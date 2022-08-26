ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

Woman arrested for allegedly covering floor of Oregon cannabis dispensary with teriyaki sauce

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMxc9_0hXDrjNE00

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after covering the floor of a cannabis dispensary in Newport, Oregon with teriyaki sauce, police say.

According to a news release from the Newport Oregon Police Department, officers were called out to a dispensary after a woman making a purchase took a pack of an unknown sauce and began spreading it over the counter, throwing it at staff.

The woman was identified as Ronnie Marie Deleski, 42, according to KOIN.

“You would think this is where the story ends and the chilling out begins, since dispensaries have customers walk into their establishment every day, make their purchases, smile with anticipation and then leave. But this particular incident had a very different and unexpected ending,” said NOPD.

The staff of the dispensary asked Deleski to stop and leave the store, according to KOIN. Staff tried to escort her out and that was when she reportedly pulled out a bottle of teriyaki sauce from her purse, spraying it all over the floor and room.

NOPD said the woman ran out after the sauce was gone, but she later was located by an officer. She struggled with the officer but was taken into custody. Deleski has been booked on recommended charges of criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 26

Guest
4d ago

This lady has serious mental problems. She is very mixed up and friends and family are trying to help her out.Please don't bash her because of her condition.

Reply(2)
2
Eric Haskins
5d ago

allegedly.... I own a dispensary and a grow I know that bad boy has cameras everywhere. she did it lol

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Drug agents raid 4 illegal marijuana grows in Clackamas, Yamhill counties, seize 17,000 plants, guns, stolen vehicles

WOODBURN, Ore. (KTVZ) – Drug agents raided two illegal marijuana grows north of Woodburn, seizing more than 11,000 marijuana plants and a large amount of harvested marijuana, as well as other drugs, over a dozen guns and numerous stolen vehicles, Oregon State Police said Tuesday. Meanwhile, two more illegal grows were raided in Yamhill County.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
KXL

2 Dead, 1 Wounded In Salem Shootings

SALEM, Ore. — Three shootings between Friday night and Sunday night took the life of two people and injured another in what police call an “unusual” weekend of violence. A man was shot when police say he forced his way into the residence of a former domestic partner and was shot by a resident of the home on Lone Oak Road SE about 11:00pm on Friday. He died on the way to a hospital.
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Newport, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Newport, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Aug. 29

On August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 22. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla, operated by Alexix Moncrief (20) of Salem, struck a pedestrian, Jeremy Hofman (48) of Portland, that was in the lane of travel. Hofman was transported by air ambulance to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Moncrief was not injured. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Canby Police Department, Canby Fire Department, Life Fight Network and ODOT.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Friend of Veneta shooting victim speaks out

VENETA, Ore. -- Sara Allen made it out alive after her ex-boyfriend, Jesse Woodruff, shot her at least three times in her home after a dispute on August 25. He then shot himself. But Allen's friend told KEZI she's a fighter, and that's exactly what she's been doing in the...
VENETA, OR
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality

WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Dispensary#Teriyaki#Nopd#Koin#Cox Media Group
kcfmradio.com

Fatal Wreck Saturday; State of Emergency; 25K for Pioneer Museum

A Saturday morning wreck on Highway 126 claimed the life of a Florence Man. 39 year old Chad Colborn failed to negotiate a corner near milepost 29 when his Chevy Colorado left the roadway and struck a tree. The accident happened early, around 6:15 in the morning. another passenger in the vehicle Skeyla Wardrobe, 26, of Mapleton was transported via air ambulance with critical injuries. There were two other passengers 34 year old Shane Sprinkly and 24 year old Jaydon Woodruff of Eugene, both were transported with non-life threatening injuries. The accident caused a closure of highway 126 for about 5 hours while the crash was investigated. Oregon State Police were assisted by West Lane Fire, Central Lane Fire and Rescue, Lane County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
FLORENCE, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Aug. 31 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. August 31 - Rafael Ceras Urbano, 37, is wanted on a probation violation for third-degree rape. - Atelvina Maravilla Cervantes, 45, is wanted on a probation violation for delivery of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a weapon. -...
NEWBERG, OR
oregontoday.net

Critical Injury Accident Hwy. 22E, Marion Co., Aug. 30

On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 43. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound white Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Maureen Connealy (63) of Salem, crossed the center line and hit an eastbound brown Freightliner, operated by Jason Gress (43) of Vancouver, Washington. The Freightliner jackknifed into the westbound lane and collided with a gray Honda Odyssey van, operated by Raymond Frankel (79) of Salem. The Freightliner is owned by UPS and was hauling double trailers. Connealy was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital with critical injuries. Frankel was transported via Life Flight with serious injuries while his passenger, Elizabeth Frankel (76) of Salem, was transported via ambulance with minor injuries. Gress was uninjured. Hwy 22E was closed for 7 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. OSP was assisted by Gates Fire Department, Detroit Fire Department, Lyons Fire and Medics, Life Flight, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
MARION COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kezi.com

Massive illegal marijuana operation raided near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that they and a host of other law enforcement agencies have carried out a search warrant at an illegal marijuana operation, seizing thousands of plants, making one arrest and releasing several migrant workers believed to be victims of human trafficking.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
philomathnews.com

Worker falls through opening in roof at Philomath construction site

A worker at a construction site on North 19th Street in Philomath reportedly suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon after falling through an opening in the roof, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The fire department was called to the site at 1:15 p.m. to find the injured man situated on the...
PHILOMATH, OR
Polarbear

Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal lands

Oregon State University scientists have proposed to populate western federal lands with more beavers and wolves in order to restore ecological balance. “Rewilding the American West” is a bold proposal that identifies 11 federally owned reserves in the Western United States for wolf and beaver restoration, a process that could improve degraded land and save dozens of threatened and endangered species.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Veneta shooting suspect dead of apparent suicide, deputies say

VENETA, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports they have found a man who apparently took his own life after a firearm assault Thursday night. According to the LCSO, at 2:25 p.m. on August 25 they received a call from a woman who claimed to have been shot at a home in the 24000 block of Forest Court in Veneta. Deputies say she said her ex-boyfriend shot her, and she said he was still in the house. Deputies responded to find the woman on the front porch of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies say they took her from the porch to waiting paramedics, who rendered emergency aid and took her to a nearby hospital. Officials say she is in critical but stable condition.
VENETA, OR
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
25K+
Followers
86K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy