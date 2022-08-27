Earlier this month, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office warned that thefts of Kia and Hyundai automobiles surged 767% in July as thieves capitalized on a design flaw that allows the vehicles to be stolen with little more than a USB plug. The thefts are fueled by nationwide phenomena known as “Kia boys” and the “Kia challenge” that recently made their way to the Chicago area.

