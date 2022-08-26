ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

drexeldragons.com

Tucker Named Philly Soccer 6 Player of the Week

PHILADELPHIA – Graduate student Kyle Tucker and junior Alessandro Capogna of the Drexel men's soccer team have been named the Philadelphia Soccer Six Player of the Week and to the organization's honor roll for their efforts on the pitch after one week of play. Tucker began his final season...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

