Nelly Korda makes a charge but it's Narin An atop leaderboard at 2022 CP Women's Open

Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Narin An fired an opening-round 7-under 64 on Thursday but was two shots behind Paula Reto who shot a course-record 9-under 62 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club during the first round of the CP Women’s Open.

An didn’t go as low Friday but posted a bogey-free 6-under 65 and is now in solo possession of the lead heading into the weekend in Ottawa, Canada.

The rookie, who most recently tied for 41st at the AIG Women’s Open, made four birdies on her front nine and added two more on the way home. She’s two shots clear of her countrywoman, Hye-Jin Choi, Reto, and world No. 3 Nelly Korda, who all sit at 11 under.

Narin An of Korea reacts to her putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2022 CP Women’s Open. (Photo: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports)

CP Women’s Open: Leaderboard

Korda, won last week at the Aramco Team Series event in Spain, posted a second-round 7-under 64. She made eight birdies on the day and is in prime position once again. If she goes on to win it’ll be her first LPGA victory since returning from a blood clot that kept her out for several months (she’s finished inside the top 10 four times in six starts since coming back). It’d be her eighth LPGA win.

The hometown kid Brooke Henderson followed up her Thursday 69 with a Friday 68 and is 5 under through two rounds and tied for 32nd.