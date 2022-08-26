Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Buffalo Bills 2022 roster cuts tracker
Here is Bills Wire’s full roster cuts tracker for the Buffalo Bills ahead of their final cutdowns to 53 players ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season. Released: Per Syracuse.com on Aug. 30 at 10:14 a.m. RB Raheem Blackshear. Released: According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Aug. 30 at...
Bills Worked Out Four Punters
Charlton, 24, signed with the Panthers in July as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina following the 2020 NFL Draft. He managed to win the competition for the starting punting job as a rookie, but the team released him in November of 2021. Charlton spent three days on...
After promising start despite loss, UConn faces Central Connecticut
UConn will welcome Central Connecticut State for its home opener Saturday, coming off generally positive reviews from the Huskies’ season
