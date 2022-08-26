Read full article on original website
Key Bills on California Climate Plan Hang on Democratic Swing Votes
On-the-fence Democratic lawmakers will determine the fate of two bills vital to achieving Gov. Gavin Newsom’s emissions reduction goals, as they face final votes Wednesday, the last of the legislative session. AB 2133 would set a higher bar for the state’s 2030 emissions reduction goal. Permissible total greenhouse gas...
California Oil and Trades Union Alliance Threatens Oil Setbacks Bill
Update: SB 1137 passed the Assembly Tuesday night in a 46 to 24 vote, with 10 not registering a vote. The Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill Wednesday. As key planks of Gov. Newsom’s climate and environmental justice package come together in the final hours of California’s legislative session, a bill to create health buffer zones between toxic oil and gas wells and homes, schools, and health centers is proving to be the most contentious part of ongoing negotiations.
Why Kaiser Permanente Can Afford Inadequate Mental Health Care
Kaiser Permanente’s poor track record with regard to mental health services in California is no secret. In 2013, the state fined Kaiser $4 million for providing inadequate access to its patients seeking mental health appointments. Four years later, the health giant reached a settlement under threat of another fine from the state stemming from the same types of deficiencies.
Shortage of Kaiser Therapists Keeps Children Waiting
In June 2021, while 14 weeks pregnant, Alexandra Diamant tripped on the stairs of her Berkeley home and landed hard on her back. In excruciating pain, she visited the emergency room several times over three weeks until an MRI revealed she had suffered a severe herniated disc that, without emergency surgery, could result in paralysis. Today, she walks with a cane and requires ankle braces.
