Winner in love! Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is engaged to her boyfriend and coach after he popped the question at the All England Club

Twice Wimbledon singles champion, now Petra Kvitova is a winner in love.

Her boyfriend and coach Jiri Vanek, 44, got down on bended knee this week at Wimbledon, where Petra was victorious in 2011 and 2014.

'Happy news,' the Czech star, 32, said in an Instagram caption. 'I said 'Yes' in my special place.'

Petra Kvitova is engaged. Her boyfriend and coach Jiri Vanek, 44, pictured, got down on bended knee this week at Wimbledon, where Petra was victorious in 2011 and 2014

Petra and Novak Djokovic with their trophies following their Wimbledon victories in 2011

The couple started working together in 2016.

Fans and loved ones were delighted with the happy news, with one commenting: 'Omg omg congratulations petra.'

Another wrote: 'Congratulations, Petra and Jiri!! All the best for you, guys.'

A third added: 'Happy love to you! Enjoy your life!'

Kvitova emerged in 2008 when she reached the fourth round of her first ever Grand Slam, the French Open.

It was not long before her supreme natural ball-striking ability drew comparisons with another Czech left-hander, Martina Navratilova.

Kvitova, left with her future husband and right in an Instagram snap, emerged in 2008 when she reached the fourth round of her first ever Grand Slam, the French Open

Kvitova this year clinched the Eastbourne singles title for the first time with a dominant straight-sets victory over defending champion Jelena Ostapenko at the Rothesay International

In 2011 she won her first Wimbledon with victory over Maria Sharapova, although she did not especially enjoy the fame and attention that came with it.

She was more content with her status when in 2014 she completely destroyed Eugenie Bouchard in the Wimbledon final, taking just 55 minutes to win 6-3, 6-0 in one of the great individual performances seen in recent years on the Centre Court.

In the courtside engagement snap, Petra shows off her sparkler on the same hand that was injured by a knife-wielding robber at her flat in the Czech Republic in 2016.

She regained the use of her left hand the following year.

Her attacker was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2019.

Kvitova this year clinched the Eastbourne singles title for the first time with a dominant straight-sets victory over defending champion Jelena Ostapenko at the Rothesay International.

She tweeted the news of her engagement to former player Vanek three days after finishing runner-up at a WTA Tour 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.