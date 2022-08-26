ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

UW offensive lineman, Renton product Nate Kalepo set to live a dream in first career start

It started with a sticker. When he was a kid in Renton, Nate Kalepo shared a church with Danny Shelton — a star UW defensive lineman and future first-round pick. Kalepo and Alphonzo Tuputala, Shelton’s distant cousin, would watch the Husky star sit in church on off hours with his MacBook, grinding through homework between practices and games.
RENTON, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Seattle’s Theatre22 to shut down after next show

As COVID-19 upended theaters across the country in 2020, Corey McDaniel thought it was curtains for Theatre22, the Seattle-based company he founded in 2013. “When the pandemic hit, we thought that we were done,” he said. “We thought that there was no way we could survive it.”. But...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Have you seen this gigantic grasshopper? Sighting confirmed in Everett

The state Department of Agriculture is asking Everett residents to look out for an oversized grasshopper not native to the U.S. Federal entomologists have recently confirmed the first sighting of an Egyptian grasshopper in Washington. The giant insect, which has distinctive vertically striped eyes, was spotted by an Everett resident in April, said WSDA spokesperson Karla Salp.
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy