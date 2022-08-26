ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Voice

Suspected Killer Charged Following Baltimore Murder

A 25-year-old man suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say. An arrest warrant was issued for Kamar Damonte Williams, 25, on Friday, Aug. 26 after investigators linked him to the murder of Delaney Simmons, 38, on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

18-year-old woman shot in head overnight

Around 1 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the 500 block of Tunbridge Road to investigate a shooting. Once there, they found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Beloved veterinarian shot on Light Street leading to school lockdown in Federal Hill

BALTIMORE -- A beloved veterinarian was shot inside the Light Street Animal Hospital on Monday morning, according to those who know the victim.After evacuating homes and businesses and locking down an elementary school less than one block away, police were able to take the suspect into custody."It is a family incident between two relatives who got into some type of dispute. One individual produced a gun and shot the other one," said Col. Richard Worley of the Baltimore Police Department. "We were able to get them out luckily by the brave work of the fire department and Baltimore City officers who...
BALTIMORE, MD
WGAL

One person wounded in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in Lancaster. It happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday on South Ann Street, near Green Street. Officials said a male victim was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's not considered a random act, authorities said.
LANCASTER, PA
CBS News

Officers responding to South Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- Officers are responding to a shooting Monday morning in south Baltimore, police confirmed to WJZ. Police said at least one person has been shot. The victim's condition and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Robbery, assault reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Authorities are investigating three crimes that were reported in the Middle River area on Sunday. At 10 a.m. on August 28, an individual entered a residence in the unit block of Tinker Road (21220) via a garage door. The suspect took various items from the location. At...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Nottingham MD

Police identify teen who drowned in Towson pool

TOWSON, MD—Police have identified a teen whose body was found floating in a Towson pool on Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, officers responded to the 8700-block of Mylander Lane for a report of an apparent drowning. At the scene, officers found a black male in the water who was taken...
TOWSON, MD
WUSA9

Parents of Bowie man who was murdered hope someone comes forward

BOWIE, Md. — Detectives need your help finding out who killed a Bowie man. Myles Prentice, 19, was found shot and killed on Aug 19, 2022. “It’s weird because I know it’s real, I know it’s real, but since we haven’t had services yet, I think that’s gonna be really hard,” Tameiko Prentice said.
BOWIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

VIOLENCE IN BALTIMORE | City sees 500th nonfatal shooting over the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City crossed a grim milestone over the weekend - this morning, police reported there have been 501 nonfatal shootings so far this year. At this time in 2021, there had been 447 nonfatal shootings in Baltimore. If nonfatal shootings continue at this pace, Baltimore would see 758 nonfatal shootings this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Reynolds family sues Baltimore City over Timothy Reynolds squeegee altercation

WBFF — The family of Timothy Reynolds is suing Baltimore city after an altercation with a squeegee kid led to Reynolds death. Former local and federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah joined us to talk about the squeegee kid problem and the latest lawsuit. This lawsuit names Marilyn Mosby and her office along with the mayor an police commissioner and the city itself. Vignarajah talked about whether the Renyolds' family has a case or not.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab DC Murder Suspect In Florida: Police

A man wanted for killing a Washington DC mom of five last month was nabbed by US Marshals agents in Florida, authorities said. Wonell A. Jones, Jr., 34, had been wanted for killing 33-year-old Audora Williams on the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast Tuesday, July 19, DC Metro Police Chief Robert J. Contee II said.
WASHINGTON, DC

