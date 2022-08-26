ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major update in ‘Storage Wars’ bodies-in-suitcases mystery as cops identify remains of two dead children

By Tariq Tahir
 4 days ago

THE bodies of two children found dead inside cases bought at a Storage Wars-style auction have been identified.

Police tracked down a relative - possibly the children's mother - to South Korea after their decomposing corpses were found in suitcases in New Zealand by an unwitting family.

Seoul police say they're tracking down a family relative of two dead kids found in storage bags Credit: AP
NZ police were called to an Auckland home after a strange smell was reported Credit: New Zealand Herald
Cops found two decomposing bodies at the property Credit: NZ Herald

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua confirmed the kids, aged between five and ten years old, also had relatives living in New Zealand.

He has now revealed they have now been identified but said their names are being withheld by a Coroner at the request of their family, the New Zealand Herald reports.

Police were continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the children's deaths, he said.

The family member is being sought by South Korean police in connection with the discovery.

The Korean-born New Zealander arrived in South Korea in 2018 and has not left the Asian country since then.

They are now trying to track down the mystery woman's whereabouts and are figuring out whether she had other relatives with her when she arrived in South Korea.

They added that given the woman's past address and age, she could be the kids' mother.

The remains of the two young children were discovered by a family sifting through the contents of an abandoned storage unit in New Zealand after they won it in an auction.

Cops arrived at their house in Auckland last Thursday after being called in by the shaken buyers, as neighbours reported a hideous smell coming from the home.

A murder investigation was launched on August 12, and cops now found family of the two primary school-aged youngsters living in Asia, reports the New Zealand Herald.

The family who found the bodies are not connected to the deaths.

Vaaelua said: "I really feel for the families of these victims.

"This is no easy investigation. No matter how long or how many years you serve and investigate horrific cases like this, it’s never an easy task.

"The investigation team is working very hard to hold accountable the person or persons responsible for the death of these children."

Key clues to solving the case will include DNA testing, examining the toys and personal items found with the cases, working with experts at Interpol, and tracking down who put the cases into the storage unit.

Safe Store Papatoetoe in Auckland, New Zealand where the human remains came from Credit: AFP
Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua revealed the bodies were two children

PUBLIC SAFETY
