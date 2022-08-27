ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City seeks to fill posts on municipal boards, commissions

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

The municipal government is always seeking people to give their talents and time to boards and commissions, and there is a list of positions that are either vacant or have been held by appointees whose terms have expired.

On the list of appointments, there are six to the Central City Revitalization Panel.

Of those six appointments, three need to serve as members at large, two need to serve on an ex-officio basis — that is, by virtue of their respective positions with an agency or an organization — and one needs to be a commercial builder or developer.

The CCRP is a downtown improvement and preservation advisory panel.

Among the rest of the list of appointments, there are four to the Board of Adjustment.

Of those four appointments, one each needs to be from City Council Wards 1, 2 and 4 and one needs to serve as an alternate member.

The board hears and decides appeals and reviews any order, requirement or determination made in enforcing the City of Rocky Mount’s land development code.

Among the rest of the list of appointments, there are four to the Animal Care and Control Advisory Board.

Of those four appointments, one each needs to be from Wards 1, 2, 3 and 7.

The board advises the mayor and the City Council about policies, procedures and other matters of concern about the care and control of animals in Rocky Mount.

Also among the rest of the list of appointments, there are three to the Utility Service Review Board. One each needs to be from Wards 1, 4 and 5.

The board hears appeals from utility customers who may contend the municipal staff failed to follow established customer service policies.

The following are the rest of the positions on the list:

Workforce Housing Advisory Commission — three appointments. One needs to be from Ward 5, one needs to be a faith-based member of the community and one needs to be from the business community. The commission advises the municipality’s leadership and staff and the City Council about challenges, opportunities and options regarding housing in Rocky Mount.Tree Advisory Board — three appointments. One each needs to be from Wards 1, 2 and 6. The board makes recommendations to the city manager about shrubbery and trees on municipal properties.Business Development Authority — two appointments by Mayor Sandy Roberson. The authority is a nonprofit agency designed to promote the health, safety, morals, right of gainful employment, industrial and commercial opportunities and general welfare of the community.Community Appeals Board — two appointments. One each needs to be from Wards 2 and 4. The board hears appeals about decisions or orders regarding health, nuisances and sanitation.Housing Authority — one appointment by Roberson. The purpose of the authority is to provide decent, safe and sanitary low-rent housing for low-income families who cannot afford private housing.Martin Luther King Jr. Commission — one appointment. The commission organizes programs and activities honoring the legacy of the slain civil rights leader.

Planning Board — one appointment. That appointee needs to be from Ward 1. The board conducts a comprehensive and continuing program to direct Rocky Mount’s growth along civic lines. The board also establishes principles for guiding development in the city and the municipality’s extraterritorial planning and zoning areas in Edgecombe and Nash counties.

Redevelopment Commission — two appointments. The commission operates for the purposes of acquiring and re-planning blighted areas and of holding or disposing of properties so they can become available for development.

Anyone interested in an appointment to any of these boards or commissions should submit an application in writing to the city clerk’s office, P.O. Box 1180, Rocky Mount NC 27802-1180 or via email to pamela.casey@rockymountnc.gov.

A résumé of each applicant may accompany a personal history form signed by the applicant indicating their willingness to serve should they be appointed.

Personal history forms are available in the city clerk’s office or via the online version of this story at https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/.

Rocky Mount’s City Council wards can be viewed online by going to the online version of this story at https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/.

Anyone needing additional information may phone the city clerk’s office at 252-972-1319.

ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

