Oakland, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police searching for robbery, attempted rape suspect

OAKLAND, Calif. - A robbery and attempted rape suspect is at large following the offenses Sunday morning in Oakland, police said Wednesday. Officers responded just after 9:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Parker Avenue where the offenses occurred. The victim was walking there when the suspect armed with a...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect steals police car, crashes in Oakland hills neighborhood

OAKLAND, Calif. - Neighbors were quite surprised when they awoke to the sound of a car crashing into a pile of bricks right outside a home in their Oakland hills neighborhood. They were even more surprised to find out that it was a police car that had slammed into the front fence in the 4200 block of Oakmore Avenue, not too far away from Head Royce School.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil held for hit and run victim in Oakland

Family members of the victim tell KTVU they cant fathom how someone could hit a person and leave the scene. Police are still searching for the person responsible for hitting an 83-year-old veteran and small business owner.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Questions surround shooting, crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police and California Highway Patrol officers were at a crash scene on Oakland city streets on Tuesday night but the details surrounding their investigation have not been made public. Video at the scene shows a crashed car with deployed airbags at 35th and Brookdale avenues about 10...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

BART trains see an uptick in violence onboard

BART police are searching for a killer after a shooting at the 24th street station. Police tell KTVU the suspect in a deadly stabbing at the 24th Street BART Station and the suspects from Friday's shooting in Oakland are still on the loose.
OAKLAND, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

71-year-old Vallejo woman beaten, robbed of her purse

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Beaten and robbed of her purse, a 71-year-old woman attacked in Vallejo is recovering from her injuries. The victim is Filipina-American, adding to the growing number of elderly members of the AAPI community victimized by violent criminals. A day trip to San Francisco ended with a hospital stay in the East […]
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Parents say they were not alerted about shooting at Oakland school

OAKLAND, Calif. - Parents at Madison Park Academy in Oakland said they were left in the dark following a shooting Monday at the school, and were only notified about the troubling incident after getting calls and texts from their children locked down inside the building. A 13-year-old student is recovering...
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Off-duty San Jose police officer’s car shot at on Highway 101

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister- Gilroy CHP said that they responded to northbound Highway 101 and northbound Highway 85 for reports of shots fired. KTVU said the personal truck of a San Jose police officer was struck by gunfire, forcing the California Highway Patrol is shutting down part of Highway 101 near the interchange with Highway 85. The post Off-duty San Jose police officer’s car shot at on Highway 101 appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision on Cherry Street in Alameda County

Officials in Alameda County reported a fatal car accident on Cherry Street on the morning of Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to the Newark Police Department, the incident happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Cherry Street in the vicinity of Mowry Avenue. Authorities said this was the second fatal motor vehicle collision in Newark.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and […]
OAKLAND, CA

