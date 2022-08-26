Emma Heming, model and wife of action movie star Bruce Willis, had to reprimand online trolls Thursday a day after she took to Instagram to share her journey following Willis’ aphasia diagnosis. “My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it,” the model wrote Wednesday to mark on National Grief Awareness Day. She added that “grief is the deepest and purest form of love.” But some keyboard warriors didn’t take too kindly to her sentiment, calling her dramatic, with one suggesting she should cope just fine with his money. “When you’re not allowed to talk grief, self-care, or being human in the world on grief awareness day,” Heming wrote in a post Thursday with a screenshot of some of the nasty messages. The Die Hard star’s family announced in March that he would be stepping back from his acting career after the diagnosis. Read it at Daily Mail

