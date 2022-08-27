ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hawaiinewsnow.com

Federal agents in Hawaii see rise in device that turns pistols into mini machine guns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say they are increasingly recovering devices known as Glock switches. The size of a quarter, it is illegal to possess — whether or not it is attached to a gun. Just having it can result in a 10-year prison sentence. That’s because the switch or auto sear, as it’s sometimes called, converts a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic one.


KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,777 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,777 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths in the last week. There are 1,246 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 205 on the Big Island, 114 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 172 on Maui, five on Molokai, and 33 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]

KHON2

Woman accused of having 2lbs of meth in carry-on posts $30K bail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 43-year-old woman was arrested for accusations of attempting to travel from Honolulu to Hilo with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in her carry-on bag at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The incident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25 and by the following day, the Department of Public Safety announced that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui […]

KITV.com

What is covered under Hawaii's workers' compensation law?

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Do you know what is covered, if you are hurt on the job? We took a look at Hawaii's workers' compensation law. In the last year the state issued workers comp data, there were more than 20,000 workers' comp cases reported. Twice that amount were processed because of additional older claims.

AOL Corp

Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations

HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

KITV.com

Police seize gambling machines, weapons, and cash in Makiki

MAKIKI/ALA MOANA (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police made several arrests and seized illegal game room paraphernalia items on Tuesday night, after obtaining a search warrant. Police seized fifteen gambling machines, cash, and a firearm from an illegal game room in the Makiki/Ala Moana area.

KITV.com

Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI overnight Tuesday by same HPD officer

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Fool me once, shame on you... An Oahu woman was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence, not once, but twice overnight in Honolulu, according to police logs. As if that’s not outrageous enough, the same Honolulu Police (HPD) officer who pulled her over the first...

KITV.com

California man, 81, drowning after snorkeling incident on Kauai's North Shore

KALIHIWAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An elderly California man died in an apparent drowning in waters off Kauai’s North Shore on Monday. Rescuers were called out to Anini Beach around 12:40 p.m. on Monday to a report of an unresponsive person in the water. Crews with Ocean Safety responded and found the victim, later identified as 81-year-old James Pirkle Jr., face down in the water, wearing a snorkel mask, about 100 yards from shore.

KHON2

Hawaii one step closer to possibly operating seagliders

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The company REGENT is now one step closer to commercial operation with its seagliders. According to REGENT, they reached a major design approval milestone that clears the path to begin commercial seaglider operations in locations throughout the world — possibly starting with Hawaii. The approval establishes the seaglider as a wing-in-ground effect […]

KHON2

Community reeling from accidental Boy Scout shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island community is still reeling from the death of a Boy Scout accidentally shot by a rifle. Those familiar with scout activities say strict safety rules are in place to prevent such a tragedy. But questions are being raised on whether rules may have been broken. Big Island police said […]

KITV.com

Hawaii airports top-ranked for least-cancelled flights

While summer travel may have been a headache for travelers coming to and from Hawaii, two airports here on the Islands were top-ranked in a recent airport study. The Insure My Trip website aggregated data from the Department of Transportation on cancelled flights, and found that Maui airport Kahului Airport and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye Airport had the least amount of cancelled flights, coming in at #1, and #5 nationally.


