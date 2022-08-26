Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
3 Broward suspects arrested after theft in Naples store
Three Broward County residents were arrested on Wednesday after Collier deputies said they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Naples big box store. Deputies did not specify what store the three stole the items from. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Fields, 33, Jessica Thompson...
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of threatening to kill people with chain at City of Palms Park
A man was arrested at City of Palms Park on Sunday evening after Fort Myers police say he threatened to kill people with a chain because his bike was missing. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Charles Smith, 51, was arrested after officers responded to reports of a man threatening people with a 3-foot chain at 2250 Broadway around 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw Smith with said chain and detained him. Four victims came forward to say they had felt threatened and wanted to pursue criminal charges.
1 detained as SWAT team involved in narcotics search at Fort Myers neighborhood
Fort Myers police confirmed a presence in the area of Thomas St. and Henderson Ave. Thursday morning was related to a narcotics search warrant.
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 31
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Suspects wanted for Fort Myers Target theft used anti-theft device removal tool
The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying two people who stole several items from a Fort Myers Target. Police say the suspects seemingly random items from the Target on Dynasty Road on August 6 around 8 p.m. FMPD says the suspects used an anti-theft device removal tool on the...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman arrested, accused of striking ex-boyfriend with vehicle in 2018
The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a 28-year-old woman who they say intentionally struck her ex-boyfriend with her vehicle and then fled from Collier County back in 2018. Tania Mercedes Lazo Gutierrez, who is an undocumented immigrant, was booked into Collier County jail on Wednesday. She faces a charge of using a deadly weapon and operating a motor vehicle without valid license.
WINKNEWS.com
3 men arrested, accused of dumping boat in Collier County canal
Three Collier County men were arrested and face felony illegal dumping charges after being arrested on Tuesday night. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Yosmani Caceres, 29, Jorge Luis Fernandez Machado, 28, and Roger Eduardo Otero Ochoa, 31, were arrested after a deputy driving on Everglades Boulevard around 6 p.m. saw a blue Ford truck carrying the three men and a fourth person. The truck was trailering a large old boat at the intersection with 30th Avenue Southeast, hanging halfway off the trailer. When the truck crossed over Everglades Boulevard and continued west on 30th Avenue Southeast, the deputy started to suspect the occupants were going to dump the boat.
2 charged after SWAT serves drug warrant at Fort Myers home
Fort Myers police confirmed a presence in the area of Thomas St. and Henderson Ave. Thursday morning was related to a narcotics search warrant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
2 face drug charges after Fort Myers police search Henderson Ave home
Two people were arrested on Thursday morning after the Fort Myers Police Department and a SWAT team searched a home on Henderson Avenue and found numerous drugs. According to FMPD, Jimmy Diggs, 56, and Marsheila Salters, 51, were arrested after a vice narcotics unit and SWAT searched the home at around 5:45 a.m. on Thomas Street and Henderson Avenue. They say the investigation began after complaints from the community that drug sales were occurring at the home and the nearby area of Henderson Avenue and Thomas Street.
'Ultimate Catch:' 3 men arrested for dumping boat in Naples canal
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men after dumping a boat into a canal Tuesday night in Naples.
Four men arrested for stealing and destroying Southwest Florida tiny home
Four men have been arrested after stealing and destroying a tiny home in Southwest Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral police investigating after someone is shot with Orbeez gun on Del Prado Blvd
Cape Coral police are investigating after someone is shot with an Orbeez gun on Del Prado Boulevard on Monday night. The victim was shot in the hip, and the Cape Coral Police Department is investigating it as a battery. Orbeez guns are sold to kids at stores like Walmart and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County man accused of construction fraud turns himself in
A Collier County man has turned himself in after an investigation into construction fraud by the State Attorney’s Office. The State Attorney’s Office says William Burgess, 67, turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Burgess is facing a first-degree felony for a scheme to...
Traffic stop leads to woman's arrest for drug trafficking charges
A Fort Myers woman was arrested for trafficking more than 28 grams of cocaine and over 4 grams of fentanyl following a traffic stop made by an Officer and K9 Bane.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres woman accused of fraudulently cashing checks from former employer
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman they say fraudulently cashed checks from a Fort Myers dentistry office. Deputies arrested Kristen Labrue, 34, of Lehigh Acres, on Thursday. She is facing seven counts of check fraud and grand theft of more than $20,000. The sheriff’s office says...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte deputies searching for 2 people in vehicle burglary
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify two people who have information on a vehicle burglary. The vehicle burglary happened in the Murdock Circle area of Port Charlotte on Sunday, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to...
dailyadvent.com
Consistent pool servicing prevents chemical harm
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Keeping your pool balanced is much more important than you might think. “Especially in the hot temperatures…the chlorine does get evaporated pretty quickly so your pool can go bad within a day or two” said Chris McNeillie, a Pool Scouts Franchise Owner. In the State of Florida,...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Middle Academy student arrested for making school threat
A Fort Myers Middle Academy student has been arrested for making a threat to the school. According to a Facebook post by the school, Principal Lynn Edward sent a message to parents announcing the incident. “We do not tolerate this type of behavior at Fort Myers Middle Academy, so on...
WINKNEWS.com
Tips lead to arrest of suspect in south Fort Myers beauty store robbery
One woman was arrested Friday night as one of four suspects in the July robbery of a beauty store in south Fort Myers, while another known suspect remains at large. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Kayla Stone, 27, was arrested at around 10:15 p.m. in the wake of an investigation stretching back to July. On July 26, at around 6:10 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a grand theft at an Ulta Beauty store located at 13499 S. Cleveland Ave. The store manager said that four women wearing face masks stole $8,366 worth of men’s and women’s fragrances before exiting the business and driving away in two separate vehicles.
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of reckless driving in Lehigh Acres
A man was arrested on Saturday after deputies say he was seen driving recklessly at nearly twice the speed limit in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Benny Gonzalez, 18, was seen driving recklessly and failing to maintain a lane on Milwaukee Boulevard. The posted speed limit along Milwaukee is 35 mph, but Gonzalez was seen traveling at 66 mph and tailgating another vehicle.
Comments / 0