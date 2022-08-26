ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Nelly Korda makes a charge but it's Narin An atop leaderboard at 2022 CP Women's Open

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHbn6_0hXDhiZ300
Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Narin An fired an opening-round 7-under 64 on Thursday but was two shots behind Paula Reto who shot a course-record 9-under 62 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club during the first round of the CP Women’s Open.

An didn’t go as low Friday but posted a bogey-free 6-under 65 and is now in solo possession of the lead heading into the weekend in Ottawa, Canada.

The rookie, who most recently tied for 41st at the AIG Women’s Open, made four birdies on her front nine and added two more on the way home. She’s two shots clear of her countrywoman, Hye-Jin Choi, Reto, and world No. 3 Nelly Korda, who all sit at 11 under.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PW69a_0hXDhiZ300
Narin An of Korea reacts to her putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2022 CP Women’s Open. (Photo: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports)

CP Women’s Open: Leaderboard

Korda, won last week at the Aramco Team Series event in Spain, posted a second-round 7-under 64. She made eight birdies on the day and is in prime position once again. If she goes on to win it’ll be her first LPGA victory since returning from a blood clot that kept her out for several months (she’s finished inside the top 10 four times in six starts since coming back). It’d be her eighth LPGA win.

The hometown kid Brooke Henderson followed up her Thursday 69 with a Friday 68 and is 5 under through two rounds and tied for 32nd.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Serena beats No. 2 seed Kontaveit at US Open to reach 3rd Rd

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams can call it “evolving” or “retiring” or whatever she wants. And she can be coy about whether or not this U.S. Open will actually mark the end of her playing days. Those 23 Grand Slam titles earned that right. If she keeps playing like this, who knows how long this farewell will last? No matter what happens once her trip to Flushing Meadows is over, here is what is important to know after Wednesday night: The 40-year-old Williams is still around, she’s still capable of terrific tennis, she’s still winning — and, like the adoring spectators whose roars filled Arthur Ashe Stadium again — she’s ready for more. Williams eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s second round to ensure that she will play at least one more singles match at what she’s hinted will be the last tournament of her illustrious career.
TENNIS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tiger Woods is pumped cheering for Serena Williams at U.S. Open

Serena Williams has been the talk of the sports world this week as she plays what might be her final tennis tournament. And story keeps getting better. Tuesday night at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadow, New York, in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, Williams, 40, won her second-round match against the tournament’s No. 2 seed, Anett Kontaveit, 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#Choi#Golf Club#Ottawa Hunt#The Cp Women S Open#41st#The Aig Women S Open
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy