Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
4 Oahu families sue US Government over health problems related to Red Hill water contamination
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Four military families filed a federal lawsuit against the US Government on Wednesday, claiming they suffered severe health problems from drinking the water from the Navy's Red Hill system. Hundreds of additional claims are expected from those who ingested the toxic water, said the lawsuit filed in...
KITV.com
12 new COVID-related deaths, 1,777 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,777 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,644. The statewide test positivity rate is 7.3%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Federal agents in Hawaii see rise in device that turns pistols into mini machine guns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say they are increasingly recovering devices known as Glock switches. The size of a quarter, it is illegal to possess — whether or not it is attached to a gun. Just having it can result in a 10-year prison sentence. That’s because the switch or auto sear, as it’s sometimes called, converts a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic one.
KITV.com
Hawaii travel agent convicted of fraud ordered to pay $155,000 in restitution or face jail time
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former travel agent whose business was based on Oahu was convicted of felony crimes for collecting more than $200,000 for travel expenses on trips that never happened, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Wendy Wong ran the business “House of Aloha Hawaii”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hawaii reports 1,777 COVID cases
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,777 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths in the last week. There are 1,246 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 205 on the Big Island, 114 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 172 on Maui, five on Molokai, and 33 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
Hawaii’s meth trade resembles ‘Breaking Bad’
"It's never been worse. For the past four decades. Methamphetamine has been Hawaii's greatest drug threat," Hawaii High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area executive director Gary Yabuta said.
Woman accused of having 2lbs of meth in carry-on posts $30K bail
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 43-year-old woman was arrested for accusations of attempting to travel from Honolulu to Hilo with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in her carry-on bag at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The incident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25 and by the following day, the Department of Public Safety announced that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui […]
KITV.com
What is covered under Hawaii's workers' compensation law?
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Do you know what is covered, if you are hurt on the job? We took a look at Hawaii's workers' compensation law. In the last year the state issued workers comp data, there were more than 20,000 workers' comp cases reported. Twice that amount were processed because of additional older claims.
AOL Corp
Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations
HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Manoa community on edge after neighbor fires dozens of gunshots into walls of home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu community is on edge and worried that a dangerous neighbor with a drug addiction could be released from jail. The man’s family is among those who want him to stay locked up after, they say, he went berserk with a gun. At around 7:15...
KITV.com
Police seize gambling machines, weapons, and cash in Makiki
MAKIKI/ALA MOANA (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police made several arrests and seized illegal game room paraphernalia items on Tuesday night, after obtaining a search warrant. Police seized fifteen gambling machines, cash, and a firearm from an illegal game room in the Makiki/Ala Moana area.
KITV.com
Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI overnight Tuesday by same HPD officer
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Fool me once, shame on you... An Oahu woman was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence, not once, but twice overnight in Honolulu, according to police logs. As if that’s not outrageous enough, the same Honolulu Police (HPD) officer who pulled her over the first...
Hawaii man accused of kidnapping child at elementary school
Big Island law enforcement said they are investigating a kidnapping case that involved a minor at Honaunau Elementary School and a 29-year-old man.
KITV.com
California man, 81, drowning after snorkeling incident on Kauai's North Shore
KALIHIWAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An elderly California man died in an apparent drowning in waters off Kauai’s North Shore on Monday. Rescuers were called out to Anini Beach around 12:40 p.m. on Monday to a report of an unresponsive person in the water. Crews with Ocean Safety responded and found the victim, later identified as 81-year-old James Pirkle Jr., face down in the water, wearing a snorkel mask, about 100 yards from shore.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘People are acting a little nuts’: New data shows an increase in violent crime on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s not your imagination: Violent crime is on the rise on Oahu. That’s according to Honolulu Civil Beat. From the recent deadly shooting of a pregnant woman at a Chinatown bus stop to a man accused of amputating another man’s hand with a sword, officials have expressed concern over a worrisome trend of violent crime.
KITV.com
Hawaii struggles with backlog on building permits; create homeowner challenges
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) People in Hawaii who want to build or renovate their home wait three times longer for permits, on average, than those in other states. That's according to a University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization Brief. That's why a Honolulu city council member is requesting an investigation into the...
Hawaii one step closer to possibly operating seagliders
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The company REGENT is now one step closer to commercial operation with its seagliders. According to REGENT, they reached a major design approval milestone that clears the path to begin commercial seaglider operations in locations throughout the world — possibly starting with Hawaii. The approval establishes the seaglider as a wing-in-ground effect […]
Community reeling from accidental Boy Scout shooting
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island community is still reeling from the death of a Boy Scout accidentally shot by a rifle. Those familiar with scout activities say strict safety rules are in place to prevent such a tragedy. But questions are being raised on whether rules may have been broken. Big Island police said […]
KITV.com
Hawaii airports top-ranked for least-cancelled flights
While summer travel may have been a headache for travelers coming to and from Hawaii, two airports here on the Islands were top-ranked in a recent airport study. The Insure My Trip website aggregated data from the Department of Transportation on cancelled flights, and found that Maui airport Kahului Airport and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye Airport had the least amount of cancelled flights, coming in at #1, and #5 nationally.
KITV.com
Power outage closes Hawaii State Capitol until repairs done
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii State Capitol remained closed Monday after a power outage over the weekend. On Saturday morning, one of three high-voltage circuit breakers at the state Capitol shorted, officials said.
Comments / 0