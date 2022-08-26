ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Recreational marijuana could soon be legal in these states

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XW7rK_0hXDecjQ00

(NEXSTAR) – The ever-growing list of states where people can legally buy recreational marijuana could get a little longer this fall.

Recreational marijuana is already legal in 19 states, and legalization proposals are on the ballot this fall in South Dakota, Missouri and Maryland.

Supporters are also trying to get measures on the ballot in Arkansas, North Dakota and Oklahoma.

Get 50% off Subway sandwiches for 1 month — here’s how

Backers of the Missouri ballot proposal are highlighting a provision that would erase past marijuana-related convictions for nonviolent offenders and those whose conviction didn’t include selling to minors or driving while high.

Despite 60% of Americans supporting the legalization of recreational marijuana in a 2021 Pew Research poll – and over 90% saying either medical or recreational pot should be legal – it doesn’t appear that federal law will be changing any time soon.

In July, Senators Chuck Schumer, Cory Booker and Ron Wyden released a bill to legalize marijuana, but the legislation appears unlikely to have the 60 votes it would need to pass.

Recreational marijuana is currently legal in the following states:

  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Illinois
  • Maine
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Montana
  • Nevada
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • Oregon
  • Rhode Island
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
State
Nevada State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
City
Vermont, IL
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
City
Nevada, MO
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Missouri Government
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Illinois Health
State
Alaska State
Local
Maryland Health
City
Chicago, IL
State
Vermont State
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
South Dakota State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Arkansas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Chuck Schumer
WGN Radio

Ald. Matt O’Shea hires private security to patrol his ward

19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he decided to use a $100,000 microgrant that was offered as part of Mayor Lightfoot’s 2022 budget to hire private, unarmed security in his ward. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Medical Marijuana#Legalize#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Subway#Americans#Pew Research#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WGN Radio

UPDATE: Moline PD makes arrest for damage at Moline High

UPDATE: Aug. 29, 2022, 5:10 p.m. — The Moline Police Department has arrested Joseph W. Anderson, 22, of Moline, in connection with the overnight burglary at Moline High School. Anderson has been charged with Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property, police said late Monday afternoon. He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail […]
WGN Radio

Texas governor sends ‘first bus’ of undocumented individuals to Chicago

CHICAGO — A group of undocumented individuals from Texas arrived at Union Station Wednesday night, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. The governor, citing the Biden administration and Chicago’s sanctuary city status, said that the city will now be a drop-off location. In April, Gov. Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy