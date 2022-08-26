Bobcats Off to Slow Start in 1st Half of Season Opener

KILLEEN, TX — The Fall 2022 High School Football Season kicked off tonight, Aug. 26, as the San Angelo Central Bobcats traveled down to Killeen and battled the Killeen Shoemaker Greywolves at Leo Buckley Stadium at 7 pm. Senior QB Tyler Hill looked to lead the ‘Cats to a victory in the season opener.

The 1st quarter kicked off with the Bobcats on offense for the first time this season. KR Cedric Fuentes fielded the opening kick, followed some excellent blocks, and started the ‘Cats with great field position near midfield at the 42-yard line. Three straight runs did not get the job done, and a bad snap on 4th down led to a negative play that gave Killeen Shoemaker their first offensive possession at the San Angelo 36-yard line. The Bobcat defense held Shoemaker to a 4th and inches but then gave up a 28-yard touchdown run on 4th down. A missed extra point kept the score at six, but the Greywolves struck first, 6-0.

Following the touchdown, Fuentes again set the Bobcats in good field position at the San Angelo 40-yard line. The second offensive drive of the night became the Tyler Hill show as he scrambled and passed his way down the field. A 30-yard bomb from Hill to WR Keevon Rice put the first points of the season on the board for the Bobcats. With 5:39 remaining in the 1st quarter, the ‘Cats took the lead 7-6.

A strong showing from the Bobcats’ front 7 ended the Greywolves’ hopes of an answering score. Three straight plays that went nowhere led to the punt and the ‘Cats' first 3-and-out. The offense took over on their own 40-yard line. The ‘Cats’ offense flowed smoothly with a healthy mix of bruising runs from RB Tyree Brawlee and short but accurate passes from Hill. Faced with a 3rd and 10 at the Shoemaker 28-yard line, the Bobcats failed to convert the first down. K Chase Miller got his first opportunity of the season to shine and converted a 37-yard field goal to increase the ‘Cats’ lead, 10-6.

The 2nd quarter began with the Bobcats on defense with Killeen at their own 30-yard line. Another strong showing from the d-line forced a 3rd and 10. An athletic scramble by QB Malachi Jerome led to a 16-yard gain. A 15-yard face mask penalty to the run set the Greywolves up in Bobcat territory at the San Angelo 37-yard line. QB Jerome broke containment three plays later and scampered 26-yards into the endzone. A penalty negated the touchdown, but the play resulted in a first down at the Central 12-yard line. Three plays later, RB Jerrod Hicks scored from 10-yards out. After a failed 2-point attempt, the Greywolves wrestled back the lead, 12-10.

Tyler Hill took a shot on the first play on the ensuing drive, but the defender stepped in front of the receiver to pick it off. Hill threw his first interception of the year, and the Greywolves took over on the Bobcats’ 38-yard line. Penalties continued to hurt the ‘Cats on defense as unsportsmanlike conduct placed the ball on the Bobcats’ 10-yard line. Two plays later, the Greywolves scored again and led, 18-10.

The Bobcats never figured out how to duplicate the same success that they had in the 1st quarter, going three-and-out on their final two possessions of the half. Killeen Shoemaker added one more score right before the half, a 40-yard bomb to a receiver who beat the secondary but failed the extra point. The ‘Cats headed into the locker room with some serious ground to cover, down 24-10.

This is only up and until halftime. We will update this story for the second half as it begins at about 9 p.m. CDT. Watch the COVER1 Show for video highlights + scores from around the region .

