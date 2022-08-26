Read full article on original website
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Oakland police release image of car connected to triple homicide
Oakland police are asking the public's help to identify the vehicle which was seen leaving the area of a fatal shooting on Aug. 26 in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police searching for robbery, attempted rape suspect
OAKLAND, Calif. - A robbery and attempted rape suspect is at large following the offenses Sunday morning in Oakland, police said Wednesday. Officers responded just after 9:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Parker Avenue where the offenses occurred. The victim was walking there when the suspect armed with a...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect steals police car, crashes in Oakland hills neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. - Neighbors were quite surprised when they awoke to the sound of a car crashing into a pile of bricks right outside a home in their Oakland hills neighborhood. They were even more surprised to find out that it was a police car that had slammed into the front fence in the 4200 block of Oakmore Avenue, not too far away from Head Royce School.
KTVU FOX 2
Family remembers 83-year-old patriarch killed by hit-and-run driver in West Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - An 83-year-old man loved by his family and community was remembered Wednesday evening at a vigil held near the intersection where he was killed in West Oakland by a hit-and-run driver. Willie Jackson was one of three people killed in traffic collision in recent weeks. A citizen...
9-year-old boy shot, woman injured after Oakland freeway shooting leads to crash, CHP says
A search is underway for the suspect behind an Oakland freeway shooting that injured a 9-year-old boy Tuesday night.
KTVU FOX 2
Vigil held for hit and run victim in Oakland
Family members of the victim tell KTVU they cant fathom how someone could hit a person and leave the scene. Police are still searching for the person responsible for hitting an 83-year-old veteran and small business owner.
Off-duty San Jose police officer's car struck by gunfire on NB Hwy 101
The Hollister-Gilroy CHP reported the off-duty officer described hearing a pop, pulled over, and noticed a bullet hole in his front passenger door.
KTVU FOX 2
Questions surround shooting, crash in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police and California Highway Patrol officers were at a crash scene on Oakland city streets on Tuesday night but the details surrounding their investigation have not been made public. Video at the scene shows a crashed car with deployed airbags at 35th and Brookdale avenues about 10...
Oakland shooting was ‘not a deliberate school shooting,’ police say
OAKLAND, Calif. — A shooting at an Oakland school on Monday was “not a deliberate school shooting,” the Oakland Police Department said Tuesday. OPD said the victim did not appear to be the intended target. “Update to the shooting in the 400 block of Capistrano Drive. Evidence shows the incident was not a deliberate school […]
Police arrest man on roof for attempted residential burglary in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Tuesday morning for attempting to burglarize a home in Palo Alto, police announced in a press release on Wednesday. Officers received a call around 6:08 a.m. Tuesday from residents who said they could hear someone walking on their roof and believed someone was trying to break […]
KTVU FOX 2
BART trains see an uptick in violence onboard
BART police are searching for a killer after a shooting at the 24th street station. Police tell KTVU the suspect in a deadly stabbing at the 24th Street BART Station and the suspects from Friday's shooting in Oakland are still on the loose.
13-year-old injured, student in custody after shooting at East Oakland school, police say
A East Oakland's youth program leader says that sadly, she and many of the kids are not shocked by the incident. She believes that systematic oppression and barriers are the root cause of much of the recent violence seen across the Bay Area.
berkeleyside.org
Antioch man charged with northwest Berkeley carjacking after being spotted in stolen car
A man has been charged with carjacking a Berkeley man at knifepoint Sunday night after authorities say they found him driving the stolen car in Antioch the next day. The Berkeley resident had just parked in the 1000 block of Virginia Street, near Ninth Street, on Sunday at 9:20 p.m. when the carjacking took place, police said.
71-year-old Vallejo woman beaten, robbed of her purse
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Beaten and robbed of her purse, a 71-year-old woman attacked in Vallejo is recovering from her injuries. The victim is Filipina-American, adding to the growing number of elderly members of the AAPI community victimized by violent criminals. A day trip to San Francisco ended with a hospital stay in the East […]
KTVU FOX 2
Parents say they were not alerted about shooting at Oakland school
OAKLAND, Calif. - Parents at Madison Park Academy in Oakland said they were left in the dark following a shooting Monday at the school, and were only notified about the troubling incident after getting calls and texts from their children locked down inside the building. A 13-year-old student is recovering...
Off-duty San Jose police officer’s car shot at on Highway 101
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister- Gilroy CHP said that they responded to northbound Highway 101 and northbound Highway 85 for reports of shots fired. KTVU said the personal truck of a San Jose police officer was struck by gunfire, forcing the California Highway Patrol is shutting down part of Highway 101 near the interchange with Highway 85. The post Off-duty San Jose police officer’s car shot at on Highway 101 appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco first responders feel the impact after two EMTs were attacked
San Francisco police are still looking for the man who attacked two paramedics as they were waiting or calls in a south of market parking lot. That man breaking in the windows with a sharpened stick, forcing the paramedics inside to run for safety, the suspect then got behind the wheel, trying to mow them down.
Son of security guard brings gun to San Pablo park after mother’s argument
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for an incident in which a man brought a gun to Rumrill Sports Park on Monday, the San Pablo Police Department said on Facebook. Police said a park security guard got into an argument and called her son, who arrived at the park armed. SPPD determined […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision on Cherry Street in Alameda County
Officials in Alameda County reported a fatal car accident on Cherry Street on the morning of Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to the Newark Police Department, the incident happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Cherry Street in the vicinity of Mowry Avenue. Authorities said this was the second fatal motor vehicle collision in Newark.
Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and […]
