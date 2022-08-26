Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Trolls Accuse Bruce Willis’ Wife of Being Too Dramatic in Post About Grief
Emma Heming, model and wife of action movie star Bruce Willis, had to reprimand online trolls Thursday a day after she took to Instagram to share her journey following Willis’ aphasia diagnosis. “My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it,” the model wrote Wednesday to mark on National Grief Awareness Day. She added that “grief is the deepest and purest form of love.” But some keyboard warriors didn’t take too kindly to her sentiment, calling her dramatic, with one suggesting she should cope just fine with his money. “When you’re not allowed to talk grief, self-care, or being human in the world on grief awareness day,” Heming wrote in a post Thursday with a screenshot of some of the nasty messages. The Die Hard star’s family announced in March that he would be stepping back from his acting career after the diagnosis. Read it at Daily Mail
12 "She-Hulk" Details From Episode 3 That Are Simply Great, But You Just Might've Missed Them
She-Hulk Episode 3 features a fun Easter egg involving where Wong used to work before meeting Doctor Strange and working at Kamar-Taj, and I love it.
People Are Shocked And Appalled At Viserys On "House Of The Dragon"
"Viserys’ solution to being told to marry a 12-year-old is to marry a 15-year-old. 💀"
People Are Sharing The Worst Parts Of "Van Life," Revealing The Reality Behind The Trend
Too much pooping in buckets for my liking.
Millions Watched This Groom Walk Down The Aisle, And They Can't Get Over How Iconic His Suit Is
Millions and millions of people stopped their scrolling when coming across AJ Gibson and Emile Ennis Jr.'s Mexico destination wedding — but it's not the location they're enthralled by. It's their show-stopping suits.
