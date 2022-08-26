Watch suspect leap from getaway car before outwitting cops by posing as stranger’s pal after school run parking row

A SHOOTING suspect pulls off a Hollywood heist-style escape after leaping out of a getaway car being chased by cops.

Security footage shows him sprint from the moving hatchback - then casually put his arm round a bystander to throw officers off the scent.

The suspect is seen apparently making the other man - reportedly a stranger - walk with him in the road like two friends having a chat.

He then makes the pedestrian turn back the other way, before scarpering once chasing police are out of sight.

It was only when police later viewed the footage they discovered his escape trick.

He ditched his distinctive red top nearby, and was still at large last night two days after a road rage shooting in Cordoba, Argentina.

The alleged gunman - who was driving the grey Peugeot 307 - crashed soon after his passenger fled on foot.

Video shows the driver, 36, being arrested and put in the back of police car.

Officers are also seen examining the red top abandoned by his alleged accomplice.

Cops started chasing the pair following a shooting in the Manantiales district on Tuesday.

That followed a school run parking bust-up between two dads, local newspaper La Voz reports.

The victim said he was unable to get round a corner near his child's school because the other man blocked the road.

"You parked well," he said to the driver sarcastically.

The other dad then allegedly shouted insults back at him at screamed: "I know where you live, I'm going to kill you."

Minutes after arriving home, he heard a car stop outside his house and two men approached.

He said: “I went out because I was afraid something would happen to my car.

"They come to me as if to hit, I stop him and the other one when he got down he fired the shot.”

The dad was shot in the leg, but survived after the bullet reportedly missed his artery by a whisker.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

