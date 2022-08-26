Update: SB 1137 passed the Assembly Tuesday night in a 46 to 24 vote, with 10 not registering a vote. The Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill Wednesday. As key planks of Gov. Newsom’s climate and environmental justice package come together in the final hours of California’s legislative session, a bill to create health buffer zones between toxic oil and gas wells and homes, schools, and health centers is proving to be the most contentious part of ongoing negotiations.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO