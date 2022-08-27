Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bridgeport 63, Buckhannon-Upshur 7
Brooke 49, Ripley 6
Cameron 41, West Greene, Pa. 31
Chapmanville 43, Sissonville 26
Clay County 44, Midland Trail 22, OT
Doddridge County 25, South Harrison 6
East Hardy 73, Gilmer County 12
Fairmont Senior 42, Lewis County 6
Frankfort 51, Moorefield 0
Graham, Va. 29, Bluefield 25
Greenbrier West 33, Buffalo 0
Hampshire 28, Preston 20
Hurricane 48, Winfield 21
James Monroe 41, Sherman 6
Jefferson 27, Millbrook, Va. 22
Keyser 35, Robert C. Byrd 21
Liberty Harrison 21, Elkins 20
Lincoln 68, Braxton County 20
Martinsburg 40, Salem, Va. 7
Mount View 24, River View 8
Musselman 27, Spring Mills 0
Nitro 27, Poca 26
Oak Hill 17, Nicholas County 7
Parkersburg 55, St. Albans 0
Parkersburg South 59, Capital 0
Petersburg 54, Berkeley Springs 28
Philip Barbour 52, Grafton 7
Point Pleasant 30, Greenbrier East 7
Princeton 53, Lincoln County 8
Ravenswood 48, Magnolia 0
Roane County 30, St. Marys 20
Scott 34, Herbert Hoover 19
Spring Valley 29, Huntington 28
Summers County 49, PikeView 14
Trinity 47, Hundred 24
Tucker County 34, Pocahontas County 12
Tyler Consolidated 41, Ritchie County 0
University 16, John Marshall 14
Valley Wetzel 37, Tygarts Valley 0
Van 36, Meadow Bridge 6
Wahama 53, Racine Southern, Ohio 0
Wayne 50, Tolsia 14
Webster County 28, Richwood 20
Westside 28, Wyoming East 20
Wheeling Central 24, Ambridge, Pa. 7
Wheeling Park 42, St. Clairsville, Ohio 14
Williamstown 46, Waterford, Ohio 22
Wirt County 53, Calhoun County 8
Woodrow Wilson 31, Riverside 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clay-Battelle vs. Massanutten Military, Va., ccd.
