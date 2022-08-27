Read full article on original website
Artist to be present during final weekend of exhibit at Favell Museum
Ka’ila Farrell-Smith will be available for a meet-and-greet session this weekend, the final weekend of her exhibit at the Favell Museum. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, attendees are invited to meet Farrell-Smith at the museum, where light refreshments will be served.
Out of the Wools exhibit opens this weekend at Klamath Art Gallery
The Klamath Spinners and Weavers group will be bringing its work to the Klamath Art Gallery during September. The exhibit, Out of the Wools, features sheep-related art, colorful natural dyes, hand spun yarns of natural fibers, wool-felted art, hand-woven clothing, rugs, fiber arts and hand-spun yarn.
Chris Kattan to appear at Ross Ragland for Comedy Night
The Ragland Comedy Night series continues at the Ross Ragland Theater this month with a show by Chris Kattan. According to a press release, Christopher Lee Kattan is an American actor, comedian and author. He is best known for his work as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," for playing Doug Butabi in "A Night at the Roxbury," and his roles as Bob on the first four seasons of "The Middle" and Bunnicula in "Bunnicula."
Living History: Hildebrand Threshing Bee set for Labor Day weekend
HILDEBRAND — Steam engines and antique farm equipment will be put to work for two days of living history at the annual Hildebrand Threshing Bee over Labor Day weekend. The free event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, at the Chimney Rock Ranch on Egert Road east of Dairy. Activities wind down around 4 p.m. each day.
Klamath Falls funeral home offers eco-friendly aquamation
When a child is asked what they want to be when they grow up, the unconventional answer of “funeral director” usually ranks much lower than, say, firefighter or veterinarian. But conventional was never the name of the game for Klamath local Travis Sandusky who, at the age of...
Klamath Community College appoints Camille Preus acting president while Dr. Roberto Gutierrez is on six-month medical leave
Klamath Community College's Board of Directors has approved a six-month contract naming Camille Preus as the school's acting president, effective Sept. 6. The contract was finalized at a special meeting of the Board of Directors held on Thursday, Aug. 26 in order to maintain proper leadership while current KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez takes extended leave due to an undisclosed medical condition.
Carroll, Floyd Darwin "Dar"
Floyd Darwin Carroll, "Dar" passed away peacefully at his home August 27, 2022, with his wife by his side. Dar was born August 24, 1939 in Winner, South Dakota to Floyd Paul and Alice Bertha Carroll. His family left South Dakota on their way to Oregon for work, the car broke down in Tulelake, Calif.; and they decided to stay. Dar was raised there and chose to make it his home for 81 years. Dar worked for the Siskiyou County Road Department for 36 years operating heavy equipment. He met Marilyn Sharp, the love of his life, and they were married November of 2013 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. They had many adventures together and also loved to care for their community. Dar spent many years serving the town of Tulelake on the city council and coached little league. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, family time and his dogs. He loved taking yearly vacations with his four brothers. He enjoyed sporting clay shooting also. Dar truly loved Tulelake. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Sharp; Friend and Caregiver, Sherry Arnold; Best Friend, Chief Tony Ross; sister, Dixie Carroll, of Redding, CA; sisters-in-law, Tanya Carroll of Tulelake, and Wanda Carroll, of Richland, WA; Mother-in-law, Vivian Sharp, of Malin, OR; many nieces, nephews and cousins he loved dearly, and many friends that he considered family. Dar had a special place in his heart for his nephew, Scott Carroll, whom he was fortunate enough to get to hunt and camp with every year at Deer Camp. He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Alice Carroll; brothers, Bob Carroll, Corky Carroll, Speed Carroll and Dick Carroll; sisters, Gladys Buell and Lucy Kendrick; Father-in-law, Vern Sharp; and sister-in-law, Barbara Neal. In lieu of flowers consider making memorial donations to the Tulelake Police Department "Christmas Candy Fund." Dar loved this program - it gave him great joy. In memory and honor of Dar, the flags will be flown in the City of Tulelake to recognize his many years of service to the community on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Cascade Cremation & Burial assisted the family. Condolences may be shared online at www.cascadecremations.com .
Cinema Day to be celebrated Saturday
Coming Attractions Theatres is partnering with the Cinema Foundation to help moviegoers celebrate a day at the movies with discounted admissions to kick-off National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3. Coming Attractions Theatres, Inc. with locations in the Pacific Northwest including Pelican Cinema in Klamath Falls, will be participating in...
Body of local man found in Klamath Falls field
The body of a 65-year-old Caucasian man, local to Klamath Falls, was discovered Tuesday, Aug. 23, in the field behind Fred Meyer grocery store, according to Capt. Ryan Brosterhous of the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD). Initially, “unusual circumstances” led officials to suspect foul play and possible involvement of a...
Oregon joins western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline
Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast. A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs from the Canada-Idaho border to Malin in Klamath County.
Police investigating possible murder-suicide in Klamath Falls
Two people were found dead this week in what police are investigating as a possible murder-suicide. At 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Klamath County 911 received a report that a female had been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive.
