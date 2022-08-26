Read full article on original website
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Valley unstoppable in PCB rout
Pike County Central had no answer for Shelby Valley’s high-octane offense. Wildcat quarterback Russ Osborne passed for 260 yards and four touchdowns, all in the opening half, as Valley put a running clock on the Hawks and went on to score a 59-7 victory in the finale of the 37th annual Pike County Bowl played at Hillard Howard Field on Saturday night.
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville comes away short in battle with CovCath
Pikeville found itself in a battle for a second straight week against a perennial power as the Panthers battle Covington Catholic to the end before falling 27-19 in the 37th annual Pike County Bowl matchup played at Hillard Howard field on Saturday night. Quarterback Tayvian Boykins ran for 106 yards...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Belfry steamrolls past Bourbon County
Belfry took control of the game early on and the Pirates raced past Bourbon County, 42-14, in the 37th annual Pike County Bowl matchup played at Haywood Stadium on Friday night. Pirate running back Dre Young rushed for 184 yards on 19 carries and a pair of touchdowns. Ace Caudill...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ground game powers Johnson Central past Fern Creek
Johnson Central had nearly 500 yards in total offense, including 448 on the ground, as the Golden Eagles crushed Fern Creek, 55-19, in the Bluegrass Bowl matchup played at Lexington Catholic on Friday night. Running back Carter Conley ran for 180 yards on 13 carries and four touchdowns as the...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Martin County grounded at Greenup County
Martin County’s offense was held in check for better than three quarters as Greenup County cruised to a 43-6 win over the Cardinals. Running back Dawson Mills carried nine times for 81 yards and scored the lone touchdown on a 13-yard run with under 11 minutes left to play.
WSAZ
Ohio beats Herd at home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The final match of a four game homestand ended up being a loss for the Marshall women’s soccer team as Ohio won 3-1. The Bobcats scored two goals in the first 45 minutes from Regan Berg and Cailynn Adelman. Marshall cut the lead in half after the break when Morgan White scored for the Herd but Ohio tacked on the final goal from Aubrey Rea.
wymt.com
Country stars come together for Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water telethon
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Several country music stars were on hand Monday evening for the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood benefit telethon at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton announced during the program that, not counting online donations, the...
Ironton Tribune
Threat leads to indictment
Sizemore charged with threatening Coal Grove school in January. A 19-year-old Ironton man is facing a felony terroristic threatening charge for threatening a school. According to an indictment from the Lawrence County Grand Jury, on Dec. 7, 2021, Logan J. Sizemore made threats against the Coal Grove schools. He was originally indicted in January for the offense before but the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office re-indicted Sizemore to fix some issues with the original indictments.
k105.com
Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers
During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
New project to bring faster internet to 19K Boyd County residents
CATTLESBURG, KY (WOWK) – Around 19,000 Boyd County residents may soon get high-speed internet thanks to a collaboration between Kinetic and Boyd County. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Boyd County officials and nearby residents came out to celebrate the new partnership. “So, for 19,000 homes they are getting internet which is 100-times faster than the average speed in […]
wymt.com
Remote Area Medical hosts free popup clinic in Pike County
LICK CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the weekend, East Ridge High School in Pike County transformed into a one-stop-shop for community members in need of health care. “I’m glad that this service is available for this area because there’s a lot of people in this area that don’t have like transportation or the finances to be able to get vision or dental care,” said Nola Skeens, who received vision care at the clinic.
wymt.com
Search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are back in Breathitt County, combing lakes, streams, rivers and banks for signs of two women who have been missing since the night of deadly floods nearly a month ago. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff are both from the Lost Creek...
WSAZ
Litter of puppies left on the side of the road in Cabell County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A litter of 10 puppies is in a makeshift home in a bathroom at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, because it’s the only place the shelter could make space for them. “Right now, we are way over capacity, and we desperately need fosters and...
wkyufm.org
Heavy rain, steep slopes and climate change contributed to catastrophic eastern Kentucky floods
Gwen Christon had never seen the small creek behind her IGA grocery store in Isom, Ky. flood before. But during the historic flood that went on to kill 39 people and devastate eastern Kentucky, that little creek engulfed the narrow valley with six feet of water; swallowing up the highway, Christon’s grocery store, and practically everything else in its path.
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentucky floods wrecked small farms. Here’s how to help.
The floods overwhelmed the creek beside Larry Noble’s home in Perry County. In the blink of an eye, rising water washed away a hundred of Noble’s chickens and two dogs from his farm. “It come so fast and come in the night, I can’t tell you nothing. It...
wymt.com
New bike shop pedals its way to Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Trail Town Bicycles is a new, full-service bicycle repair shop that recently opened in downtown Pikeville. Owner Joe Vanhoose says the shop will repair any type of bike, electric or traditional, and welcomes folks into his shop to take a look around. The shop opened two...
WSAZ
Elementary school on lockdown; police investigating call in area
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Guyandotte elementary school in Huntington is on lockdown as police respond to an emergency call in the area. Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers told WSAZ.com the lockdown was put in place as a precautionary measure. WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene and...
Metro News
State Police swear in largest cadet class in nearly 30 years
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — State Police Superintendent Col. Jan Cahill says an increase in locality pay this year is one of the reasons why they’re seeing an uptick in recruitment. “We’ve had three pay raises over the last five years, but the last one was historic,” Cahill told MetroNews....
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE CHARGES GREENUP COUNTY, KENTUCKY MAN WITH CHILD EXPLOITATION OFFENSES
SOUTH SHORE, KY — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch located and arrested James E. Stockham, 33, on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation. Stockham was located, interviewed, and arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP...
WSAZ
Man arrested after shooting near elementary school, faces multiple charges
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Monday night in connection with a shooting earlier that day in the Guyandotte area that sent a man to the hospital, Huntington Police say. Logan C. Burns, 30, of Huntington, faces four counts of malicious wounding, six counts of wanton endangerment and...
