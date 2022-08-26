Read full article on original website
Related
Suspected Killer Charged Following Baltimore Murder
A 25-year-old man suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say. An arrest warrant was issued for Kamar Damonte Williams, 25, on Friday, Aug. 26 after investigators linked him to the murder of Delaney Simmons, 38, on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Baltimore police.
WBAL Radio
18-year-old woman shot in head overnight
Around 1 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the 500 block of Tunbridge Road to investigate a shooting. Once there, they found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives...
Beloved veterinarian shot on Light Street leading to school lockdown in Federal Hill
BALTIMORE -- A beloved veterinarian was shot inside the Light Street Animal Hospital on Monday morning, according to those who know the victim.After evacuating homes and businesses and locking down an elementary school less than one block away, police were able to take the suspect into custody."It is a family incident between two relatives who got into some type of dispute. One individual produced a gun and shot the other one," said Col. Richard Worley of the Baltimore Police Department. "We were able to get them out luckily by the brave work of the fire department and Baltimore City officers who...
WGAL
One person wounded in Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in Lancaster. It happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday on South Ann Street, near Green Street. Officials said a male victim was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's not considered a random act, authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Officers responding to South Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- Officers are responding to a shooting Monday morning in south Baltimore, police confirmed to WJZ. Police said at least one person has been shot. The victim's condition and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated.
fox5dc.com
Maryland man pleads guilty for killing childhood friend
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Prince George's County family is breaking their silence one year after their loved one was shot and killed by his childhood friend. The case was supposed to go to trial this week, but a plea deal was reached this morning instead. Adrian Trice's family...
Police investigate shooting in Glen Burnie that leaves one person dead
Officers responded to a shooting in Glen Burnie that left one person dead. The shooting happened at the rear of 604 Crain Highway.
Nottingham MD
Robbery, assault reported in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Authorities are investigating three crimes that were reported in the Middle River area on Sunday. At 10 a.m. on August 28, an individual entered a residence in the unit block of Tinker Road (21220) via a garage door. The suspect took various items from the location. At...
Nottingham MD
Police identify teen who drowned in Towson pool
TOWSON, MD—Police have identified a teen whose body was found floating in a Towson pool on Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, officers responded to the 8700-block of Mylander Lane for a report of an apparent drowning. At the scene, officers found a black male in the water who was taken...
Parents of Bowie man who was murdered hope someone comes forward
BOWIE, Md. — Detectives need your help finding out who killed a Bowie man. Myles Prentice, 19, was found shot and killed on Aug 19, 2022. “It’s weird because I know it’s real, I know it’s real, but since we haven’t had services yet, I think that’s gonna be really hard,” Tameiko Prentice said.
foxbaltimore.com
With shootings on the rise, there's a continued push to end so-called 'stop snitching'
Baltimore (WBFF) — With the number of non-fatal shootings growing, hitting the grim milestone of more than 500 Monday, there's the continued push to end the so-called "silence culture." The experts are telling us in many cases when when witnesses don't come forward a lot of these crimes will, unfortunately, go unsolved.
foxbaltimore.com
VIOLENCE IN BALTIMORE | City sees 500th nonfatal shooting over the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City crossed a grim milestone over the weekend - this morning, police reported there have been 501 nonfatal shootings so far this year. At this time in 2021, there had been 447 nonfatal shootings in Baltimore. If nonfatal shootings continue at this pace, Baltimore would see 758 nonfatal shootings this year.
Here are some of the gun Baltimore police are taking off the streets
BALTIMORE, MD – this weekend, the Baltimore Police Department highlighted a number of guns taken...
A young teen has died after being found in a pool in Baltimore County
A young teen was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital from being found in a pool in Baltimore County
foxbaltimore.com
VIDEO: Baltimore Police ask for help identifying Park Heights Ave. mass shooting suspects
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for your help identifying the people who shot into a crowd at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue on Wednesday. One person was killed, and six other people were injured in the shooting just after midday. Investigators Tweeted...
foxbaltimore.com
Reynolds family sues Baltimore City over Timothy Reynolds squeegee altercation
WBFF — The family of Timothy Reynolds is suing Baltimore city after an altercation with a squeegee kid led to Reynolds death. Former local and federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah joined us to talk about the squeegee kid problem and the latest lawsuit. This lawsuit names Marilyn Mosby and her office along with the mayor an police commissioner and the city itself. Vignarajah talked about whether the Renyolds' family has a case or not.
US Marshals Nab DC Murder Suspect In Florida: Police
A man wanted for killing a Washington DC mom of five last month was nabbed by US Marshals agents in Florida, authorities said. Wonell A. Jones, Jr., 34, had been wanted for killing 33-year-old Audora Williams on the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast Tuesday, July 19, DC Metro Police Chief Robert J. Contee II said.
Brandywine woman charged with Vehicular Manslaughter after domestic dispute
The Prince George’s County Police Department charged a woman for striking and killing her boyfriend with a car on Saturday in Brandywine. The suspect is 38-year-old Udele Burno of Brandywine. The victim is 40-year-old Shamatto Clarke of Riverdale. On August 20, 2022, at approximately 8:45 pm, officers responded to the 6100 block of Floral Park […]
Baltimore Police Warn of National Crime Targeting Asian Business Owners
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore said Asian business owners are being targeted for burglaries...
Attempted Murder Suspect In Custody For Near-Fatal July Shooting In District Heights: Police
A suspect is in custody in Maryland following a monthlong investigation into a near-fatal shooting in Prince George's County, officials announced. Antonio Knott was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder following the investigation into a shooting in the 5400 block of Silver Hill Road in District Heights on Tuesday, July 19.
Comments / 0