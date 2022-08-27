Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bottineau 30, Grafton 8
Divide County 54, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 0
Fargo Shanley 40, Bismarck 18
Fargo South 45, Williston 6
Hatton-Northwood 36, Tri-State 0
Hazen 26, Watford City 16
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 22, Southern McLean 8
Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 30, Four Winds 26
Lisbon 20, Linton/HMB 12
Maple River 24, Richland 8
May-Port CG 52, Hankinson 12
New Salem-Almont 44, Grant Co/Flasher 20
Tioga 42, Dunseith 8
West Fargo 7, Century 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
