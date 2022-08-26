Read full article on original website
Michigan high court asked to OK ballot question on abortion
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An abortion-rights group on Thursday asked the Michigan Supreme Court to approve a November ballot question on whether a right to abortion should be enshrined in the state constitution. Reproductive Freedom for All filed its request with the high court after the state canvassing board rejected the ballot question on Wednesday. That body deadlocked 2-2 on partisan grounds, with a pair of Republican commissioners citing what they called spacing errors in the petitions calling for the ballot question. Abortion-rights supporters say it’s important for state residents to be able to weigh in on the abortion question,...
Denver teachers union, district reach tentative agreement
The Denver teachers union and Denver Public Schools have reached a tentative agreement that raises wages an average of 8.7% and sets a new starting salary a little above $50,000.The announcement of a deal comes after a marathon bargaining session between the Denver Classroom Teachers Association and district leaders that started Wednesday morning and concluded Thursday morning. The previous contract, approved after the 2019 teachers strike, expired Wednesday. Students returned to...
