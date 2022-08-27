Protests in Foster City against plans to control local goose population

Protesters pooh-pooh Foster City plan to euthanize gross geese 01:46

FOSTER CITY - A group of geese advocates rallied in Foster City on Friday evening, the latest effort by this group to protest the city's plan to control the goose population.

"I think the murder option should definitely be off the table," said Brent Turner. "There are so many other options available that are kinder to animals. I mean, I think this is just preposterous."

The growing Canada Goose population in Foster City, and their subsequent droppings, have created a dilemma for the city. City leaders say the excessive goose poop has created health hazards for the community, and the efforts to date which include slowing reproductive efforts and trying to relocate the geese, have proven to be unsuccessful.

Last month, the city council green lit a plan that would allow the city to get a geese depredation permit if necessary, which would allow them to capture and kill up to 100 geese.

"It's ineffective and cruel," said advocate Erik Allen. "Historically what works is habitat modification, meaning take away their food. They like lawns near water. If you take away their food, they're going to go away on their own. So if you replace the lawns with turf -- just a couple, not all of them."

Foster City resident Imran Baig called the situation, "an ethical dilemma," and said there isn't a good solution.

"You know, I'd have to look out for the better interests of the human population over the geese population," he said. "I feel so sad to hear that these geese will have to suffer, but I want to see what's best for Foster City."

Though the issue is unfolding in Foster City, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa says the county should find a way to help support the city in controlling the problem without killing the geese.

"I think the county has a role in this, it's not just a Foster City issue. We have geese all over the county," he said. "There is a problem. The problem is there is goose poop. But where we differ is on the solution to how we solve that issue."

He says killing the geese shouldn't be an option on the table.

"We don't even know if killing these 100 geese will solve the problem. We don't know that," he said. "There has to be a better way to do it."

In the meantime, he thinks the city should take a step back and reconsider having this option on the table.

"I think if they would just say clearly, we're not going to kill any geese, that's off the table, I think that would alleviate any problems that the community may have," he said. "Outside of COVID, this has been the issue my office has received the most calls on."

The City of Foster City has not identified a vendor that would participate in the geese depredation process, if it pursues that option, nor does it have a timeline to do so, according to a city spokesperson. Additionally, any potential agreement would have to be reviewed at a public City Council meeting.

A Foster City spokesperson provided KPIX 5 with the following statement:

"Foster City has an obligation to protect its community from the potential health hazards posed by the overabundant and non-migratory Canada Goose population, while also continuing to offer safe and sanitary parks and open spaces. Which is why depredation is being considered as an option to be applied selectively and in conjunction with nonlethal alternatives. To that end, the City has explored a broad range of creative and innovative potential Goose deterrents such as robot technology, while also considering landscape modifications to make Foster City less attractive to the geese. The City will continue to consider all options available, and is committed to continuous engagement with community members, advocacy agencies, politicians, and all other stakeholders as this issue evolves."