ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Bobcats Off to Slow Start in 1st Half of Season Opener

By Ryan Chadwick
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16r3i7_0hXDmpfx00

KILLEEN, TX — The Fall 2022 High School Football Season kicked off tonight, Aug. 26, as the San Angelo Central Bobcats traveled down to Killeen and battled the Killeen Shoemaker Greywolves at Leo Buckley Stadium at 7 pm. Senior QB Tyler Hill looked to lead the ‘Cats to a victory in the season opener.

The 1st quarter kicked off with the Bobcats on offense for the first time this season. KR Cedric Fuentes fielded the opening kick, followed some excellent blocks, and started the ‘Cats with great field position near midfield at the 42-yard line. Three straight runs did not get the job done, and a bad snap on 4th down led to a negative play that gave Killeen Shoemaker their first offensive possession at the San Angelo 36-yard line. The Bobcat defense held Shoemaker to a 4th and inches but then gave up a 28-yard touchdown run on 4th down. A missed extra point kept the score at six, but the Greywolves struck first, 6-0.

Following the touchdown, Fuentes again set the Bobcats in good field position at the San Angelo 40-yard line. The second offensive drive of the night became the Tyler Hill show as he scrambled and passed his way down the field. A 30-yard bomb from Hill to WR Keevon Rice put the first points of the season on the board for the Bobcats. With 5:39 remaining in the 1st quarter, the ‘Cats took the lead 7-6.

A strong showing from the Bobcats’ front 7 ended the Greywolves’ hopes of an answering score. Three straight plays that went nowhere led to the punt and the ‘Cats' first 3-and-out. The offense took over on their own 40-yard line. The ‘Cats’ offense flowed smoothly with a healthy mix of bruising runs from RB Tyree Brawlee and short but accurate passes from Hill. Faced with a 3rd and 10 at the Shoemaker 28-yard line, the Bobcats failed to convert the first down. K Chase Miller got his first opportunity of the season to shine and converted a 37-yard field goal to increase the ‘Cats’ lead, 10-6.

The 2nd quarter began with the Bobcats on defense with Killeen at their own 30-yard line. Another strong showing from the d-line forced a 3rd and 10. An athletic scramble by QB Malachi Jerome led to a 16-yard gain. A 15-yard face mask penalty to the run set the Greywolves up in Bobcat territory at the San Angelo 37-yard line. QB Jerome broke containment three plays later and scampered 26-yards into the endzone. A penalty negated the touchdown, but the play resulted in a first down at the Central 12-yard line. Three plays later, RB Jerrod Hicks scored from 10-yards out. After a failed 2-point attempt, the Greywolves wrestled back the lead, 12-10.

Tyler Hill took a shot on the first play on the ensuing drive, but the defender stepped in front of the receiver to pick it off. Hill threw his first interception of the year, and the Greywolves took over on the Bobcats’ 38-yard line. Penalties continued to hurt the ‘Cats on defense as unsportsmanlike conduct placed the ball on the Bobcats’ 10-yard line. Two plays later, the Greywolves scored again and led, 18-10.

The Bobcats never figured out how to duplicate the same success that they had in the 1st quarter, going three-and-out on their final two possessions of the half. Killeen Shoemaker added one more score right before the half, a 40-yard bomb to a receiver who beat the secondary but failed the extra point. The ‘Cats headed into the locker room with some serious ground to cover, down 24-10.

This is only up and until halftime. We will update this story for the second half as it begins at about 9 p.m. CDT. Watch the COVER1 Show for video highlights + scores from around the region .

Name COVER1 Halftime Show Copyright

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
messenger-news.com

Crockett Bulldogs Pull Off Upset Against Fourth Ranked Marlin

CROCKETT – The Crockett Bulldog varsity football team pulled off an upset victory over fourth ranked Marlin Friday, Aug. 26. In an almost four hour match, the Bulldogs pulled off an expected victory at home under the new lights. Bulldogs Head Coach and Crockett Independent School District (CISD) Athletic...
CROCKETT, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

How the Bobcats Can Defeat El Paso Montwood Friday Night

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Central Bobcats (0-1) square off against the El Paso Montwood Rams (0-1) in their second non-district game tomorrow, Sept. 2, at 7 pm, at San Angelo Stadium. After a near come-from-behind victory against Kileen Shoemaker in the second half last week, the Bobcats fell 31-24; they are primed and ready to seize their first victory of the season. Last year, the Bobcats narrowly achieved victory over the Rams, 34-29. The ‘Cats played a back-and-forth slugfest with the Rams that, after a lengthy rain delay, went well into the 4th quarter until a winner finally emerged.
SAN ANGELO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mart vs. Marlin rescheduled for Thursday

Due to a shortage of officials, the football game between the Mart Panthers and Marlin Bulldogs has been moved up to Thursday night and will now take place in Mart. The varsity squads will kickoff at 8 p.m. following a JV matchup at 4:30 p.m. This is at least the...
MART, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Wall Hawks Stadium to be Renamed to Honor Legendary Player Weishuhn

WALL – The Wall Independent School District will be renaming the high school football stadium in honor of one of Wall’s legendary football players. According to the Wall Hawk Sports Facebook Page, Hawks Stadium will be renamed to honor Clayton Weishuhn on September 9, 2022. Clayton Weishuhn was killed in a car crash on April 22, 2022 when the 2001 Dodge 2500 pickup he was driving left the roadway and rolled over. The post on the Wall Hawk Sports Facebook page reads, The Wall ISD football field will be named after Wall High School graduate and local legend, Clayton Weishuhn, in a…
WALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Sports
San Angelo, TX
Football
Killeen, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Football
San Angelo, TX
Education
City
Midfield, TX
Killeen, TX
Sports
City
Tyler, TX
Killeen, TX
Football
Local
Texas Education
KWTX

Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Local fertilizer companies say they’ve been slammed this week as customers try to get fertilizer on the ground ahead of the rain. “Been pretty busy,” said Beau Blackshear, Owner & CEO of Virkim Fertilizer & Chemical in Hewitt. “Wouldn’t mind a couple slow days just getting a good soak on everything.”
HEWITT, TX
News Channel 25

Widespread rain recorded in Central Texas, significant in some areas

As of 4:20, Westwood and Alma Drive in Killeen have high water and the lights are out at Rosewood and CTE, according to the Killeen Police Department. Meanwhile, Killeen ISD reports power has been restored at Union Grove Middle School, but that middle school football games scheduled for today have been canceled.
KILLEEN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Win Your Tickets to Giganticon 2022 in Killeen

Now I know all of Central Texas truly enjoyed the Bell County Comic Con, but have you ever heard of a Gigaticon? If you love sci-fi, anime, video games, tabletop games, or anything delightfully nerdy, you need to be in Killeen, Texas this weekend. Looking to win free Giganticon tickets?...
KILLEEN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Heavy Rain & Flooding Possible in the Southern Counties of the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO – Most of the thunderstorm activity that dumped almost two inches of rain in San Angelo Monday has moved south to the I-10 corridor from Ozona to Kerrville for Wednesday but there's still a good chance of afternoon Thunderstorms and flooding in the San Angelo area.  According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, there is a 70% chance of rain across all of West Central Texas Wednesday.  Meteorologists say thunderstorm activity is occurring in Crockett County were a Flash Flood Watch is in effect all day.  Thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected to redevelop…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Unsportsmanlike Conduct#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tx
KWTX

Fiery wreck in Belton claims one life

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery rollover in Belton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, claimed the life of an individual, authorities said. The wreck involved two vehicles and happened at approximately 3:17 p.m. in the 3300 block of Lake Road. Authorities said the driver of a maroon Dodge Dakota collided with...
BELTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Southwest Blvd. Construction Closure Delayed Because of Rain

SAN ANGELO, TX – Road construction planned at the low water crossing on Southwest Blvd. in front of Tractor Supply and Hobby Lobby has been postponed. The area was scheduled to be closed down for a day or two to completely rebuild the low water crossing beginning Thursday but the heavy rain Thursday morning delayed the project.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WacoTrib.com

Baylor, MCC and TSTC update security plans in light of recent bomb threats

Following July bomb threats against Texas colleges, Baylor University’s top public safety official, as well as police chiefs for Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College, said threat assessments for their campuses are up to date and plans have been revised to address recent threats and active attacks.
WACO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Here's Where College Hills Blvd. Will Be Closed Thursday & Friday

SAN ANGELO – Another section of College Hills Blvd. will be closed Thursday and Friday as part of the ongoing utility construction in the area. Where: College Hills from Trinity Avenue to Patrick Street. When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1-Friday, Sept. 2. Detours: Citizens traveling north...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Popular Rj's BBQ to Open Fourth Location in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – RJ's BBQ is one of San Angelo's favorite bbq joints. For years they have served food that has brought not only smiles but full bellies to the people of the Concho Valley. Now RJ's is expanding into the Sunset Mall. The original location, located at 14th...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KWTX

Massive disco party fundraiser in Central Texas a huge success

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit founded in 2021 to assist families who have lost someone too early, held its biggest fundraiser to date over the weekend, raising more than $200,000 in net profits thanks to the generosity of Central Texans. 500 people turned out for...
WACO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy