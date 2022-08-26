ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘got Real Madrid youngster Manu Hernando axed’ for flooring now-Man United star in training

By Isabelle Barker
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED ace Cristiano Ronaldo got former Real Madrid youngster Manu Hernando axed for flooring the Portuguese superstar in a training session, according to reports in Spain.

The Spanish 24-year-old was never called into a first-team training session again after taking out the Bernabeu legend four years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cs0PA_0hXDah0D00
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly banished a Real Madrid youngster for flooring him in training Credit: AP:Associated Press

In the final stretch of the 2017-18 season, Zinedine Zidane's side were going strong in the Champions League despite struggling in LaLiga.

A routine training session was taking place at Valdebebas when the Frenchman split his squad into two teams for small practice games.

All hell broke loose when Ronaldo and Hernando both went to pounce on a loose ball.

According to a 2020 Marca report, the Real academy starlet arrived late and his challenge sent the Portuguese ace crashing to the ground.

Ronaldo reportedly let rip at Hernando, who held his hands up and apologised, and so the game continued.

That would be his final session with the first-team as boss Zidane never called on him to participate again.

Ronaldo left the following summer for Juventus after nine years at Real, during which time he won LaLiga twice, the Champions League four times and the Copa del Rey twice.

In January 2020, Hernando went out on loan to Racing Santander where he became a regular starter, before spending last term at SD Ponferradina in the Spanish second tier.

He was released at the end of last season before being snapped up by Portuguese side Tondela.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, enjoyed three years at Juve, before returning to Manchester United last summer.

But Ronaldo's return to Man Utd has been far from rosey.

The 37-year-old wants out of Old Trafford after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League last season.

Ronaldo was benched, alongside club captain Harry Maguire, for United's 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool.

