Ann R. Purcell elected secretary of State Transportation Board of Georgia
Ann R. Purcell, Georgia’s 1st Congressional District representative, was elected secretary of the State Transportation Board (STB) of Georgia at its monthly board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18. Joining Purcell are Kevin Abel as chairman and Robert Brown as vice chairman. The new positions are effective immediately. Board elections...
Funding to supercharge school-based health center program for Title 1 Schools
Governor Brian P. Kemp announced this week that he will dedicate $125 million to supercharge Georgia’s School-Based Health Center Program and help strengthen healthcare options for families across the state, including those in underserved and rural communities. The funding will go through the Georgia Department of Education in a...
Gov. Kemp commemorates Former First Lady Deal
Sandra Dunagan Deal, the former first lady of Georgia who devoted her life to education and literacy, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, of cancer. She was 80. Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp provided the following statement on Deal’s passing:. “Marty, the girls, and I are truly...
New financial support available for high school nursing programs
Nursing students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will now have access to new financial support. Governor Brian Kemp has announced a new program through the Governors Emergency Education Relief Program. The new program will provide more than $800,000 for a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Pilot Program. “Here in Georgia, we...
University System of Georgia graduates will earn over $1 million more during their lifetimes
College graduates from the Class of 2021 will earn over $1 million more during their lifetimes than they would have without going to college and earning their bachelor’s degree, according to a new University System of Georgia (USG) study. Conducted on behalf of USG by Jeffrey M. Humphreys, Ph.D.,...
Purchase CURE Flags for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
CURE Childhood Cancer has launched its annual CURE Flags campaign to raise funds and awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. The decorative banners, featuring the gold awareness ribbon and the message “no child fights alone,” can decorate homes and businesses, mailboxes, lawns, gardens, and anywhere else they can spread a message of hope.
