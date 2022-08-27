Read full article on original website
Teen committed 9 armed carjackings in 7 hours, Chicago police say
A 17-year-old boy is charged with committing 11 armed carjackings in August, including nine in seven hours on August 20, according to Chicago police. A 16-year-old boy is charged with participating in some of them, too. The older teen was one of the carjackers who targeted a 35-year-old woman in...
Carjacking team accidentally left one gunman behind as cops moved in, prosecutors say
The age-old adage “leave no man behind” apparently does not apply to Chicago’s carjacking squads. Prosecutors on Wednesday said Chicago police officers rolled upon an armed hijacking in progress early Tuesday and the carjacking team sped away in two hijacked vehicles. Well, most of the carjacking team...
Downstate murder suspects may be in Chicago, authorities say; ‘We’re getting more help than we normally do’
Police in downstate Decatur believe that two men wanted for a murder in their town may be in Chicago. Arrion McClelland, 24, was killed when someone opened fire during a large street gathering in Decatur, a town of about 70,000 people east of Springfield, on August 14. “We’re getting more...
16 months after having murder sentence commuted, Chicago man is caught driving a stolen van, prosecutors say
Gerald Reed, whose life sentence for two Chicago murders was commuted by Gov. JB Pritzker last year, is facing new felony charges after Chicago police allegedly caught him in possession of a stolen van that belongs to the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Pritzker purportedly commuted Reed’s murder sentence in April...
2 tourists are among 6 robbed in River North, West Loop on Monday night
Four people, including two tourists, were robbed at gunpoint in River North on Monday evening, according to Chicago police reports. Gunmen robbed two more people in the West Loop, not far from where some of the River North victims’ stolen property was found. Around 7:35 p.m., Chicago police officers...
Medical examiner probes of UIC students who went missing are largely inconclusive
The Cook County medical examiner’s office has completed its investigation into the deaths of two University of Illinois Chicago students who went missing in April. Officials said the results of their examinations into the deaths of Daniel Sotelo and his girlfriend, Natally Brookson, were largely inconclusive. Sotelo, 28, and...
Man fatally shot on Uptown sidewalk, CPD says
Chicago police say a 30-year-old man was shot and killed while standing on a sidewalk in Uptown on Monday night. The victim was in the 4600 block of North Dover when two men approached and began shooting around 11:41 p.m., according to a CPD media statement. He was hit twice in the chest and later died at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Twice convicted of shooting people, parolee is now accused of killing a man in Humboldt Park
A man who has twice been convicted of shooting people in Chicago tried to shoot and kill his estranged girlfriend two times last week, prosecutors said. In the second attempt, a bullet allegedly fired by Charlie Moreno struck and killed a man seated at the bar in the restaurant where the woman works.
Hero or zero? Woman stole parking enforcement agent’s bike, ditched his ticket-writing machine, prosecutors say
Raquel Simmons is facing a felony charge. But you have to wonder if a Chicago jury would ever convict her. Simmons, 23, is accused of stealing a Chicago Department of Finance ticket writer’s bicycle and, apparently, disposing of his ticket-writing machine. It happened in Streeterville on Friday afternoon. The...
Stolen gun, credit cards belonging to robbery victims found in man’s bag at Roosevelt CTA station: prosecutors
Prosecutors say a man wearing a ski mask on the Roosevelt Red Line platform Saturday evening had a stolen firearm in his bag and some other very interesting items. Chicago police saw Ralph Sims, 29, on the CTA platform around 6:29 p.m. and became suspicious because he was wearing a ski mask in August, prosecutor Sahin Jutla said. The officers also allegedly saw Sims’ cross-body bag being weighed down by a heavy L-shaped object.
Chicago has lost 24% of its district patrol officers under the current administration, as leaders continue to mislead about canceling days off
In late May, after Chicago Police Supt. David Brown publicly denied that some of the city’s police officers were being ordered to work 11 days in a row, we dubbed him the “Lyin’ King” in a story that included CPD’s own scheduling records to show that cops really were being ordered to work that long without a break.
Chicago man charged with driving stolen car, using a USB plug as the key
Earlier this month, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office warned that thefts of Kia and Hyundai automobiles surged 767% in July as thieves capitalized on a design flaw that allows the vehicles to be stolen with little more than a USB plug. The thefts are fueled by nationwide phenomena known as “Kia boys” and the “Kia challenge” that recently made their way to the Chicago area.
CPD deputy chief: Cops are “lucky” department hasn’t canceled everyone’s Labor Day holiday
The deputy chief in charge of Area One this week told leaders under his command that cops are “lucky” that the Chicago Police Department did not cancel everyone’s days off for Labor Day weekend. In an email, Frederick Melean told command staff that the only way to...
Oops! One day after top cop promised CPD won’t cancel days off for Labor Day, the department says it will
Just one day after Chicago Police Supt. David Brown publicly stated that the department would not cancel officers’ days off for Labor Day, the department announced that it may, in fact, cancel BOTH days off for officers that week. After Brown made his claim on Monday, CWBChicago reported that...
Subcontractor for CTA’s new $30.9 million security contract has “inoperative” state license, officials say
A company subcontracted to provide guards for the Chicago Transit Authority’s recently announced $30.9 million private security initiative has an “inoperative” state security license because one of its key employees did not renew her state credentials in 2020, officials said. CTA recently signed a contract with Action...
