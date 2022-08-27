ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Gov. Kemp commemorates Former First Lady Deal

Sandra Dunagan Deal, the former first lady of Georgia who devoted her life to education and literacy, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, of cancer. She was 80. Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp provided the following statement on Deal’s passing:. “Marty, the girls, and I are truly...
GEORGIA STATE
New financial support available for high school nursing programs

Nursing students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will now have access to new financial support. Governor Brian Kemp has announced a new program through the Governors Emergency Education Relief Program. The new program will provide more than $800,000 for a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Pilot Program. “Here in Georgia, we...
GEORGIA STATE
Purchase CURE Flags for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

CURE Childhood Cancer has launched its annual CURE Flags campaign to raise funds and awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. The decorative banners, featuring the gold awareness ribbon and the message “no child fights alone,” can decorate homes and businesses, mailboxes, lawns, gardens, and anywhere else they can spread a message of hope.
GEORGIA STATE
