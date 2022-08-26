New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz has the best closer aura in all of baseball right now, and perhaps one of the best ever. Diaz's arrival at the mound has been marked by the song, "Narco", by an artist named Timmy Trumpet. It's a tune that starts off slow and epic with thumping drums and reaches its crescendo as Diaz starts jogging onto the field -- accomplished by Timmy Trumpet's trumpet.

