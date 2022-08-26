ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newlywed Rita Ora puts on a leggy display in a LBD as she shelters from the rain on London outing after tying the knot with director Taika Waititi

By Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline
 4 days ago

She recently tied the knot with her director beau Taika Waititi.

Yet Rita Ora was flying solo as she stepped out in London on Thursday for a day of business meetings.

Despite thunderstorms wreaking havoc on the capital, the 31-year-old singer didn't let it rain on her fashion parade as she looked as effortlessly chic as ever.

On the move: She recently tied the knot with her director beau Taika Waititi. Yet Rita Ora was flying solo as she stepped out in London on Thursday for a day of business meetings

Opting for an all-black ensemble, the Hot Right Now hitmaker layered a longline cardigan over a thigh-grazing little black dress.

She flashed a hint of her toned pins in sheer black tights, while a pair of knee high patent boots gave her petite frame a boost.

Rita completed the look with a patent Chanel handbag and oversized shades.

Stunning: Despite thunderstorms wreaking havoc on the capital, the 31-year-old singer didn't let it rain on her fashion parade as she looked as effortlessly chic as ever
Chic: Opting for an all-black ensemble, the Hot Right Now hitmaker layered a longline cardigan over a thigh-grazing little black dress
The outing comes after it emerged that Rita secretly married Taika earlier this month - with the singer flashing her wedding band on her rainy day out.

The songstress is said to have already changed her surname and will now be known as Mrs Waititi-Ora.

The Hot Right Now hitmaker and the Thor: Love And Thunder director, 46, have both been pictured with gold bands on their ring fingers in recent days.

Legs eleven! She flashed a hint of her toned pins in sheer black tights, while a pair of knee high patent boots gave her petite frame a boost
All about the  accessories: Rita completed the look with a patent Chanel handbag and oversized shades
Curly girlie: Rita's brunette tresses were styled in tight curls that framed her pretty features 

Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before going public with their romance that August.

The couple got engaged two months ago, and sources now claim that they are planning a huge party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.

A source told The Sun: 'It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are.

'Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn't want to make a big song and dance about the wedding.

Making strides: Rita had  all eyes on her as she strutted into a business meeting in the capital
Helping hand: She had her driver shelter her from the rain as she stepped out the car 

'Rita's already back in the studio working on her third album, with her latest session being with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus' writer Rollo.'

Taika was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, but the pair are believed to have quietly split in 2018.

The pair share two daughters: Te Hinekāhu, ten, and Matewa Kiritapu, six.

Meanwhile, Rita has enjoyed high-profile romances with the likes of Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian.

Meet Mrs Waititi-Ora! Rita reportedly married director Taika Waititi in an intimate ceremony in London (pictured together in March)

