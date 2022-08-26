Thursday, Sept. 1 – 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 – 5 p.m. NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women's soccer team had an impressive opening weekend, earning a scoreless tie with Hofstra and cruising to a 4-1 victory over Quinnipiac. The Bulldogs hope to build on those results in a pair of home games this week. Yale hosts Boston University on Thursday night at 7 p.m. before Fordham visits on Sunday for a 5 p.m. kickoff.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO