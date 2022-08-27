NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Kyrgios was bothered by what he thought was the smell of marijuana during his U.S. Open match Wednesday. The Wimbledon runner-up complained during his second-round victory over Benjamin Bonzi about the scent, asking chair umpire Jaume Campistol to warn the crowd inside Louis Armstrong Stadium. “You don’t want to remind anyone not to do it or anything?” Kyrgios asked during a changeover in the second set. Armstrong features concession stands along the concourse level above the court and Campistol appeared to be telling Kyrgios the smell could be coming from their kitchens.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 38 MINUTES AGO