Queensland legend Paul Vautin rips into Broncos for resting Selwyn Cobbo: 'He's a winger - they just fall over the line to score tries then go back and comb their hair'

By James Cooney
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Queensland great Paul Vautin has ripped into the Broncos for resting Origin star Selwyn Cobbo for the side's crucial clash with Parramatta on Thursday night - saying the club shouldn't have let him stand down from the game because wingers don't do enough hard work to .

The Broncos were fourth on the ladder at the end of round 19 but, after losing four of their last five games, are sitting on eighth and will slip to ninth if the Raiders beat the Sea Eagles this weekend.

On Thursday night the Broncos were smashed 53-6 by Parramatta at Suncorp Stadium - which followed a 6-12 pummeling by the Storm the week before.

Coach Kevin Walters was unable to contain his rage with his troops after the game, with Channel Nine showing the coach's emotions boiling over during a dressing down in the sheds.

Queensland great Paul Vautin slammed the Broncos for resting star player Selwyn Cobbo for their huge loss to Parramatta
Selwyn Cobbo missed the match against Parramatta due to 'fatigue'

Cobbo, 19, missed the match against Parramatta due to 'fatigue', infuriating club legend Paul Vautin.

'When I heard that, I thought it was a gee up,' Vautin said in the aftermath of the defeat.

'I mean, he is a winger, for god's sake. They just stand out on the sideline and fall over the line to score tries then go back and comb their hair.

'How come he needs a rest from that? Honestly, it's unfathomable. There must be a reason for it.

'Just to say "Oh no, Selwyn Cobbo's had a tough year, we're going to give him a rest". My god.'

Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters completely lost it with his team on Friday night

Cobbo has had a great season which resulted in a callup for the Maroons, with the skillful winger starting every Origin game.

A serious head knock resulting in a concussion saw him sidelined for a month afterward.

Coach Kevin Walters said there was no disciplinary issue with Cobbo and that his absence was not related to the concussion

'He is a young fella who has had a big season here at the Broncos and with Origin. He is just a bit tired,' Walters said.

Cobbo has had a great season which resulted in his Queensland debut, with the flying winger starting in all three Origin games

'It just shows how honest Selwyn is with himself and the club. It is a big call, but those calls have got to be made.'

Maroons legend Cameron Smith thinks the tough season might have finally caught up with Cobbo.

'He's a young man and has played his first full series of State of Origin,' said Smith.

'It's a grind. It does take a little bit out of you, but there's 40 other players that played Origin this year that are dealing with the same thing backing up.'

Cobbo is expected to return to the squad for next Saturday's clash with the Dragons

'He's a young man so you'd like to think he has the energy to be there ready to go.

'There may be some other stuff going on that we don't know about.'

Walters has insisted Cobbo will return to the team for next Saturday's final-round clash against the Dragons in Wollongong.

