Read full article on original website
Related
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Martha Stewart Cooks With This Flavor-Packed Spice Brand & You Can Get it Right on Amazon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As the autumn weather begins creeping in, we start craving cozy comfort for all our senses: soft sweaters, fall foliage, nostalgic tunes, pumpkin spice aromas, and hearty flavors. Who isn’t ready for a delicious banana cardamom muffin fresh from the oven on a crisp fall morning? Or a cumin-laden chili to warm our bellies on a chilly night? How about a Shabazi-sprinkled pasta dish, or a Isphahan-enhanced stew? Not familiar with those spices? No worries, you can easily give them a try thanks to a set of mini spices from La Boîte, the high-quality spice brand with which the Martha Stewart collaborates on her exclusive spice offerings.
AOL Corp
Lululemon stock is a crash waiting to happen, analyst argues
Lululemon is slated to report second-quarter earnings on Sept. 1, and some Wall Street analysts are feeling cautious headed into the numbers and guidance. Shares of the premium athletic-wear maker are down 21% year to date, hammered recently amid warnings on slowing demand (and rising inventories) for workout gear from retailers Kohl's, Macy's, Under Armour and others. The industry commentary has analysts concerned that Lululemon will be forced to slash its super optimistic guidance offered earlier this year about doubling sales by 2026.
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Big-screen productivity all day: The LG Gram 16 is my new favorite laptop (and it's on sale)
I've tested a lot of laptops in the past 30 years, and few have made the same impression as the LG Gram 16Z90Q. That's because the system seems to defy logic: It's large, with a spacious 16-inch display and generous 80-Wh battery, so when you pick it up you expect heft. Instead, you find yourself holding something shockingly light. Indeed, at just 2.6 pounds, the Gram weighs less than many smaller laptops.
Comments / 0