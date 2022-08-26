ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa

Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager. The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues. It's unclear when La Russa will be...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees discover yet another stud bullpen arm

The New York Yankees have a knack for developing and finding elite bullpen talent, considering they have gotten a ton of value out of Michael King and Ron Marinaccio this year. Marinaccio is in his rookie season, hosting a 1.85 ERA over 34 innings. However, the Bombers might’ve stumbled upon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Braves add two players to the IL

Tromp just began his rehab assignment, so his injury seems legitimate. I thought he had an outside chance of being called up to the major-league team when rosters expanded, but now it’s unlikely we see him again this season. Darren O’Day‘s situation is different. Anytime I see “a sprained...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
New York State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

How’s Touki Toussaint faring with the Angels?

Yesterday, I talked about how Sean Newcomb has fared with the Cubs since the Braves traded him earlier in the season. Today, I wanted to take a look at another Braves farmhand that never lived up to expectations, Touki Toussaint, who was somewhat surprisingly designated for assignment in July. Like...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets' Edwin Diaz is played out of the bullpen by Timmy Trumpet, live

New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz has the best closer aura in all of baseball right now, and perhaps one of the best ever. Diaz's arrival at the mound has been marked by the song, "Narco", by an artist named Timmy Trumpet. It's a tune that starts off slow and epic with thumping drums and reaches its crescendo as Diaz starts jogging onto the field -- accomplished by Timmy Trumpet's trumpet.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman continues to make glaring mistakes

Whether it be in Joey Gallo or the uninspiring play of Frankie Montas, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman continues to strike out at the trade deadline. Cashman sends away valuable prospects in exchange for talented players, but the moment they arrive to play for the Yankees, they immediately begin to deteriorate into shells of their former selves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Loup
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Ryan Tepera
Yardbarker

3 reasons the Yankees offense is struggling badly

The Yankees are currently nursing a three-game losing streak, dropping two games against the lowly Oakland Athletics and the series opener to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. In those three games, they’ve scored six runs in total but haven’t allowed their opponents to score more than four. Obviously,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Canadian#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays#Fip#The New York Mets#Wrc
Yardbarker

Yankees manager Aaron Boone calls out Gleyber Torres for bad error

The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, 4–3. Starting pitcher Frankie Montas gave up four earned runs on eight hits across 6.0 innings. All four runs came courtesy of homers, with the final blow coming off the bat of Shohei Ohtani, who drove in Mike Trout to give the Angels a two-run lead in the bottom of the 5th inning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Aaron Judge Blasts 51st Home Run of 2022, On Pace for 63

Judge has now homered in five of the Yankees' last eight games, regaining his pace towards passing fellow Yankees' great Roger Maris for the all-time American League home run crown. Judge now needs just ten home runs to catch Maris' single-season American League record of 61. He's now on pace...
MLB
Yardbarker

Media personality blasts Cleveland fans for not supporting, respecting Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians easily defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland on Tuesday evening to improve to 68-59 overall. Heading into Wednesday's MLB action, the first-place Guardians held a slim one-and-a-half game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central standings. That's quite an impressive feat so late into the season considering Spotrac notes that the Guardians are currently 27th out of 30 clubs in payroll totals.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy