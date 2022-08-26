ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wild west Coventry: Hooded yobs shoot fireworks at police van after 'ride-out' tribute to killed teenage biker descends into violent chaos

 4 days ago

Masked yobs repeatedly hurled fireworks at a police van on Sunday after a tribute dedicated to a teenager who died in a motorcycle crash descended into chaos.

Disorder broke out in the Longford Road area in Coventry - where 19-year-old Luke Cleary died on August 17 when his motorbike collided with a Ford Kuga.

Shocking video footage shows the yobs throwing the fireworks at the police van and cars on either side.

West Midlands Police had urged people not to attend the teenager's 'ride-out' over safety fears but many attended anyway and chaos broke out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcXA8_0hXDV8HG00
A shocking video shows hooded yobs hurling fireworks at a police van in Coventry after a 'ride-out' dedicated to teenage biker Luke Cleary descended into chaos on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eqrqb_0hXDV8HG00
The fireworks explode near the van and on Longford Road, showering down over the three vehicles and leaving an array of sparks and smoke

They said the violence 'put police officers and members of the public in danger'.

Police officers arrested eight people across Coventry on suspicion of affray and driving offences and released seven others on bail.

Video footage shows a man with his face covered standing in the middle of Longford Road and aiming fireworks at the police van.

The fireworks explode near the van and on the road, showering down over the three vehicles and leaving an array of sparks and smoke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pT2rt_0hXDV8HG00
West Midlands Police said the violence 'put police officers and members of the public in danger'

Police have also released footage of three people they want to speak to and urge the public to contact them if they recognise them.

They arrested eight people on August 24 and a 30-year-old man was charged with driving without due care and attention, driving while disqualified and driving without a valid licence.

Seven others aged between 15 and 48 released on police bail with stringent conditions including a night curfew and being banned from the area where the disorder took place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWOYb_0hXDV8HG00
Police also released footage of three people they want to speak to and urge the public to contact them if they recognise them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uv2PF_0hXDV8HG00
Detective Inspector Stew Lewis, from Force CID, said: 'If you recognise anyone from the video clip, we would urge you to get in touch'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SIhz_0hXDV8HG00
'I would also appeal to those people in the clip, get in touch or expect a visit from us very soon'

Three stolen bikes were also recovered by police.

Teenager Luke Cleary died on August 17 after his motorbike collided with a Ford Kuga on Longford Road at around 11pm.

He was given treatment at the scene but died shortly after after suffering serious injuries.

Flowers and tributes were left at the scene of the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3STZEB_0hXDV8HG00
Flowers and tributes were left to Luke Cleary at the scene of the crash by Longford Square

Detective Inspector Stew Lewis, from Force CID, said: 'If you recognise anyone from the video clip, we would urge you to get in touch.

'I would also appeal to those people in the clip, get in touch or expect a visit from us very soon.

'We have released footage of fireworks being hurled at police vans and into the air not only to identify those responsible, but also to show the real risk to members of the public.

'This could so easily have resulted in people being seriously injured. Although our investigation is moving at a fast pace, we still need the public to get in touch with any information they might have.'

Anyone with information should contact police via live chat, quoting log 1705 of August 21. Crimestoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Public Safety
