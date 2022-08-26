Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Saratoga County business navigating worker shortages
It takes a lot of helping hands and a dedicated staff to fulfill the number of catering orders that come through Mazzone Hospitality weekly. “Probably about 65 people, so here in the kitchen directly, probably about 25 to 30 coming in, load out and then they take them to the events,” Mazzone Director of Human Resources Justine Ochal said.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Majority of disabled New Yorkers face financial struggles
Five days a week, Lonika works at Honest Weight Co-op in Albany. She makes salads, washes the dishes and helps keep produce fresh. Lonika worked her way up from intern to full-time employment and finds joy in getting to do a little bit of everything at the store. “I get...
Comments / 0