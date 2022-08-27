ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

TheDailyBeast

Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27

A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life.Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.Her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, told The Tampa Bay Times she died of suicide.“My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” she was quoted saying, adding that Neena was engaged to...
WAUSAU, WI
The Associated Press

Kyrgios complains of marijuana smell during US Open win

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Kyrgios was bothered by what he thought was the smell of marijuana during his U.S. Open match Wednesday. The Wimbledon runner-up complained during his second-round victory over Benjamin Bonzi about the scent, asking chair umpire Jaume Campistol to warn the crowd inside Louis Armstrong Stadium. “You don’t want to remind anyone not to do it or anything?” Kyrgios asked during a changeover in the second set. Armstrong features concession stands along the concourse level above the court and Campistol appeared to be telling Kyrgios the smell could be coming from their kitchens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

