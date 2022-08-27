Floyd Darwin Carroll, "Dar" passed away peacefully at his home August 27, 2022, with his wife by his side. Dar was born August 24, 1939 in Winner, South Dakota to Floyd Paul and Alice Bertha Carroll. His family left South Dakota on their way to Oregon for work, the car broke down in Tulelake, Calif.; and they decided to stay. Dar was raised there and chose to make it his home for 81 years. Dar worked for the Siskiyou County Road Department for 36 years operating heavy equipment. He met Marilyn Sharp, the love of his life, and they were married November of 2013 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. They had many adventures together and also loved to care for their community. Dar spent many years serving the town of Tulelake on the city council and coached little league. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, family time and his dogs. He loved taking yearly vacations with his four brothers. He enjoyed sporting clay shooting also. Dar truly loved Tulelake. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Sharp; Friend and Caregiver, Sherry Arnold; Best Friend, Chief Tony Ross; sister, Dixie Carroll, of Redding, CA; sisters-in-law, Tanya Carroll of Tulelake, and Wanda Carroll, of Richland, WA; Mother-in-law, Vivian Sharp, of Malin, OR; many nieces, nephews and cousins he loved dearly, and many friends that he considered family. Dar had a special place in his heart for his nephew, Scott Carroll, whom he was fortunate enough to get to hunt and camp with every year at Deer Camp. He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Alice Carroll; brothers, Bob Carroll, Corky Carroll, Speed Carroll and Dick Carroll; sisters, Gladys Buell and Lucy Kendrick; Father-in-law, Vern Sharp; and sister-in-law, Barbara Neal. In lieu of flowers consider making memorial donations to the Tulelake Police Department "Christmas Candy Fund." Dar loved this program - it gave him great joy. In memory and honor of Dar, the flags will be flown in the City of Tulelake to recognize his many years of service to the community on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Cascade Cremation & Burial assisted the family. Condolences may be shared online at www.cascadecremations.com .

