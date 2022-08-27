ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foster City, CA

Protests in Foster City against plans to control local goose population

By Max Darrow
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEYgQ_0hXDK3ty00

Protesters pooh-pooh Foster City plan to euthanize gross geese 01:46

FOSTER CITY - A group of geese advocates rallied in Foster City on Friday evening, the latest effort by this group to protest the city's plan to control the goose population.

"I think the murder option should definitely be off the table," said Brent Turner. "There are so many other options available that are kinder to animals. I mean, I think this is just preposterous."

The growing Canada Goose population in Foster City, and their subsequent droppings, have created a dilemma for the city. City leaders say the excessive goose poop has created health hazards for the community, and the efforts to date which include slowing reproductive efforts and trying to relocate the geese, have proven to be unsuccessful.

Last month, the city council green lit a plan that would allow the city to get a geese depredation permit if necessary, which would allow them to capture and kill up to 100 geese.

"It's ineffective and cruel," said advocate Erik Allen. "Historically what works is habitat modification, meaning take away their food. They like lawns near water. If you take away their food, they're going to go away on their own. So if you replace the lawns with turf -- just a couple, not all of them."

Foster City resident Imran Baig called the situation, "an ethical dilemma," and said there isn't a good solution.

"You know, I'd have to look out for the better interests of the human population over the geese population," he said. "I feel so sad to hear that these geese will have to suffer, but I want to see what's best for Foster City."

Though the issue is unfolding in Foster City, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa says the county should find a way to help support the city in controlling the problem without killing the geese.

"I think the county has a role in this, it's not just a Foster City issue. We have geese all over the county," he said. "There is a problem. The problem is there is goose poop. But where we differ is on the solution to how we solve that issue."

He says killing the geese shouldn't be an option on the table.

"We don't even know if killing these 100 geese will solve the problem. We don't know that," he said. "There has to be a better way to do it."

In the meantime, he thinks the city should take a step back and reconsider having this option on the table.

"I think if they would just say clearly, we're not going to kill any geese, that's off the table, I think that would alleviate any problems that the community may have," he said. "Outside of COVID, this has been the issue my office has received the most calls on."

The City of Foster City has not identified a vendor that would participate in the geese depredation process, if it pursues that option, nor does it have a timeline to do so, according to a city spokesperson. Additionally, any potential agreement would have to be reviewed at a public City Council meeting.

A Foster City spokesperson provided KPIX 5 with the following statement:

"Foster City has an obligation to protect its community from the potential health hazards posed by the overabundant and non-migratory Canada Goose population, while also continuing to offer safe and sanitary parks and open spaces. Which is why depredation is being considered as an option to be applied selectively and in conjunction with nonlethal alternatives. To that end, the City has explored a broad range of creative and innovative potential Goose deterrents such as robot technology, while also considering landscape modifications to make Foster City less attractive to the geese. The City will continue to consider all options available, and is committed to continuous engagement with community members, advocacy agencies, politicians, and all other stakeholders as this issue evolves."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arizonasuntimes.com

San Francisco Spends Millions to House and Then Evict Its Homeless

San Francisco, California, has spent millions of dollars housing the homeless before spending more to evict them, again, according to recent documents obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle. Since 2019, the city has spent over $160 million every fiscal year on “permanent supportive housing” – i.e. single-room-occupancy hotels (SROs) across...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency

FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Tuesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heatwave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use.The California Independent System Operator (ISO) said the EEA Watch means all available resources are committed or...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Church in San Jose converts old convent to affordable teacher housing

SAN JOSE – A San Jose parish is taking a small bite out of the region's ongoing housing crisis, by converting its former convent into affordable housing for teachers.At St. John Vianney Catholic Church in the city's East Foothills, the convent was built in the 1950s to house nuns who would teach in the school across the street. The nuns aren't here anymore, but the parish wanted to make sure that the building still housed people willing to serve others. "Here, we have 16 rooms, and each room will have a bathroom," said the Rev. Joe Kim, who gave KPIX...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tenants of unsanitary downtown Oakland high-rise organize rent strike

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Tenants of a high-rise apartment building in downtown Oakland held a rally Tuesday night, to show they've had enough with their living conditions and are going to stop paying rent until the problems have been fixed. The residents say the building is unsanitary and unsafe to live in and it was time to take action."We recently had issues with vermin, rodents, security, break-ins, mold," said tenant Monty Joyce.Another tenant Alexandra Yuro-May added, "Most recently, we've experienced rodent infestations to the 11th floor of the building, we've experienced mold and sewage seeping through floors."Alameda County Vector Control did...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Foster City, CA
Foster City, CA
Lifestyle
Foster City, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
CBS San Francisco

High pressure dome begins turning up the heat across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - A dome of high pressure began settling over the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday, turning up the heat to sweltering triple digit temperatures through the Labor Day weekend.The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the region, beginning on Saturday morning through Tuesday evening. "This (the forecast) suggests both hot daytime temperatures and problems cooling the thermal belts overnight," the weather service warned. "So we are entering into a period of dangerous heat beginning on Thursday for the Central Coast and expanding to the remainder of the Bay Area this weekend."The blanket of oppressive heat...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

San Francisco's homelessness laid bare: Images show city streets crowded with tents as figures show 8,000 are homeless - but woke politicians do nothing as business owners threatening to withhold taxes

A flood of new images from the streets of San Francisco have brought into stark focus the extent of the city's ongoing homelessness problem, which has driven some businesses to threaten to withhold tax payments. Rows of tents were pictured lined up outside businesses with people's belongings strewn across the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Water experts urge even stricter conservation as drought persists

FREMONT (KPIX) -- California water conservation experts sounded an alarm on Tuesday. They warned Bay Area residents to brace for a fourth dry year in a row, as the drought persists."We are making investments across the state and in the Bay Area to help build our resilience to drought and to climate change," said Wade Crowfoot, the California National Resources Agency Secretary. "The conservation actions we take now will pay off in water reliability later in the future."People in the Bay Area have stepped up conservation efforts over the last several years.The 1.4 million customers who get their water from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Restaurant desperate for workers as state unemployment falls to historic low

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Reaching a historic record low, unemployment in California fell to 3.9 percent, in July. San Mateo County leads the state at 1.9% with San Francisco, Santa Clara and Marin Counties not far behind at 2.1%, according to the California Employment Development Department.At Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Redwood City, owner Ramon Bravo has seen a lot in his 21 years in business. But he says this has been the hardest for him. He desperately needs four more workers, but he can't find anyone to do it. Now he's short-staffed all the time."Sometimes, we get a lot of...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Plan#Canada Goose#City Council#Human Population
Eater

San Jose Could Get a Massive Indoor Vietnamese Market

The former Sears store in San Jose’s Eastridge Center may become a huge and lively Vietnamese market. That is, if Do Van Tron, a San Jose-based business and real estate executive, has anything to say about it. The Mercury News reports Tron purchased the location through Intelli, one of his affiliate companies, and he told the paper the 110-year-old Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City, an enormous indoor shopping center and one of the oldest structures in Vietnam, serves as inspiration for the potential new market.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Study: This is the rudest city in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Californian

City employees, Berkeley police clear homeless encampment

Update 6:30 p.m.: This article has been updated to reflect additional information from city of Berkeley spokesperson Matthai Chakko. Workers employed by the city of Berkeley were seen clearing out a homeless encampment near the intersection of Dana Street and Channing Way around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning. According to passersby,...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco health officials to move forward with second doses of MPX vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO -- Health officials in San Francisco on Wednesday announced plans to proceed with providing second doses of the Jynneos vaccine to help curb the spread of the  MPX virus starting next week.San Francisco vaccine sites will move forward with second doses for individuals who received  their first dose at least 28 days ago, officials said. Distribution of second MPX vaccine doses in San Francisco will commence on Tuesday, September 6. The San Francisco Department of Public Health tweeted the announcement and provided additional information on the department's web page on MPX vaccination availability. Demand remains high and the quantity...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

A tumultuous August for the homeless in Marin

It’s been a tumultuous month for the homeless in Marin, with Novato, Sausalito, San Rafael and the county taking divergent paths to alleviate the problem. Novato quietly negotiated a deal with the California Homeless Union to keep a camp for the down and out in a downtown park operating for at least two years. The move sparked protests from some residents.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Atlas Obscura

Vivid Images Capture A Stunning Shift in San Francisco’s Salty South Bay

This story originally appeared in bioGraphic, an online magazine about nature and sustainability powered by the California Academy of Sciences, and appears here with permission. Perhaps unsurprisingly, taking photographs from a doorless helicopter was proving more difficult than San Francisco Bay Area photographer joSon had anticipated. Bundled in ski apparel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cyclists fear loose gravel from San Mateo Co. resurfacing project makes roads unsafe

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- Miles and miles of popular roads for cyclists in San Mateo County are getting resurfaced. The problem is, the riders complain the type of resurfacing being done means they can't use the roads safely.Riding along what should be some of the most enjoyable coastal roads in San Mateo County, Rob Waring is worried."This is not fun. It requires constant focus. And there's a fear factor because of the gravel," Waring said.Fifty rural roads on the west side of Skyline Boulevard are getting a chip-seal resurfacing in which a layer of tar is laid down on a...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Whale killed by ship strike off Half Moon Bay was well-known humpback named Fran

SAUSALITO -- Researchers say a humpback whale that was struck by a ship and washed ashore Sunday in Half Moon Bay was a well-known humpback named Fran.Scientists at the Marine Mammal Center in the Marin Headlands and their partners at whale data organization Happywhale confirmed Fran's death Monday during a necropsy. The official cause was blunt force trauma. CBS News correspondent David Pogue captured the progress of the whale carcass as it approached Manhattan Beach in Half Moon Bay on Sunday.The Happywhale database has recorded 277 sightings of Fran since her 2005 birth, making her the most popular whale in...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy