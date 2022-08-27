ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bridgeport 63, Buckhannon-Upshur 7

Brooke 49, Ripley 6

Cameron 41, West Greene, Pa. 31

Chapmanville 43, Sissonville 26

Clay County 44, Midland Trail 22, OT

Doddridge County 25, South Harrison 6

East Hardy 73, Gilmer County 12

Fairmont Senior 42, Lewis County 6

Frankfort 51, Moorefield 0

Graham, Va. 29, Bluefield 25

Greenbrier West 33, Buffalo 0

Hampshire 28, Preston 20

Hurricane 48, Winfield 21

James Monroe 41, Sherman 6

Jefferson 27, Millbrook, Va. 22

Keyser 35, Robert C. Byrd 21

Liberty Harrison 21, Elkins 20

Lincoln 68, Braxton County 20

Martinsburg 40, Salem, Va. 7

Mount View 24, River View 8

Musselman 27, Spring Mills 0

Nitro 27, Poca 26

Oak Hill 17, Nicholas County 7

Parkersburg 55, St. Albans 0

Parkersburg South 59, Capital 0

Petersburg 54, Berkeley Springs 28

Philip Barbour 52, Grafton 7

Point Pleasant 30, Greenbrier East 7

Princeton 53, Lincoln County 8

Ravenswood 48, Magnolia 0

Roane County 30, St. Marys 20

Scott 34, Herbert Hoover 19

Spring Valley 29, Huntington 28

Summers County 49, PikeView 14

Trinity 47, Hundred 24

Tucker County 34, Pocahontas County 12

Tyler Consolidated 41, Ritchie County 0

University 16, John Marshall 14

Valley Wetzel 37, Tygarts Valley 0

Van 36, Meadow Bridge 6

Wahama 53, Racine Southern, Ohio 0

Wayne 50, Tolsia 14

Webster County 28, Richwood 20

Westside 28, Wyoming East 20

Wheeling Central 24, Ambridge, Pa. 7

Wheeling Park 42, St. Clairsville, Ohio 14

Williamstown 46, Waterford, Ohio 22

Wirt County 53, Calhoun County 8

Woodrow Wilson 31, Riverside 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clay-Battelle vs. Massanutten Military, Va., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

