LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An abortion-rights group on Thursday asked the Michigan Supreme Court to approve a November ballot question on whether a right to abortion should be enshrined in the state constitution. Reproductive Freedom for All filed its request with the high court after the state canvassing board rejected the ballot question on Wednesday. That body deadlocked 2-2 on partisan grounds, with a pair of Republican commissioners citing what they called spacing errors in the petitions calling for the ballot question. Abortion-rights supporters say it’s important for state residents to be able to weigh in on the abortion question,...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO