ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

3 Broward suspects arrested after theft in Naples store

Three Broward County residents were arrested on Wednesday after Collier deputies said they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Naples big box store. Deputies did not specify what store the three stole the items from. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Fields, 33, Jessica Thompson...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of threatening to kill people with chain at City of Palms Park

A man was arrested at City of Palms Park on Sunday evening after Fort Myers police say he threatened to kill people with a chain because his bike was missing. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Charles Smith, 51, was arrested after officers responded to reports of a man threatening people with a 3-foot chain at 2250 Broadway around 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw Smith with said chain and detained him. Four victims came forward to say they had felt threatened and wanted to pursue criminal charges.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 31

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Sanibel, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Sanibel, FL
County
Lee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman arrested, accused of striking ex-boyfriend with vehicle in 2018

The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a 28-year-old woman who they say intentionally struck her ex-boyfriend with her vehicle and then fled from Collier County back in 2018. Tania Mercedes Lazo Gutierrez, who is an undocumented immigrant, was booked into Collier County jail on Wednesday. She faces a charge of using a deadly weapon and operating a motor vehicle without valid license.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 men arrested, accused of dumping boat in Collier County canal

Three Collier County men were arrested and face felony illegal dumping charges after being arrested on Tuesday night. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Yosmani Caceres, 29, Jorge Luis Fernandez Machado, 28, and Roger Eduardo Otero Ochoa, 31, were arrested after a deputy driving on Everglades Boulevard around 6 p.m. saw a blue Ford truck carrying the three men and a fourth person. The truck was trailering a large old boat at the intersection with 30th Avenue Southeast, hanging halfway off the trailer. When the truck crossed over Everglades Boulevard and continued west on 30th Avenue Southeast, the deputy started to suspect the occupants were going to dump the boat.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voyeurism#Beach Park#Fugitive#Video Camera#Sanibel Police
WINKNEWS.com

2 face drug charges after Fort Myers police search Henderson Ave home

Two people were arrested on Thursday morning after the Fort Myers Police Department and a SWAT team searched a home on Henderson Avenue and found numerous drugs. According to FMPD, Jimmy Diggs, 56, and Marsheila Salters, 51, were arrested after a vice narcotics unit and SWAT searched the home at around 5:45 a.m. on Thomas Street and Henderson Avenue. They say the investigation began after complaints from the community that drug sales were occurring at the home and the nearby area of Henderson Avenue and Thomas Street.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte deputies searching for 2 people in vehicle burglary

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify two people who have information on a vehicle burglary. The vehicle burglary happened in the Murdock Circle area of Port Charlotte on Sunday, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
dailyadvent.com

Consistent pool servicing prevents chemical harm

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Keeping your pool balanced is much more important than you might think. “Especially in the hot temperatures…the chlorine does get evaporated pretty quickly so your pool can go bad within a day or two” said Chris McNeillie, a Pool Scouts Franchise Owner. In the State of Florida,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tips lead to arrest of suspect in south Fort Myers beauty store robbery

One woman was arrested Friday night as one of four suspects in the July robbery of a beauty store in south Fort Myers, while another known suspect remains at large. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Kayla Stone, 27, was arrested at around 10:15 p.m. in the wake of an investigation stretching back to July. On July 26, at around 6:10 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a grand theft at an Ulta Beauty store located at 13499 S. Cleveland Ave. The store manager said that four women wearing face masks stole $8,366 worth of men’s and women’s fragrances before exiting the business and driving away in two separate vehicles.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of reckless driving in Lehigh Acres

A man was arrested on Saturday after deputies say he was seen driving recklessly at nearly twice the speed limit in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Benny Gonzalez, 18, was seen driving recklessly and failing to maintain a lane on Milwaukee Boulevard. The posted speed limit along Milwaukee is 35 mph, but Gonzalez was seen traveling at 66 mph and tailgating another vehicle.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy