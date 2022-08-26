Read full article on original website
California power grid operator warns of flex alert during heat wave
California’s power grid operator warned that excessive heat may strain the grid with increased energy demands, and consumer conservation may be necessary to prevent power outages. Temperatures are expected to increase on Aug. 31, and intensify throughout the holiday weekend, extending through early next week. According to the National...
Fast food workers bill approved by CA lawmakers
California lawmakers passed a measure on Monday that would give more than half a million fast-food workers more power and protections. Assembly Bill 257 would enact the Fast Food Accountability and Standards (FAST) Recovery Act, which establishes a 10-member board to establish sector-wide minimum standards on wages, working hours, and other working conditions related to the health, safety, and welfare of fast food restaurant workers.
Deadline for state-mandated training for alcohol servers is Aug.31
The deadline for alcohol servers in California to undergo a state-certified training known as Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) is Wednesday, and thousands have recently been certified, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC). Ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline, the agency announced that over 300,000 alcohol servers...
