Teen committed 9 armed carjackings in 7 hours, Chicago police say

A 17-year-old boy is charged with committing 11 armed carjackings in August, including nine in seven hours on August 20, according to Chicago police. A 16-year-old boy is charged with participating in some of them, too. The older teen was one of the carjackers who targeted a 35-year-old woman in...
2 tourists are among 6 robbed in River North, West Loop on Monday night

Four people, including two tourists, were robbed at gunpoint in River North on Monday evening, according to Chicago police reports. Gunmen robbed two more people in the West Loop, not far from where some of the River North victims’ stolen property was found. Around 7:35 p.m., Chicago police officers...
Medical examiner probes of UIC students who went missing are largely inconclusive

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has completed its investigation into the deaths of two University of Illinois Chicago students who went missing in April. Officials said the results of their examinations into the deaths of Daniel Sotelo and his girlfriend, Natally Brookson, were largely inconclusive. Sotelo, 28, and...
Man fatally shot on Uptown sidewalk, CPD says

Chicago police say a 30-year-old man was shot and killed while standing on a sidewalk in Uptown on Monday night. The victim was in the 4600 block of North Dover when two men approached and began shooting around 11:41 p.m., according to a CPD media statement. He was hit twice in the chest and later died at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Stolen gun, credit cards belonging to robbery victims found in man’s bag at Roosevelt CTA station: prosecutors

Prosecutors say a man wearing a ski mask on the Roosevelt Red Line platform Saturday evening had a stolen firearm in his bag and some other very interesting items. Chicago police saw Ralph Sims, 29, on the CTA platform around 6:29 p.m. and became suspicious because he was wearing a ski mask in August, prosecutor Sahin Jutla said. The officers also allegedly saw Sims’ cross-body bag being weighed down by a heavy L-shaped object.
Chicago has lost 24% of its district patrol officers under the current administration, as leaders continue to mislead about canceling days off

In late May, after Chicago Police Supt. David Brown publicly denied that some of the city’s police officers were being ordered to work 11 days in a row, we dubbed him the “Lyin’ King” in a story that included CPD’s own scheduling records to show that cops really were being ordered to work that long without a break.
Chicago man charged with driving stolen car, using a USB plug as the key

Earlier this month, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office warned that thefts of Kia and Hyundai automobiles surged 767% in July as thieves capitalized on a design flaw that allows the vehicles to be stolen with little more than a USB plug. The thefts are fueled by nationwide phenomena known as “Kia boys” and the “Kia challenge” that recently made their way to the Chicago area.
