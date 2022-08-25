Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
NASDAQ
Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)
Some The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Fabrizio Freda, recently sold a substantial US$5.3m worth of stock at a price of US$268 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 14% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.
NASDAQ
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
NASDAQ
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
NASDAQ
Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Dropped Today
Shares of ocean-going oil tanker company Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) tumbled 12.2% through 2:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The company reported its second-quarter earnings results, meeting analyst targets for earnings, but missing badly on revenue. Heading into the quarterly earnings news, analysts had forecast that Nordic American would lose...
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Zhihu Fell Today
Shares of the Chinese online content company Zhihu (NYSE: ZH) fell more than 8% today after the company reported earnings results for the second quarter of the year earlier in the day. So what. Zhihu reported a net loss of $0.12 per American depositary share on total revenue of close...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock
Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK is gaining from forecast-beating second-quarter 2022 results. Solid global beverage-can demand from consumers’ strong preference for cans over other packaging formats is driving growth. The company is focused on investments in the construction of new can plants and the addition of new production lines to existing facilities to capitalize on this demand trend.
NASDAQ
3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
History shows that stocks perform better than any other asset class over time. While gold, oil, and housing may beat the market for short periods, over the past century equities handily trump all else. That holds true with cryptocurrencies as well, which had stocks eating their dust the past few...
NASDAQ
Stock Market Mudslide Continues; Crowdstrike (CRWD) Posts Strong Q2
The market mudslide continued a third-straight trading day today, with the Dow slipping another -0.96%, the S&P 500 -1.10% and the Nasdaq -1.12% — now down -4% for the past week. Weakest of all on the day was the small-cap Russell 2000, which fell -1.54%. The tone of market...
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 08/30/2022: RMO,NKLA,GTE,GTE.TO,HLX,MUR
Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 3.9% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) dropping 3.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 4.6% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking...
NASDAQ
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALLY, ZM, WDAY
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), where a total of 17,767 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,200 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: PKBK,BEN,UBSI,MSI,KLIC
Parke Bancorp today announced the declaration of a $0.18 per share cash dividend, a $0.02 increase from the previous cash dividend, payable on September 23, 2022, to its stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 9, 2022. Franklin Resources announced a quarterly cash dividend in the...
NASDAQ
Implied Volatility Surging for Advanced Energy (AEIS) Stock Options
Investors in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. AEIS need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $100.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
NASDAQ
Will Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a...
NASDAQ
United Airlines (UAL) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
United Airlines (UAL) closed at $35.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the airline had...
NASDAQ
With Auto Demand Likely To Revive, Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Attractive?
Cleveland-Cliffs stock (NYSE: CLF) has gained almost 11% over the last month, considerably outperforming the S&P 500 which has gained about 1% over the same period. There are a couple of factors driving the stock higher. Over the last few years, the company has transitioned from being a supplier of iron ore into a large integrated steel mill operator, which has given the company significant exposure to the automotive sector. Now production in the auto industry has been weighed down by supply chain constraints through the Covid-19 pandemic. However, there are signs that the component supply shortage is easing, and this could help drive auto production higher, helping suppliers such as Cleveland-Cliffs. Separately, the company just raised current spot rates for all its carbon steel hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products by a minimum of $75 per ton and this could also be a sign of reviving demand from the auto market. Now to be sure, there are lingering concerns about the U.S. economy, considering that GDP has contracted over the last two quarters straight, with interest rates also on the rise. However, investors are likely to find CLF stock to be reasonably valued at current levels, considering that it trades at just about 4.5x consensus 2022 earnings and 6.8x 2023 earnings.
NASDAQ
Why Amazon, Carvana, and Skillz Stocks Slumped Tuesday Morning
A broad cross section of stocks stumbled on Tuesday, as market watchers focused on deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and the potential that things could get worse before they get better. E-commerce platform Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was down as much as 2.3% on Tuesday morning, mobile games platform Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ)...
NASDAQ
Why FaZe Holdings Stock Is Shooting Higher Today
Shares of esports company FaZe Holdings (NASDAQ: FAZE) were soaring in early trading on Tuesday, with exceedingly high trading volume. As of 11 a.m. ET, more than 11 million shares had traded hands, according to Yahoo! Finance, compared to a three-month average of 1 million shares in daily trading volume. FaZe stock was consequently up 19%.
