel Carlile
Ershel Carlile, 78, Rochester died at 7:05 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born April 6, 1944. Ershel and Marie “Micky” Catherine Sturgeon were married on Oct. 8, 1970; she preceded him in death. He is survived by two daughters,...
Local Salvation Army Administrator Receives Certificate
WARSAW — Envoy Sina Locke was presented with a Certificate of Completion for a course of study she finished through the College for Officer’s Training of The Salvation Army in Chicago. In June 2019, she was installed along with her husband Envoy Ken Locke as administrators of The...
Second In A Series: Hard Work Leads To Success For Arch Baumgartner
MILFORD – In this age of lavish leisure, soft security and fat early pensions it’s hard to persuade youngsters that success is still compounded of two old-fashioned ingredients – spelled R-I-S-K and W-O-R-K. But it’s true, and Arch Baumgartner is a convincing case in point. Life...
Dona Mae Maze — UPDATED
Dona Mae (Hopper) Maze, 99, Wakarusa, formerly of Argos, died at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 30, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. She was born Oct. 13, 1922. On Aug. 7, 1943, she married Joe R. Maze; he preceded her in death. Dona is survived by her sons, Terry (Jennifer)...
Elkhart Consolidated Courts Construction Can Be Viewed 24/7
ELKHART — A high-tech camera has been installed at the construction site of Elkhart County’s new Consolidated Courts campus so that local citizens can view how the new campus is taking shape. “We’re excited that the camera will show residents the progress happening at their new County Courts...
Billy Farist Martin
Billy Farist Martin, 83, Plymouth, died at 3:09 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at his home in Plymouth. Billy was born Sep. 15, 1938. On Feb. 14, 2001, Billy and Janis Hygema Ross were united in marriage; Janis preceded him in death. Billy is survived by his daughter, Teresa Martin,...
